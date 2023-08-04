(Alliance News) - FinecoBank Spa reported Friday that net inflows in July were confirmed at EUR486 million, in line with estimates announced at the time of its first-half results.

Since the beginning of the year, inflows amount to EUR5.7 billion.

The asset mix reports positive direct deposits of EUR199 million, despite higher tax payments of around EUR260 million compared to the same month in 2022 as a result of the advance to July of maturities that last year were paid in August.

The administered component is EUR251 million, while managed assets are EUR36 million, supported by Fineco Asset Management's retail inflows of EUR122 million, which intercepted outflows from the insurance segment of EUR165 million.

Brokerage revenues are estimated at EUR14 million for July, a figure that is more than 35 percent higher than the average revenue for the same month between 2017 and 2019. Since the beginning of the year, brokerage revenues are estimated at around EUR110 million.

The bank reported that 8,501 new clients were acquired in July, up 23 percent from July 2022, bringing the number of new clients since the beginning of the year to 68,592, up 25 percent from a year ago "and confirming the trend of improvement in the client base most interested in investing, with the simultaneous increase in total financial assets related to new accounts opened," as the company explained in a note.

The number of total clients as of July 31 stood at 1.5 million, up 4.9 percent from the same period last year.

FinecoBank's total assets stood at EUR117.7 billion, up 11 percent from EUR106.5 billion in July 2022. Specifically, private banking assets stand at EUR52.9 billion compared to EUR46 billion a year ago and marking a year-on-year increase of 15 percent.

FinecoBank trades up 0.3 percent at EUR13.58 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

