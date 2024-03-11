(Alliance News) - FinecoBank Spa announced Monday that bondholders have brought EUR168.1 million of securities to the EUR300.0 million bond repurchase offer.

The settlement date for the offer is scheduled for March 13, and the total outstanding amount of the bond in question is EUR131.9 million.

FinecoBank's stock closed Monday down 0.8 percent at EUR13.15 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

