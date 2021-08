Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals N T M S p A : TREASURY SHARES BUYBACK INFORMATION - 9 AUGUST - 13 AUGUST 2021 PERIOD

TREASURY SHARES BUYBACK INFORMATION

9 AUGUST - 13 AUGUST 2021 PERIOD

Verdellino (BG), 16 August 2021

Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals N.T.M. S.p.A. as part of its treasury share buyback programme (the Programme) which was announced to the market on 21 April 2021 and launched on 21 April 2021

implementing the 21 April - in the 9 AUGUST - 13 AUGUST 2021 period, purchased on the Mercato Telematico Azionario (MTA), managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A., 24,923 treasury shares, (equal to 0.0975% of the share capital), at an average weighted price

6.0225, for a total value of 399,328.91.

The buyback was made through the intermediary Banca Akros, LEI Code 549300GRXFI7D6PNEA68.

Below are the daily details of the buyback of Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals N.T.M. S.p.A. ordinary shares, ISIN code IT0005215329, and the attached details of the transactions carried out during the above period

Date Market Purchase- No. of Qty Price Total Name Transactions Currency Sale 09/08/2021 MTA A 43 5,973 EUR 15.4874 92,506.24 10/08/2021 MTA A 39 5,809 EUR 15.9191 92,474.05 11/08/2021 MTA A 38 5,986 EUR 16.3580 97,918.99 12/08/2021 MTA A 16 2,567 EUR 16.3032 41,850.31 13/08/2021 MTA A 32 4,588 EUR 16.2553 74,579.32

Following the buyback outlined in this press release, the Company holds 1,096,552 treasury shares, representing 4.2901% of the share capital, as of 13 August 2021.

