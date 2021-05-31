Log in
    FF   IT0005215329

FINE FOODS & PHARMACEUTICALS N.T.M. S.P.A.

(FF)
  Report
Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals N T M S p A : NOTIFICATION OF CHANGES IN SHARE CAPITAL FOLLOWING TO WARRANT EXERCISE AS OF MAY 2021

05/31/2021 | 01:52pm EDT
NOTIFICATION OF CHANGES IN SHARE CAPITAL

FOLLOWING TO WARRANT EXERCISE AS OF MAY 2021

Verdellino (BG), 31 May 2021

Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals N.T.M. S.p.A. ("Fine Foods" or the "Company"), following to the press release issued today, hereby announces the current amount of the share capital (fully subscribed and paid) following the issuing of nr. 10,009 ordinary shares and the increase of the share capital for an amount of Euro 1,000.90 following the exercise of nr. 38,622 warrant during May 2021.

The current amount of the share capital of Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals N.T.M. S.p.A. is the following:

PREVIOUS SHARE CAPITAL

CURRENT SHARE CAPITAL

KIND OF SHARES

NR. OF

EURO

UNITARY

NR. OF

EURO

UNITARY

SHARES

NOMINAL VALUE

SHARES

NOMINAL VALUE

Ordinary shares

21,406,813

19,514,504.95

21,416,822

19,516,646.92

NO UNITARY

NO UNITARY

Unlisted multiple voting shares

3,500,000

3,190,608.87

3,500,000

3,189,467.80

NOMINAL VALUE

NOMINAL VALUE

Total

24,906,813

22,705,113.82

24,916,822

22,706,114.72

Exercised warrant

Residual warrants in circulation

WARRANT FINE FOODS &

1,947,006

3,052,994

PHARMACEUTICALS NTM S.p.A.

The Articles of Associations is available on the Fine Foods website www.finefoods.it, in the Investor relations / Corporate Governance / Corporate documents section.

***

This press release is available on the Fine Foods website www.finefoods.it, in the Investor relations / Press Releases section.

***

Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals N.T.M. S.p.A.

Sede legale: 24040 Zingonia-Verdellino (BG) via Berlino, 39 - tel. 0039 035.4821382 fax 0039 035.4821588 - www.finefoods.it - E-mail:info@finefoods.it

Cap. Soc. euro 22.705.113,82 i.v. - P.IVA IT 09320600969 - Registro Imprese e Cod.Fisc. 09320600969

Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals N.T.M. S.p.A., founded in 1984, is the leading independent Italian company in the contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) of solid oral forms for the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries. The company is recognised on the market for its high-quality products and has long-term relationships with most of its customers (more than one hundred). It has more than 600 employees and has generated revenues for about 172 million Euros with over 60 per cent of its sales volumes abroad in 2020.

***

For information:

Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals N.T.M. S.p.A.

Banca Akros S.p.A.

Investor Relations

Nomad

tel. +39 035 4821382

Viale Eginardo 29, Milan

ir@finefoods.it

ecm@bancaakros.it

CDR Communication

IR Advisor

Paola Buratti

paola.buratti@cdr-communication.it

Media Relations

Marianna Tremolada

marianna.tremolada@cdr-communication.it

Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals N.T.M. S.p.A.

Sede legale: 24040 Zingonia-Verdellino (BG) via Berlino, 39 - tel. 0039 035.4821382 fax 0039 035.4821588 - www.finefoods.it - E-mail:info@finefoods.it

Cap. Soc. euro 22.705.113,82 i.v. - P.IVA IT 09320600969 - Registro Imprese e Cod.Fisc. 09320600969

Disclaimer

Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals NTM S.p.A. published this content on 31 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2021 17:51:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 213 M 261 M 261 M
Net income 2021 12,0 M 14,7 M 14,7 M
Net cash 2021 41,8 M 51,1 M 51,1 M
P/E ratio 2021 24,9x
Yield 2021 1,30%
Capitalization 232 M 283 M 284 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,89x
EV / Sales 2022 0,74x
Nbr of Employees 607
Free-Float 32,4%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Giorgio Ferraris Chief Executive Officer & Director
Marco Francesco Eigenmann Chairman
Ada Imperadore Independent Director
Chiara Medioli Independent Director
Susanna Pedretti Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FINE FOODS & PHARMACEUTICALS N.T.M. S.P.A.24.76%283
BY-HEALTH CO., LTD.52.92%9 168
HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD.9.41%5 679
BALCHEM CORPORATION13.70%4 249
MEDIFAST, INC.69.22%3 890
THE SIMPLY GOOD FOODS COMPANY10.11%3 307