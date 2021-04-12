Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals N T M S p A : NOTIFICATION OF TREASURY SHARE BUYBACK – BETWEEN 5 APRIL – 9 APRIL 2021

NOTIFICATION OF TREASURY SHARE BUYBACK

BETWEEN 5 APRIL 9 APRIL 2021

Verdellino (BG), 12 April 2021

as communicated on 30 April 2020 and launched on 15 May 2020, in compliance with the resolution passed by the Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals N.T.M. S.p.A. announces that between 5 APRIL and 9 APRIL 2021 it bought back, on the AIM Italia market (AIM) managed by Borsa Italiana, no. 11,469 treasury shares

(corresponding to 0.0487% at an average price of Euro 12.2493 per share for a total amount of Euro 140,487.

On the basis of the information given by Banca Akros the appointed intermediary to manage the Plan in full autonomy and independence here above are the details of the transactions on a daily basis:

Date Market Purchase- Nr. Nr. Value Price Total Sell Operation Shares 06/04/2021 AIM P 13 2,419 EUR 11.9243 28,845 07/04/2021 AIM P 11 2,581 EUR 12.2822 31,700 08/04/2021 AIM P 19 3,452 EUR 12.3092 42,491 09/04/2021 AIM P 19 3,017 EUR 12.4132 37,451

Following these operations, on 9 April 2021 the Company holds a total of no. 902,590 treasury shares, equal to 3.8291% of the share capital.

