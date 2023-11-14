(Alliance News) - Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals NTM Spa reported Tuesday that it closed the nine months with a loss of EUR1.8 million, improved from a loss of EUR11.9 million in the same period last year.

As of Sept. 30, consolidated revenues stood at EUR185.7 million, up 22 percent from EUR152.8 million in the nine months 2022.

Ebitda is EUR18.3 million, up 51 percent from EUR12.1 million in the same period of 2022.

Net financial position is EUR53.6 million from EUR43.6 million as of Dec. 31, 2022.

