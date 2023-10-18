(Alliance News) - The following net short positions are the latest provided by Consob and updated as of October 17, 2023:

----------

FTSE MIB

----------

Marshall Wace cuts short on FinecoBank to 0.49% from 0.50%

----------

FTSE Italy Small Cap

----------

Citadel Advisors raises short on Biesse to 0.50% from 0.47%

----------

WorldQuant cuts short on Unieuro to 0.89% from 0.91%

----------

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.