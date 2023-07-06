(Alliance News) - FinecoBank Spa on Thursday reported that net inflows in June remained solid at EUR765 million, "thus surpassing the EUR5 billion threshold in the first half of the year for the third consecutive year."

"The acceleration of the bank's growth path is thus confirmed, thanks both to the acquisition of new customers and to the solid push towards investments," reads the released note.

Indeed, the asset mix sees the administered component at EUR765 million, also helped by the placement of the BTP Valore, and solid assets under management at EUR458 million, accounting for 60 percent of the total.

Direct deposits are minus EUR459 million.

Brokerage revenues are estimated at EUR17 million for the month of June, a figure that is about 50 percent higher than average revenues between 2017 and 2019.

Since the beginning of the year, brokerage revenues are estimated at about EUR97 million. In the first half of 2023, EUR20.1 million orders executed were recorded.

FinecoBank is up 2.8 percent to EUR12.10 per share.

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

