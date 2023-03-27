FinecoBank S p A : 2022 Consolidated Non-Financial Statement

2022 Sustainability

Report

CONSOLIDATED NON-FINANCIAL

STATEMENT

in accordance with Legislative Decree 254/2016 (NFS)

INDEX

LETTER FROM THE CEO 4

METHODOLOGICAL NOTE 6

1. GROUP PROFILE 9

1.1. Highlights 10

1.2. Who we are, strategy and business model 11

1.3. Sustainable Development Goals

and commitments subscribed 17

1.4. ESG Ratings and Indices 28

1.5. ESG Prizes and Awards 29

1.6. Membership of associations 30

2. STAKEHOLDER RELATIONS

AND MATERIALITY ANALYSIS 33

2.1. Stakeholder Engagement 34

2.2. Material topics 39

3. OUR CUSTOMERS 43

3.1. Cybersecurity and Information Security 45

3.2. Responsible Products and Investments 49

3.3. Financial inclusion 55

3.4. Fairness and transparency

in customer communications 56

4. INNOVATION 59 4.1. Technological innovation

and digital transformation 60

4.2. Business model innovation 61

5. SOLIDITY AND RESILIENCE 63

5.1. Governance system 66

5.2. Management of ESG risks 76

5.3. Performance and capital strength 89

5.4. Economic value generated and distributed 90

5.5. Environmentally sustainable assets 93

5.6. Protection of corporate reputation 95

6. ETHICS AND COMPLIANCE

CULTURE 97

6.1. Compliance culture 99

6.2. Ethics and integrity in business conduct 101

7. OUR PEOPLE 111

7.1. Management of our people 112

7.2. Diversity and inclusion 118

7.3. Promoting and developing human resources 121

7.4. Welfare and Industrial Relations 127

7.5. Health and safety 129

8. COMMUNITY 133

8.1. Financial Education 134

8.2 Community Support 136

8. ENVIRONMENT 141 8.1. The EMAS Environmental

Management System 142

8.2 Environmental performance 145

GRI CONTENT INDEX 159

EXTERNAL AUDITORS' REPORT 165

ANNEX I

Principles for Responsible Banking Reporting and Self-Assessment Template 168

ANNEX II

SDGs and related relevant targets 178

ANNEX III

Organisational chart 179

LETTER FROM THE CEO

Dear Stakeholders,

In a complex global scenario with new challenges, the year 2022 was marked by the outbreak of the military conﬂict between Russia and Ukraine, which generated an international diplomatic crisis with signiﬁcant geopo-litical, economic and social repercussions worldwide.

In this context of uncertainty, the crisis did not have a signiﬁcant impact on the Fineco Group, due to the ab-sence of direct and indirect exposures in assets whose value is aﬀected by the conﬂict. There were no signiﬁ-cant impacts either in terms of management of liquidity, which remained solid and stable, or in terms of strategic objectives and direction, characterised by an increasing integration of sustainability into the business mod-el. Established from the outset as a company oriented towards long-term sustainable growth, Fineco has in fact continued to operate in line with its corporate purpose: "to support clients in the responsible management of their savings in order to create the conditions for a more prosperous and fairer society".

This goal is pursued through the Group's continuous investment in the three pillars of transparency, eﬃciency and innovation, which have always guided our strategy and our growth journey, oﬀering customers excellent services and products at a fair price within the three integrated business areas of banking, investing and bro-kerage.

The constant look to the future that guides business decisions is also the cornerstone of our approach to sus-tainability. Accordingly, in 2022 we adopted the Net Zero Commitment, setting ourselves the important goal of achieving net zero CO2 emissions by 2050.

The commitment to combating climate change is part of the Group's subscription to the United Nations sus-tainability initiatives - namely the Principles of the Global Compact, the Principles for Responsible Banking and the Principles for Responsible Investment - and is part of the ESG Plan, which saw the achievement of important milestones during the year. In terms of client oﬀering, Fineco Asset Management has strengthened its range of ESG products and the integration of environmental, social and governance criteria into its invest-ment management activities. The Bank has also expanded the availability of ESG-rated funds and the range of ESG-rated ﬁnancial products, meeting the important challenge of oﬀering customers products and services that are increasingly aligned to their sustainability preferences.

In September 2022, FinecoBank obtained EMAS Registration, a recognition that certiﬁes the excellence of the Environmental Management System, implemented throughout the Italian oﬃces and Fineco Centers accord-ing to the requirements of the European EMAS Regulation.

In the knowledge that the ability to innovate and continuous evolution cannot be separated from the nurturingof human capital and the richness derived from the diversity of its composition, we have continued to invest in the growth of our employees and personal ﬁnancial advisors and the development of their talents and profes-sional skills. For the fourth year running, the Bank has won the Top Employer Italia award, standing out for the focus on its staﬀ and on the development of their skills, creating a positive and stimulating workplace.

This fourth Non-Financial Statement reports on the commitments and actions taken to continue to accompany our Stakeholders in the journey towards ever greater sustainability, which we will all have to take. We are proud to say that social responsibility is part of who we are, and is consistently a cornerstone of our process of cre-ating long-term sustainable value for our current and future stakeholders.

Alessandro Foti

CEO and General Manager