Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. FinecoBank S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FBK   IT0000072170

FINECOBANK S.P.A.

(FBK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  10:21:27 2023-04-19 am EDT
14.45 EUR   +1.40%
10:04aAKO Capital raises short on Iveco Group.
AN
05:58aIndexes weak; TIM down after network bids
AN
03:46aStock markets down ahead of Eurozone inflation
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

AKO Capital raises short on Iveco Group.

04/19/2023 | 10:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - The following net short positions are the latest provided by Consob and updated as of April 19, 2023:

----------

FTSE MIB

----------

Marshall Wace revises short position on FinecoBank to 0.78% from 0.81%

----------

AKO Capital raises short position on Iveco Group to 0.83% from 0.68%

----------

FTSE Italy Mid Cap

----------

Millennium Capital Partners raises short on Saras to 0.62% from 0.5%

----------

FTSE Italy Growth

----------

Citadel Advisors revises short on Technoprobe to 0.58% from 0.6%

----------

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FINECOBANK S.P.A. 1.26% 14.42 Delayed Quote.-8.22%
FTSE MIB INDEX 0.20% 27947.25 Delayed Quote.17.65%
IVECO GROUP N.V. -0.96% 8.258 Delayed Quote.50.02%
MSCI ITALY (STRD) 1.12% 310.377 Real-time Quote.17.83%
SARAS S.P.A. -1.42% 1.2495 Delayed Quote.10.44%
STOXX ITALY 20 (EUR) 0.17% 1265.83 Delayed Quote.18.13%
STOXX ITALY 45 (EUR) 0.13% 126.11 Delayed Quote.17.69%
STOXX ITALY TMI (EUR) 0.10% 127.4 Delayed Quote.16.46%
TECHNOPROBE S.P.A. -0.64% 6.255 Delayed Quote.-6.04%
All news about FINECOBANK S.P.A.
10:04aAKO Capital raises short on Iveco Group.
AN
05:58aIndexes weak; TIM down after network bids
AN
03:46aStock markets down ahead of Eurozone inflation
AN
04/18FinecoBank, S&P confirms 'BBB' rating with stable outlook
AN
04/18Finecobank S P A : PR - Fineco, SP Global Ratings confirms rating at 'BBB A-2' and stable ..
PU
04/18Green futures; new US contract for Webuild.
AN
04/17Mib in red; wait for China GDP
AN
04/17Futures bullish in wake of assets in Asia
AN
04/14Mib in surplus driven by banks; euro retreats
AN
04/14Short positions on Fineco and Mediobanca increase.
AN
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 1 273 M 1 395 M 1 395 M
Net income 2023 620 M 680 M 680 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 14,2x
Yield 2023 4,53%
Capitalization 8 697 M 9 536 M 9 536 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 6,83x
Capi. / Sales 2024 6,58x
Nbr of Employees 1 336
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart FINECOBANK S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
FinecoBank S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FINECOBANK S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 14,25 €
Average target price 17,85 €
Spread / Average Target 25,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alessandro Foti Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM
Lorena Pelliciari Chief Financial Officer & Administration Head
Marco Mangiagalli Chairman
Fabio Milanesi Deputy GM-Information Technology & Operations
Silvio Puchar Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FINECOBANK S.P.A.-8.22%9 536
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.5.44%414 509
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-7.73%243 638
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED6.72%234 465
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION9.82%173 296
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY1.40%157 566
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer