(Alliance News) - FinecoBank Spa reported Thursday that net inflows for September were EUR446.7 million, down from EUR514.5 million in the same month last year.

The asset mix saw the managed component positive EUR112 million, about half of which related to Fineco Asset Management's retail inflows, "reflecting the ability to intercept outflows from insurance of EUR84 million in the month," the bank commented.

The administered component is EUR836 million while direct deposits are negative EUR502 million.

Brokerage revenues are estimated at EUR14.5 million for the month of September, a figure that is about 35 percent higher than the average September revenues between 2017 and 2019. Since the beginning of the year, brokerage revenues are estimated at about EUR140 million.

Net inflows for the first nine months of the year amounted to EUR6.78 billion, down from EUR7.48 billion in the same period last year.

Alessandro Foti, chief executive officer and general manager of Fineco, said, "September's inflows figures reflect Fineco's ability to adapt to any market environment, pandering to the investment drive of its clients, who find within the platform all the instruments capable of meeting their needs. In addition to the positive performance of brokerage, there is in fact the growth of evolved advisory services, recently renewed, which allow advisors to continue to support clients even in the current phase, thanks to the possibility of using all types of financial instruments favoring the personalization of portfolios."

Fineco's stock is down 2.4 percent at EUR10.75 per share.

