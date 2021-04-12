Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Borsa Italiana  >  Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals N.T.M. S.p.A.    FF   IT0005215329

FINE FOODS & PHARMACEUTICALS N.T.M. S.P.A.

(FF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals N T M S p A : NOTIFICATION OF TREASURY SHARE BUYBACK – BETWEEN 5 APRIL – 9 APRIL 2021

04/12/2021 | 02:05pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NOTIFICATION OF TREASURY SHARE BUYBACK

BETWEEN 5 APRIL 9 APRIL 2021

Verdellino (BG), 12 April 2021

as communicated on 30 April 2020 and launched on 15 May 2020, in compliance with the resolution passed by the Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals N.T.M. S.p.A. announces that between 5 APRIL and 9 APRIL 2021 it bought back, on the AIM Italia market (AIM) managed by Borsa Italiana, no. 11,469 treasury shares

(corresponding to 0.0487% at an average price of Euro 12.2493 per share for a total amount of Euro 140,487.

On the basis of the information given by Banca Akros the appointed intermediary to manage the Plan in full autonomy and independence here above are the details of the transactions on a daily basis:

Date

Market

Purchase-

Nr.

Nr.

Value

Price

Total

Sell

Operation

Shares

06/04/2021

AIM

P

13

2,419

EUR

11.9243

28,845

07/04/2021

AIM

P

11

2,581

EUR

12.2822

31,700

08/04/2021

AIM

P

19

3,452

EUR

12.3092

42,491

09/04/2021

AIM

P

19

3,017

EUR

12.4132

37,451

Following these operations, on 9 April 2021 the Company holds a total of no. 902,590 treasury shares, equal to 3.8291% of the share capital.

***

This press release is available on the Fine Foods website www.finefoods.it,in the Investor relations / Press Releases section.

***

Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals N.T.M. S.p.A.

Sede legale: 24040 Zingonia-Verdellino (BG) via Berlino, 39 - tel. 0039 035.4821382 fax 0039 035.4821588 - www.finefoods.it - E-mail:info@finefoods.it

Cap. Soc. euro 22.601.885,30 i.v . - P.IVA IT 09320600969 - Registro Imprese e Cod.Fisc. 09320600969

Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals N.T.M. S.p.A., founded in 1984, is the leading independent Italian company in the sector of CDMOs (contract development and manufacturing organization) of solid oral forms for the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries. The company is recognised on the market for its high-quality products and has long-term relationships with most of its customers (more than one hundred). It has more than 600 employees and has generated revenues for about 172 million euros with over 60 per cent of its sales volumes abroad in 2020.

***

For information:

Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals N.T.M. S.p.A.

Banca Akros S.p.A.

Investor Relations

Nomad

tel. +39 035 4821382

Viale Eginardo 29, Milan

ir@finefoods.it

ecm@bancaakros.it

CDR Communication

IR Advisor

Paola Buratti

paola.buratti@cdr-communication.it

Media Relations

Marianna Tremolada

marianna.tremolada@cdr-communication.it

Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals N.T.M. S.p.A.

Sede legale: 24040 Zingonia-Verdellino (BG) via Berlino, 39 - tel. 0039 035.4821382 fax 0039 035.4821588 - www.finefoods.it - E-mail:info@finefoods.it

Cap. Soc. euro 22.601.885,30 i.v . - P.IVA IT 09320600969 - Registro Imprese e Cod.Fisc. 09320600969

Disclaimer

Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals NTM S.p.A. published this content on 12 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2021 18:04:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about FINE FOODS & PHARMACEUTICALS N.T.M. S.P.A.
02:05pFINE FOODS & PHARMACEUTICALS N T M S : NOTIFICATION OF TREASURY SHARE BUYBACK &n..
PU
01:31pFINE FOODS & PHARMACEUTICALS N T M S : Notice of filing of the proposed candidat..
PU
04/06FINE FOODS & PHARMACEUTICALS N T M S : NOTICE OF DISPOSAL OF THE “FULL YEA..
PU
04/06FINE FOODS & PHARMACEUTICALS N T M S : Full Year 2020- Investor Presentation &nd..
PU
04/06FINE FOODS & PHARMACEUTICALS N T M S : Notice of shareholders' meeting documenta..
PU
04/01FINE FOODS & PHARMACEUTICALS N T M S : PROCEDURES FOR EXERCISE FINE FOODS & PHAR..
PU
03/30FINE FOODS & PHARMACEUTICALS N T M S : The board approved the 31 december 2020 d..
PU
03/29FINE FOODS & PHARMACEUTICALS N T M S : NOTIFICATION OF TREASURY SHARE BUYBACK &n..
PU
03/22FINE FOODS & PHARMACEUTICALS N T M S : NOTIFICATION OF TREASURY SHARE BUYBACK &n..
PU
03/16FINE FOODS & PHARMACEUTICALS N T M S : NOTIFICATION OF TREASURY SHARE BUYBACK &n..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 175 M 208 M 208 M
Net income 2020 9,00 M 10,7 M 10,7 M
Net cash 2020 40,5 M 48,2 M 48,2 M
P/E ratio 2020 32,7x
Yield 2020 1,07%
Capitalization 223 M 265 M 265 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,04x
EV / Sales 2021 0,85x
Nbr of Employees 600
Free-Float 25,5%
Chart FINE FOODS & PHARMACEUTICALS N.T.M. S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals N.T.M. S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FINE FOODS & PHARMACEUTICALS N.T.M. S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 14,90 €
Last Close Price 12,50 €
Spread / Highest target 20,0%
Spread / Average Target 19,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 18,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Giorgio Ferraris Chief Executive Officer & Director
Marco Francesco Eigenmann Chairman
Adriano Pala Ciurlo Director
Federico Piero Oriani Director
Fulvio Conti Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FINE FOODS & PHARMACEUTICALS N.T.M. S.P.A.19.05%265
BY-HEALTH CO., LTD.27.25%7 415
HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD.-6.62%5 303
BALCHEM CORPORATION5.25%3 928
THE SIMPLY GOOD FOODS COMPANY-0.10%3 000
MEDIFAST, INC.12.68%2 594
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ