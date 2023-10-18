FinecoBank S.p.A. figures among the main Italian financial services groups. The group's activity is organized around three areas: - investment services: stock brokerage, securities transactions, trading on the stock, interest rate, equity and derivatives markets, negotiation services, share issue and on-line brokerage services, etc.; - banking; - asset management. At the end of 2022, the group managed EUR 31.7 billion in current deposits and EUR 6.4 billion in current credits. Products and services are marketed through a network of 426 branches located in Italy and through brokers and financial advisors.

Sector Banks