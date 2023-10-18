(Alliance News) - The following net short positions are the latest provided by Consob and updated as of October 17, 2023:
FTSE MIB
Marshall Wace cuts short on FinecoBank to 0.49% from 0.50%
FTSE Italy Small Cap
Citadel Advisors raises short on Biesse to 0.50% from 0.47%
WorldQuant cuts short on Unieuro to 0.89% from 0.91%
