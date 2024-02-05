February 05, 2024 at 11:02 am EST

(Alliance News) - Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals NTM Spa announced Monday that it bought back 2,118 of its own ordinary shares between Jan. 29 and Feb. 2.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR9.0197, for a total consideration of EUR19,103.76.

To date, the company holds 1.1 million treasury shares, or 4.2 percent of its share capital.

Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals NTM stock is in the red by 0.8 percent at EUR8.89 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

