Updates on nominations for renewal of the Board of Statutory Auditors

Verdellino (Bergamo, Italy), May 10, 2024 Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals N.T.M. S.p.A., an Italian independent Contract Development & Manufacturing Organisation (CDMO), listed on Euronext STAR Milan (ticker: FF) that develops and manufactures contract products for the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, Fine FoodsCompany informs that Mr. Marco Dagrada, indicated as the second candidate for the position of Alternate Auditor in the list for the renewal of the Board of Statutory Auditors of the Company by the majority shareholder Eigenfin S.r.l., has withdrawn his candidacy due to supervened personal reasons.

Eigenfin S.r.l. while informing the Company of the above - has submitted the candidacy of Mrs. Rossana Faustini as Alternate Statutory Auditor pursuant to the law and the Company's Articles of Association, therefore, at the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting, such candidacy will be included in the voting of the list.

A note on the personal and professional characteristics of the candidate Alternate Auditor Mrs. Rossana Faustini, together with the statement by which she accepted the nomination and attested that she meets the requirements of the law and the Company's Articles of Association to be appointed as an Auditor of the

Company, result available to the public on the website (www.finefoods.itGovernance Section) as well as at the authorised storage system 1Info (available at www.1Info.it).

