Fineco receives decision on MREL; has indicators already higher

(Alliance News) - FinecoBank Spa announced Friday that it has received from the Single Resolution Board and the Bank of Italy the updated decision on the determination of the minimum requirement of own funds and eligible liabilities, which replaces the previous decision communicated in August 2021.

As of January 1, 2024, FinecoBank will have to comply on a consolidated basis with an MREL requirement of 18.91% of TREA - 21.45% inclusive of the Combined Buffer Requirement and equal to 5.25% of the LRE, ensuring a linear increase in own funds and eligible liabilities to achieve the requirements.

For the purpose of meeting the requirement and computation of other eligible liabilities issued by Fineco, there is no subordination requirement in the issuance of eligible MREL instruments.

As of December 31, 2022, FinecoBank reported indicators already well above the requirements to be met from 2024, with MREL TREA of 48.15 percent pro forma and MREL LRE of 6.14 percent pro forma.

FinecoBank's stock closed down 4.6 percent at EUR14.79 per share.

