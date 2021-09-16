Log in
    FF   IT0005215329

FINE FOODS & PHARMACEUTICALS N.T.M. S.P.A.

(FF)
INVESTOR PRESENTATION AVAILABILITY NOTICE: “HALF YEAR 2021 RESULTS PRESENTATION”

09/16/2021 | 03:22am EDT
INVESTOR PRESENTATION AVAILABILITY NOTICE: YEAR 2021

Verdellino (BG), 16 September 2021

Fine Foods Half Year 2021 is publicly available on www.finefoods.it, in the Investor relations / Presentationssection.

***

This press release is available on the Fine Foods website www.finefoods.it,in the Investor Relations/Press Releases section.

***

Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals N.T.M. S.p.A., listed on the STAR segment of the MTA of Borsa Italiana, is an independent Italian Contract Development & Manufacturing Organisation (CDMO). It develops and manufactures contract products for the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industry; the Fine Foods Group is also active in the cosmetics, biocides and medical devices industries with its recent acquisition of Pharmatek- PMC.

Founded in 1984, from a pharmaceutical and nutraceutical synergy, Fine Foods has been pursuing quality and

cent CAGR over the last decade, it is a growing and future-oriented company.

The sustainability of the business model and the holistic approach to ESG, together with product innovation, are drivers that will allow the Group to fully develop its intrinsic potential.

***

For information:

Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals N.T.M. S.p.A.

CDR Communication

Investor Relations

Media Relations

tel. +39 035 4821382

Marianna Tremolada

ir@finefoods.it

marianna.tremolada@cdr-communication.it

Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals N.T.M. S.p.A.

Sede legale: 24040 Zingonia-Verdellino (BG) via Berlino, 39 - tel. 0039 035.4821382 fax 0039 035.4821588 - www.finefoods.it - E-mail:info@finefoods.it

Cap. Soc. euro 22.770.445,02 i.v. - P.IVA IT 09320600969 - Registro Imprese e Cod.Fisc. 09320600969

Disclaimer

Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals NTM S.p.A. published this content on 16 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2021 07:21:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 214 M 252 M 252 M
Net income 2021 -0,50 M -0,59 M -0,59 M
Net cash 2021 33,6 M 39,6 M 39,6 M
P/E ratio 2021 34,8x
Yield 2021 0,92%
Capitalization 432 M 510 M 509 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,86x
EV / Sales 2022 1,61x
Nbr of Employees 607
Free-Float 27,9%
Managers and Directors
Giorgio Ferraris Chief Executive Officer & Director
Marco Francesco Eigenmann Chairman
Ada Imperadore Independent Director
Chiara Medioli Fedrigoni Independent Director
Susanna Pedretti Independent Director
