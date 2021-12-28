THIS DOCUMENT SHALL NOT BE FULLY OR PARTLY, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY DISCLOSED, PUBLISHED OR DISTRIBUTED, IN ANY COUNTRY WHERE ITS DISCLOSURE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF LAWS OR REGULATIONS APPLICABLE IN SUCH JURISDICTION, INCLUDING THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, AUSTRALIA AND JAPAN.

FINE FOODS N.T.M. S.P.A.

***

TAKEOVER BID PROMOTED BY FINE FOODS ON EURO COSMETIC S.P.A. ORDINARY SHARES

***

Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals N.T.M. S.p.A. has carried the joint procedure for the Sell-out under article 108, paragraph 1, of Legislative Decree no. 58/98 ("TUF") and the Squeeze-out under article 111 of the TUF

Removal of Euro Cosmetic S.p.A. Ordinary shares from trading as of today's date

Verdellino (BG), 28 December 2021

Please refer to the press release issued on 20 December 2021 concerning: (i) the takeover bid subscription results under articles 102 et seq. of the TUF - Consolidated Law on Finance, which is mandatory under article 6 of the Euro Cosmetic S.p.A. Articles of Association, (the "Bid"), promoted by Fine Foods for up to 1,187,600 ordinary shares (the "Shares") of Euro Cosmetic S.p.A. ("Euro Cosmetic" or the "Issuer"), and (ii) the consequent completion of the joint procedure for the Sell-out under article 108, paragraph 1 of the TUF and the simultaneous Squeeze-out under article 111 of the TUF, as recalled by article 6 of the Issuer's Articles of Association (the "Joint Procedure"), for the 28,800 Issuer's outstanding ordinary shares (the "Remaining Shares"), equal to approximately 0.605% of the Issuer's share capital.

Terms used with a capital letter in this press release, unless otherwise defined, follow the Bid Document meanings for the Bid approved by CONSOB with resolution no. 22089 of 24 November 2021 and published on 26 November 2021 (the "Bid Document").

The Offeror announces to have communicated today to the Issuer, pursuant to Article 111, paragraph 3, of the TUF, that t Sanpaolo S.p.A. with a mandate to pay the amounts due to the holders of the Remaining Shares. Under article 111, paragraph 3 of the TUF, the Remaining Shares will be transferred to the Bidder today, and the Issuer will make the consequent entries in the shareholders' register.

The holders of the Remaining Shares can obtain the price payment for the Joint Procedure directly from their intermediaries. The obligation to pay the price for the Joint Procedure shall be fulfilled when the amounts are transferred to the intermediaries from which the Joint Procedure Remaining Shares originate.

Pursuant to Article 2949 of the Italian Civil Code, once the five-year statutory limitation period has elapsed from the date of abovementioned deposit, the Offeror shall have the right to obtain the reimbursement of the sums deposited by way of consideration for the Joint Procedure and not collected by the entitled parties.

Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals N.T.M. S.p.A.

Sede legale: 24040 Zingonia-Verdellino (BG) via Berlino, 39 - tel. 0039 035.4821382 fax 0039 035.4821588 - www.finefoods.it - E-mail:info@finefoods.it

Cap. Soc. euro 22.770.445,02 i.v. - P.IVA IT 09320600969 - Registro Imprese e Cod.Fisc. 09320600969