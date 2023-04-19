AKO Capital raises short on Iveco Group.

(Alliance News) - The following net short positions are the latest provided by Consob and updated as of April 19, 2023:

----------

FTSE MIB

----------

Marshall Wace revises short position on FinecoBank to 0.78% from 0.81%

----------

AKO Capital raises short position on Iveco Group to 0.83% from 0.68%

----------

FTSE Italy Mid Cap

----------

Millennium Capital Partners raises short on Saras to 0.62% from 0.5%

----------

FTSE Italy Growth

----------

Citadel Advisors revises short on Technoprobe to 0.58% from 0.6%

----------

