Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals N T M S p A : NOTIFICATION OF CHANGES IN SHARE CAPITAL FOLLOWING TO WARRANT EXERCISE AS OF MAY 2021
05/31/2021 | 01:52pm EDT
NOTIFICATION OF CHANGES IN SHARE CAPITAL
FOLLOWING TO WARRANT EXERCISE AS OF MAY 2021
Verdellino (BG), 31 May 2021
Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals N.T.M. S.p.A. ("Fine Foods" or the "Company"), following to the press release issued today, hereby announces the current amount of the share capital (fully subscribed and paid) following the issuing of nr. 10,009 ordinary shares and the increase of the share capital for an amount of Euro 1,000.90 following the exercise of nr. 38,622 warrant during May 2021.
The current amount of the share capital of Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals N.T.M. S.p.A. is the following:
PREVIOUS SHARE CAPITAL
CURRENT SHARE CAPITAL
KIND OF SHARES
NR. OF
EURO
UNITARY
NR. OF
EURO
UNITARY
SHARES
NOMINAL VALUE
SHARES
NOMINAL VALUE
Ordinary shares
21,406,813
19,514,504.95
21,416,822
19,516,646.92
NO UNITARY
NO UNITARY
Unlisted multiple voting shares
3,500,000
3,190,608.87
3,500,000
3,189,467.80
NOMINAL VALUE
NOMINAL VALUE
Total
24,906,813
22,705,113.82
24,916,822
22,706,114.72
Exercised warrant
Residual warrants in circulation
WARRANT FINE FOODS &
1,947,006
3,052,994
PHARMACEUTICALS NTM S.p.A.
The Articles of Associations is available on the Fine Foods website www.finefoods.it, in the Investor relations / Corporate Governance / Corporate documents section.
***
This press release is available on the Fine Foods website www.finefoods.it, in the Investor relations / Press Releases section.
***
Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals N.T.M. S.p.A.
Sede legale: 24040 Zingonia-Verdellino (BG) via Berlino, 39 - tel. 0039 035.4821382 fax 0039 035.4821588 - www.finefoods.it - E-mail:info@finefoods.it
Cap. Soc. euro 22.705.113,82 i.v. - P.IVA IT 09320600969 - Registro Imprese e Cod.Fisc. 09320600969
Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals N.T.M. S.p.A., founded in 1984, is the leading independent Italian company in the contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) of solid oral forms for the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries. The company is recognised on the market for its high-quality products and has long-term relationships with most of its customers (more than one hundred). It has more than 600 employees and has generated revenues for about 172 million Euros with over 60 per cent of its sales volumes abroad in 2020.
***
For information:
Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals N.T.M. S.p.A.
Banca Akros S.p.A.
Investor Relations
Nomad
tel. +39 035 4821382
Viale Eginardo 29, Milan
ir@finefoods.it
ecm@bancaakros.it
CDR Communication
IR Advisor
Paola Buratti
paola.buratti@cdr-communication.it
Media Relations
Marianna Tremolada
marianna.tremolada@cdr-communication.it
Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals N.T.M. S.p.A.
Sede legale: 24040 Zingonia-Verdellino (BG) via Berlino, 39 - tel. 0039 035.4821382 fax 0039 035.4821588 - www.finefoods.it - E-mail:info@finefoods.it
Cap. Soc. euro 22.705.113,82 i.v. - P.IVA IT 09320600969 - Registro Imprese e Cod.Fisc. 09320600969
Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals NTM S.p.A. published this content on 31 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2021 17:51:02 UTC.