Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals N T M S p A : NOTICE OF DISPOSAL OF THE “FULL YEAR 2020 RESULTS PRESENTATION” TO INVESTORS

FULL YEAR 2020 RESULTS S

Verdellino (BG), 7 May 2021

Following the appointment of the new Board of Directors of Fine Foods and the changes in the Company's share capital by virtue of the full conversion of Special Shares, Redeemable Shares and Fine Foods NTM S.p.A. Original Shareholder Warrants, the Company has consistently updated its own

www.finefoods.it, in the Investor relations / Financial relations and presentations / Presentations section.

is available on Company website www.finefoods, section Investor relation / Financial reports and presentations / Presentations.

***

This press release is available on the Fine Foods website www.finefoods.it,in the Investor relations / Press Releases section.

***

This press release is available on the Fine Foods website www.finefoods.it,in the Investor relations / Press Releases section.

***

Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals N.T.M. S.p.A., founded in 1984, is the leading independent Italian company in the sector of CDMOs (contract development and manufacturing organization) of solid oral forms for the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries. The company is recognised on the

Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals N.T.M. S.p.A.

Sede legale: 24040 Zingonia-Verdellino (BG) via Berlino, 39 - tel. 0039 035.4821382 fax 0039 035.4821588 - www.finefoods.it - E-mail:info@finefoods.it

Cap. Soc. euro 22.601.911,30 i.v. - P.IVA IT 09320600969 - Registro Imprese e Cod.Fisc. 09320600969