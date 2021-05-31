Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals N T M S p A : NOTIFICATION OF CHANGES IN SHARE CAPITAL FOLLOWING TO WARRANT EXERCISE AS OF MAY 2021

NOTIFICATION OF CHANGES IN SHARE CAPITAL

FOLLOWING TO WARRANT EXERCISE AS OF MAY 2021

Verdellino (BG), 31 May 2021

Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals N.T.M. S.p.A. ("Fine Foods" or the "Company"), following to the press release issued today, hereby announces the current amount of the share capital (fully subscribed and paid) following the issuing of nr. 10,009 ordinary shares and the increase of the share capital for an amount of Euro 1,000.90 following the exercise of nr. 38,622 warrant during May 2021.

The current amount of the share capital of Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals N.T.M. S.p.A. is the following:

PREVIOUS SHARE CAPITAL CURRENT SHARE CAPITAL KIND OF SHARES NR. OF EURO UNITARY NR. OF EURO UNITARY SHARES NOMINAL VALUE SHARES NOMINAL VALUE Ordinary shares 21,406,813 19,514,504.95 21,416,822 19,516,646.92 NO UNITARY NO UNITARY Unlisted multiple voting shares 3,500,000 3,190,608.87 3,500,000 3,189,467.80 NOMINAL VALUE NOMINAL VALUE Total 24,906,813 22,705,113.82 24,916,822 22,706,114.72

Exercised warrant Residual warrants in circulation WARRANT FINE FOODS & 1,947,006 3,052,994 PHARMACEUTICALS NTM S.p.A.

The Articles of Associations is available on the Fine Foods website www.finefoods.it, in the Investor relations / Corporate Governance / Corporate documents section.

***

This press release is available on the Fine Foods website www.finefoods.it, in the Investor relations / Press Releases section.

***

Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals N.T.M. S.p.A.

Sede legale: 24040 Zingonia-Verdellino (BG) via Berlino, 39 - tel. 0039 035.4821382 fax 0039 035.4821588 - www.finefoods.it - E-mail:info@finefoods.it

Cap. Soc. euro 22.705.113,82 i.v. - P.IVA IT 09320600969 - Registro Imprese e Cod.Fisc. 09320600969