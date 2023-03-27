FinecoBank S p A : Accounts and Reports 2022

ntentsContentsContents
Board of Directors, Board of Statutory Auditors and External Auditors .................................................................................................................. 7
Introduction to the Annual Reports and Accounts ...................................................................................................................................................... 9
Consolidated report on operations and Consolidated Accounts and Report of FinecoBank S.p.A . ................................................................... 13
Consolidated report on operations ............................................................................................................................................................................. 13
Summary data ........................................................................................................................................................................................................... 13
Business performance ............................................................................................................................................................................................. 32
FinecoBank shares .................................................................................................................................................................................................. 40
Results achieved in the main areas of activity ...................................................................................................................................................... 41
The network of personal financial advisors .......................................................................................................................................................... 46
Human resources ..................................................................................................................................................................................................... 48
Technology infrastructure ....................................................................................................................................................................................... 53
Internal control system ............................................................................................................................................................................................ 54
Main risks and uncertainties ................................................................................................................................................................................... 55
Organisational structure .......................................................................................................................................................................................... 56
Business Continuity Plan (BCP) ............................................................................................................................................................................. 59
Main balance sheet aggregates .............................................................................................................................................................................. 60
Shareholders ............................................................................................................................................................................................................ 76
Income statement figures ........................................................................................................................................................................................ 77
Results of the parent and the subsidiary ............................................................................................................................................................... 86
Related-Party Transactions ..................................................................................................................................................................................... 97
Other information ..................................................................................................................................................................................................... 99
Subsequent events and outlook ........................................................................................................................................................................... 100
Proposal for the approval of the accounts and allocation of profit for the year ............................................................................................. 103
Consolidated financial statements ............................................................................................................................................................................ 105
Consolidated Balance Sheet ................................................................................................................................................................................. 105
Consolidated Income Statement .......................................................................................................................................................................... 107
Consolidated statement of comprehensive income ........................................................................................................................................... 108
Statement of changes in consolidated shareholders' equity ............................................................................................................................ 109
Consolidated cash flow statement ....................................................................................................................................................................... 110
Notes to the consolidated accounts ......................................................................................................................................................................... 113
Part A - Accounting policies ................................................................................................................................................................................ 113
Part B - Consolidated Balance Sheet .................................................................................................................................................................. 163
Part C - Consolidated Income Statement ............................................................................................................................................................ 215
Part D - Consolidated comprehensive income ................................................................................................................................................... 235
Part E - Information on Risks and relating hedging policies ............................................................................................................................. 236
Part F - Consolidated shareholders' equity ........................................................................................................................................................ 306
Part G - Business combination ............................................................................................................................................................................ 309
Part H - Related-party transactions ..................................................................................................................................................................... 310
