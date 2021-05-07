Log in
FINE FOODS & PHARMACEUTICALS N.T.M. S.P.A.

(FF)
  Report
Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals N T M S p A : NOTICE OF DISPOSAL OF THE “FULL YEAR 2020 RESULTS PRESENTATION” TO INVESTORS

05/07/2021 | 05:36am EDT
FULL YEAR 2020 RESULTS S

Verdellino (BG), 7 May 2021

Following the appointment of the new Board of Directors of Fine Foods and the changes in the Company's share capital by virtue of the full conversion of Special Shares, Redeemable Shares and Fine Foods NTM S.p.A. Original Shareholder Warrants, the Company has consistently updated its own

www.finefoods.it, in the Investor relations / Financial relations and presentations / Presentations section.

is available on Company website www.finefoods, section Investor relation / Financial reports and presentations / Presentations.

***

This press release is available on the Fine Foods website www.finefoods.it,in the Investor relations / Press Releases section.

***

This press release is available on the Fine Foods website www.finefoods.it,in the Investor relations / Press Releases section.

***

Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals N.T.M. S.p.A., founded in 1984, is the leading independent Italian company in the sector of CDMOs (contract development and manufacturing organization) of solid oral forms for the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries. The company is recognised on the

Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals N.T.M. S.p.A.

Sede legale: 24040 Zingonia-Verdellino (BG) via Berlino, 39 - tel. 0039 035.4821382 fax 0039 035.4821588 - www.finefoods.it - E-mail:info@finefoods.it

Cap. Soc. euro 22.601.911,30 i.v. - P.IVA IT 09320600969 - Registro Imprese e Cod.Fisc. 09320600969

market for its high-quality products and has long-term relationships with most of its customers (more than one hundred). It has more than 600 employees and has generated revenues for about 172 million euros with over 60 per cent of its sales volumes abroad in 2020.

***

For information:

Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals N.T.M. S.p.A.

Banca Akros S.p.A.

Investor Relations

Nomad

tel. +39 035 4821382

Viale Eginardo 29, Milan

ir@finefoods.it

ecm@bancaakros.it

CDR Communication

IR Advisor

Paola Buratti

paola.buratti@cdr-communication.it

Media Relations

Marianna Tremolada

marianna.tremolada@cdr-communication.it

Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals N.T.M. S.p.A.

Sede legale: 24040 Zingonia-Verdellino (BG) via Berlino, 39 - tel. 0039 035.4821382 fax 0039 035.4821588 - www.finefoods.it - E-mail:info@finefoods.it

Cap. Soc. euro 22.601.911,30 i.v. - P.IVA IT 09320600969 - Registro Imprese e Cod.Fisc. 09320600969

Disclaimer

Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals NTM S.p.A. published this content on 07 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 May 2021 09:35:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
