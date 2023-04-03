Advanced search
    FF   IT0005215329

FINE FOODS & PHARMACEUTICALS N.T.M. S.P.A.

(FF)
04:50:33 2023-04-03
8.360 EUR    0.00%
04:49aFine Foods & Pharmaceuticals N T M S P A : Full year 2022 results presentation
PU
04:49aInvestor Presentation Availability Notice : “FULL YEAR 2022 RESULTS PRESENTATION”
PU
03/30Fine Foods closes at a loss but there's dividend; revenues rise
AN
INVESTOR PRESENTATION AVAILABILITY NOTICE: “FULL YEAR 2022 RESULTS PRESENTATION”

04/03/2023 | 04:49am EDT
INVESTOR PRESENTATION AVAILABILITY NOTICE: FULL YEAR 2022

Verdellino (BG), 3 April 2023

Fine Foods FULL YEAR publicly available on www.finefoods.it, in the Investor relations / Presentationssection.

***

This press release is available on the Fine Foods website www.finefoods.it,in the Investor Relations/Press Releases section.

***

independent CDMO (Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisation) that develops and manufactures contract products for the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, cosmetics, biocides and medical devices industries. Founded in 1984, Fine Foods proved to be a re organisation can provide successful design process and solid, long-term partnerships. The continuous search for d includes research and development, innovation, process reliability, product quality, ESG, and sustainable management of the Group's supply chain. Fine Foods is a benefit corporation which relies on certifications and ratings under international standards. These guarantee its sustainability 207 million revenue in 2022 and more than an 10 per cent CAGR over the last decade, Fine Foods is a growing and future-oriented company.

***

For further information:

Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals N.T.M. S.p.A.

Tel +39 035 4821382

Investor Relations: ir@finefoods.it

Media Relations: media.relations@finefoods.it

Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals N.T.M. S.p.A.

Via Berlino, 39 Zingonia-Verdellino 24040 (BG) Italia

CF / P.IVA IT 09320600969

FINEFOODS.IT

T. +39 035 4821382 info@finefoods.it

Disclaimer

Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals NTM S.p.A. published this content on 03 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2023 08:48:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 208 M 225 M 225 M
Net income 2022 -12,6 M -13,7 M -13,7 M
Net Debt 2022 43,8 M 47,5 M 47,5 M
P/E ratio 2022 -16,9x
Yield 2022 1,99%
Capitalization 234 M 255 M 255 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,34x
EV / Sales 2023 1,11x
Nbr of Employees 768
Free-Float 36,0%
Technical analysis trends FINE FOODS & PHARMACEUTICALS N.T.M. S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 8,36 €
Average target price 11,65 €
Spread / Average Target 39,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Giorgio Ferraris Chief Executive Officer & Director
Marco Francesco Eigenmann Chairman
Ada Imperadore Independent Director
Chiara Medioli Fedrigoni Independent Director
Susanna Pedretti Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FINE FOODS & PHARMACEUTICALS N.T.M. S.P.A.0.24%255
ZHEJIANG NHU COMPANY LTD.-4.27%8 077
BYHEALTH CO.,LTD-6.44%5 285
BELLRING BRANDS, INC.32.61%4 541
BALCHEM CORPORATION3.58%4 069
THE SIMPLY GOOD FOODS COMPANY4.58%3 957
