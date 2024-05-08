Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals N.T.M. S.p.A. Filing and publication of lists for the Board
of Directors and Board of Statutory Auditors appointments
Verdellino (Bergamo, Italy), 08 May 2024 - Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals N.T.M. S.p.A., an Italian independent Contract Development & Manufacturing Organisation (CDMO), listed on Euronext STAR Milan (ticker: FF) - that develops and manufactures contract products for the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, cosmetics industry ("Fine Foods" or the "Company"), announces that four lists of candidates for the appointments of the Company's Board of Directors and Board of Statutory Auditors, provided for respectively in the fifth and sixth items on the agenda of the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting convened for 29 May 2024 on a single call, have been filed within the legal deadline and under the Company's Articles of Association (4 May 2024).
For the Board of Directors appointment
- List 1 submitted by the majority shareholder Eigenfin S.r.l., holding 9,303,040 ordinary shares (and 3,500,000 multiple-voting shares), equal to 42.17% of the Company's listed share capital.
- Marco Francesco Eigenmann
- Giorgio Ferraris
- Marco Costaguta
- Giovanni Eigenmann
- Adriano Pala Ciurlo
- Ada Imperadore
- Susanna Pedretti
- Deborah Maria Venturini
- Elena Sacco
- Chiara Medioli Fedrigoni
- List 2 submitted by INARCASSA, on behalf of shareholders Cassa Nazionale di Previdenza e Assistenza Forense and FONDOPOSTE, holding 1,454,233 shares, equal to 5.689% of the Company's share capital.
- Alessandra Piccinino
- Fabio Tomassini
- Fulvia Astolfi
- List 3 submitted by a group of funds and institutional investors holding 777,000 shares, equal to 3.52219% of the Company's share capital.
- Daniele De Giovanni
- Stefania Caprara
- List 4 submitted by three minority shareholders: Enerfin S.r.l., Lwy. Francesco Gianni and Eng. Paolo Ferrario/ Augent Partners S.r.l. holding 721,293 shares, equal to 2.82% of the Company's share capital.
1. Ferrario Paolo
Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals N.T.M. S.p.A.
Via Berlino, 39 Zingonia-Verdellino 24040 (BG) Italia T. +39 035 4821382 info@finefoods.it
CF / P.IVA IT 09320600969 CAP. SOC. € 22.770.445,02
FINEFOODS.IT
For the Board of Statutory Auditors appointment
-
List 1 submitted by the majority shareholder Eigenfin S.r.l., holding 9,303,040 ordinary shares (and 3,500,000 multiple-voting shares), equal to 42.17% of the Company's listed share capital.
Statutory Auditors
- Massimo Pretelli
- Ottavia Alfano
- Maurizio Morosi
Alternate Auditors
- Marco Antonio Manzoni
- Marco Dagrada
-
List 2 submitted by INARCASSA, on behalf of shareholders Cassa Nazionale di Previdenza e Assistenza Forense and FONDOPOSTE, holding 1,454,233 shares, equal to 5.689% of the Company's share capital.
Statutory Auditors
- Paolo Russo
Alternate Auditors
- Stefania Mancino
-
List 3 submitted by a group of funds and institutional investors holding 777,000 shares, equal to 3.52219% of the Company's share capital.
Statutory Auditors
- Cecilia Andreoli
Alternate Auditors
1. Cesare Beolchi
(iv) List 4 submitted by three minority shareholders: Enerfin S.r.l., Lwy. Francesco Gianni and Eng. Paolo Ferrario/ Augent Partners S.r.l. holding 721,293 shares, equal to 2.82% of the Company's share capital.
Statutory Auditors
1. Guido Croci
Alternate Auditors
1. Marco Giuliani
The shareholder Eigenfin S.r.l.,
- when filing List 1 for the appointment of the Board of Directors - based on the guidelines provided by the Company's Board of Directors in the explanatory report of the above Shareholders' Meeting under item 5 of the Agenda - submitted resolution proposals for the following:
- item 5.1 "setting the number of Board of Directors members;"
- item 5.2 "deciding the Board of Directors duration;"
- item 5.4 "appointing the Board of Directors Chairperson;" and
- item 5.5 "establishing the Board of Directors members' remuneration";
Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals N.T.M. S.p.A.
Via Berlino, 39 Zingonia-Verdellino 24040 (BG) Italia T. +39 035 4821382 info@finefoods.it
CF / P.IVA IT 09320600969 CAP. SOC. € 22.770.445,02
FINEFOODS.IT
- when filing List 1 for the appointment of the Board of Statutory Auditors - based on the guidelines provided by the Company's Board of Directors in the explanatory report of the above Shareholders' Meeting under point 6 of the Agenda - submitted resolution proposals for the following:
- item 6.3 "establishing the Board of Statutory Auditors members' remuneration."
The above lists and mandatory documentation including candidates' résumés and the above proposed resolutions, were made available to the public today, within the legal terms, at the registered office, and the authorised storage system 1Info (available at www.1info.it) and on the Fine Foods website www.finefoods.it(Governance section).
This press release is available on the Fine Foods website www.finefoods.it, in the Investor Relations/Press Releases section.
*** *** ***
Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals N.T.M. S.p.A., listed on Borsa Italiana's Euronext STAR Milan (Ticker: FF) is an Italian independent CDMO (Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisation). It develops and manufactures contract products for the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical and cosmetics industries. Founded in 1984, Fine Foods proved to be a reliable and capable strategic partner for customers in the reference sectors. The company's organisation can provide successful design process and solid, long- term partnerships. The continuous search for excellence is part of the company's business model and includes research and development, innovation, process reliability, product quality, ESG, and sustainable management of the Group's supply chain. Fine Foods is a benefit corporation which relies on certifications and ratings under international standards. These guarantee its sustainability commitment across the business. With € 251.8 million revenue in 2023, Fine Foods is a growing and future-oriented company.
For further information:
Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals N.T.M. S.p.A.
Tel +39 035 4821382
Investor Relations: ir@finefoods.it
Media Relations: media.relations@finefoods.it
Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals N.T.M. S.p.A.
Via Berlino, 39 Zingonia-Verdellino 24040 (BG) Italia T. +39 035 4821382 info@finefoods.it
CF / P.IVA IT 09320600969 CAP. SOC. € 22.770.445,02
FINEFOODS.IT
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals NTM S.p.A. published this content on 08 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2024 13:03:04 UTC.