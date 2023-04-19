AKO Capital raises short on Iveco Group.

(Alliance News) - The following net short positions are the latest provided by Consob and updated as of April 19, 2023:
----------
FTSE MIB
----------
Marshall Wace revises short position on FinecoBank to 0.78% from 0.81%
----------
AKO Capital raises short position on Iveco Group to 0.83% from 0.68%
----------
FTSE Italy Mid Cap
----------
Millennium Capital Partners raises short on Saras to 0.62% from 0.5%
----------
FTSE Italy Growth
----------
Citadel Advisors revises short on Technoprobe to 0.58% from 0.6%
----------
By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter
Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com
Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.