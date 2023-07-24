(Alliance News) - Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals NTM Spa reported Monday that it purchased 3,476 of its own ordinary shares between July 17 and July 21.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR8.0519, for a total consideration of EUR27,988.39.

To date, the company holds 1.0 million treasury shares, or 4.1 percent of its share capital.

Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals NTM stock Monday closed in the green by 0.8 percent at EUR7.99 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

