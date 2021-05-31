Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals N T M S p A : ACCELERATION CONDITION OF THE FINE FOODS & PHARMACEUTICALS N.T.M. S.P.A WARRANTS TOOK PLACE

ACCELERATION CONDITION OF THE FINE FOODS & PHARMACEUTICALS N.T.M. S.P.A WARRANTS TOOK PLACE

Verdellino (BG), 31 May 2021

Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals N.T.M. S.p.A. ("Fine Foods" or the "Company") announces that, under the "Fine Foods N.T.M. S.p.A. Warrants Regulations", (the "Regulations"), on 31 May 2021, the "Acceleration Condition" defined in the Regulations took place. The "Monthly Average Price" of Fine Foods shares for May 2021 is € 13.2979 (source Thomson Reuters, monthly average price calculated as the average of the official prices, weighted by volume, of Fine Foods ordinary shares traded on the AIM Italia market of Borsa Italiana S.p.A. on the trading days in May 2021) and is higher than the "Threshold Price" of €13.

Under art. 3 of the Regulations, Warrant holders must request to subscribe to the "Conversion Shares" at the "Subscription Price" of € 0.1, no later than 30 (thirty) days from today's date, and by

30 June 2021 included (the "Time Limit") based on the Exercise Ratio of 0.2713. The "Conversion Shares" resulting from the exercise of the Warrants will be made available for trading, through Monte Titoli, on the settlement day following the "Time Limit." The Conversion Shares will have the same rights as the Shares on the Warrant's effective exercise date.

Under the Regulations, Warrants not exercised by the Time Limit will forfeit all rights and become

invalid.

Fine Foods informs that during May 2021, requests to exercise 38,622 warrants were received. The Company issued 10,009.00 ordinary shares, worth € 1,000.90, under the procedures set out in the Warrants Regulations.

Following the exercise of Fine Foods' warrants, the new Fine Foods N.T.M. S.p.A. share capital is € 22,706,114.72, divided into 21,416,822 ordinary shares and 3,500,000 multiple-voting shares, all without a nominal value being declared.

For further information, please refer to the Warrants Regulations of Fine Foods (formerly "WARRANT INNOVA ITALY 1 S.P.A.") available on the company's website, at www.finefoods.it, in the

INVESTOR RELATIONS / IPO section.

***

Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals N.T.M. S.p.A.

Sede legale: 24040 Zingonia-Verdellino (BG) via Berlino, 39 - tel. 0039 035.4821382 fax 0039 035.4821588 - www.finefoods.it - E-mail:info@finefoods.it

Cap. Soc. euro 22.705.113,82 i.v. - P.IVA IT 09320600969 - Registro Imprese e Cod.Fisc. 09320600969