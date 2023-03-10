Advanced search
    FBK   IT0000072170

FINECOBANK S.P.A.

(FBK)
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:36:39 2023-03-10 am EST
14.79 EUR   -4.58%
12:04pEuropeans in the red; banks hurt on the Mib.
AN
06:04aBanks drag down declines; Mib over 27,100 area
AN
03/09Citadel Advisors initiates short on De Nora Industries
AN
Fineco receives decision on MREL; has indicators already higher

03/10/2023 | 01:38pm EST
(Alliance News) - FinecoBank Spa announced Friday that it has received from the Single Resolution Board and the Bank of Italy the updated decision on the determination of the minimum requirement of own funds and eligible liabilities, which replaces the previous decision communicated in August 2021.

As of January 1, 2024, FinecoBank will have to comply on a consolidated basis with an MREL requirement of 18.91% of TREA - 21.45% inclusive of the Combined Buffer Requirement and equal to 5.25% of the LRE, ensuring a linear increase in own funds and eligible liabilities to achieve the requirements.

For the purpose of meeting the requirement and computation of other eligible liabilities issued by Fineco, there is no subordination requirement in the issuance of eligible MREL instruments.

As of December 31, 2022, FinecoBank reported indicators already well above the requirements to be met from 2024, with MREL TREA of 48.15 percent pro forma and MREL LRE of 6.14 percent pro forma.

FinecoBank's stock closed down 4.6 percent at EUR14.79 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

