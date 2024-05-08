when filing List 1 for the appointment of the Board of Statutory Auditors - based on the guidelines provided by the Company's Board of Directors in the explanatory report of the above Shareholders' Meeting under point 6 of the Agenda - submitted resolution proposals for the following:

item 6.3 "establishing the Board of Statutory Auditors members' remuneration."



The above lists and mandatory documentation including candidates' résumés and the above proposed resolutions, were made available to the public today, within the legal terms, at the registered office, and the authorised storage system 1Info (available at www.1info.it) and on the Fine Foods website www.finefoods.it(Governance section).

Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals N.T.M. S.p.A., listed on Borsa Italiana's Euronext STAR Milan (Ticker: FF) is an Italian independent CDMO (Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisation). It develops and manufactures contract products for the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical and cosmetics industries. Founded in 1984, Fine Foods proved to be a reliable and capable strategic partner for customers in the reference sectors. The company's organisation can provide successful design process and solid, long- term partnerships. The continuous search for excellence is part of the company's business model and includes research and development, innovation, process reliability, product quality, ESG, and sustainable management of the Group's supply chain. Fine Foods is a benefit corporation which relies on certifications and ratings under international standards. These guarantee its sustainability commitment across the business. With € 251.8 million revenue in 2023, Fine Foods is a growing and future-oriented company.

