(Alliance News) - FinecoBank on Monday reported that S&P Global Ratings agency confirmed its long-term rating 'BBB' with stable outlook, while maintaining its short-term rating 'A-2'.

FinecoBank closed Monday's session in the green by 2.1 percent at EUR14.38 per share.

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.