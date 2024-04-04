Fine Foods informs that the "FY 2023 Results Presentation" is publicly available on www.finefoods.it, in the Investor relations / Presentationssection.
***
This press release is available on the Fine Foods website www.finefoods.it,in the Investor Relations/Press Releases section.
***
Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals N.T.M. S.p.A., listed on Borsa Italiana's Euronext STAR Milan (Ticker: FF) is an Italian independent CDMO (Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisation). It develops and manufactures contract products for the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical and cosmetics industries. Founded in 1984, Fine Foods proved to be a reliable and capable strategic partner for customers in the reference sectors. The company's organisation can provide successful design process and solid, long-term partnerships. The continuous search for excellence is part of the company's business model and includes research and development, innovation, process reliability, product quality, ESG, and sustainable management of the Group's supply chain. Fine Foods is a benefit corporation which relies on certifications and ratings under international standards. These guarantee its sustainability commitment across the business. With €251.8 million revenue in 2023, Fine Foods is a growing and future-oriented company.
***
For further information:
Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals N.T.M. S.p.A.
Tel +39 035 4821382
Investor Relations: ir@finefoods.it
Media Relations: media.relations@finefoods.it
Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals N.T.M. S.p.A.
Via Berlino, 39 Zingonia-Verdellino 24040 (BG) Italia T. +39 035 4821382 info@finefoods.it
CF / P.IVA IT 09320600969 CAP. SOC. € 22.770.445,02
FINEFOODS.IT
Attachments
Original Link
Original Document
Permalink
Disclaimer
Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals NTM S.p.A. published this content on
04 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
04 April 2024 08:57:06 UTC.
Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals NTM SpA, formerly Innova Italy 1 SpA, is an Italy-based pharmaceutical company. It is specialized in the manufacturing of pharmaceutical products for third parties. The Company manages three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Nutraceuticals and Medical Devices. The Pharmaceuticals segment includes powders and granules, tablets, coated tablets and hard gelatin capsules, packaged in sachets, blisters and bottles. The Nutraceuticals segment includes soluble and effervescent powders and granules, soluble, effervescent and chewable tablets, coated tablets and hard gelatin capsules packaged in bags, sachets, sticks, jars, tablet bottles, blisters and strips. The Medical Devices segment includes tablets, capsules, powders, granules and cover the areas for gastrointestinal, oral and throat treatment and the weight management. Medical Devices marked CE (European Conformity) are available for licensing.