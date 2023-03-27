FinecoBank S p A : Accounts and Reports 2022

ntentsContentsContents

Board of Directors, Board of Statutory Auditors and External Auditors .................................................................................................................. 7

Introduction to the Annual Reports and Accounts ...................................................................................................................................................... 9

Consolidated report on operations and Consolidated Accounts and Report of FinecoBank S.p.A . ................................................................... 13

Consolidated report on operations ............................................................................................................................................................................. 13

Summary data ........................................................................................................................................................................................................... 13

Business performance ............................................................................................................................................................................................. 32

FinecoBank shares .................................................................................................................................................................................................. 40

Results achieved in the main areas of activity ...................................................................................................................................................... 41

The network of personal financial advisors .......................................................................................................................................................... 46

Human resources ..................................................................................................................................................................................................... 48

Technology infrastructure ....................................................................................................................................................................................... 53

Internal control system ............................................................................................................................................................................................ 54

Main risks and uncertainties ................................................................................................................................................................................... 55

Organisational structure .......................................................................................................................................................................................... 56

Business Continuity Plan (BCP) ............................................................................................................................................................................. 59

Main balance sheet aggregates .............................................................................................................................................................................. 60

Shareholders ............................................................................................................................................................................................................ 76

Income statement figures ........................................................................................................................................................................................ 77

Results of the parent and the subsidiary ............................................................................................................................................................... 86

Related-Party Transactions ..................................................................................................................................................................................... 97

Other information ..................................................................................................................................................................................................... 99

Subsequent events and outlook ........................................................................................................................................................................... 100

Proposal for the approval of the accounts and allocation of profit for the year ............................................................................................. 103

Consolidated financial statements ............................................................................................................................................................................ 105

Consolidated Balance Sheet ................................................................................................................................................................................. 105

Consolidated Income Statement .......................................................................................................................................................................... 107

Consolidated statement of comprehensive income ........................................................................................................................................... 108

Statement of changes in consolidated shareholders' equity ............................................................................................................................ 109

Consolidated cash flow statement ....................................................................................................................................................................... 110

Notes to the consolidated accounts ......................................................................................................................................................................... 113

Part A - Accounting policies ................................................................................................................................................................................ 113

Part B - Consolidated Balance Sheet .................................................................................................................................................................. 163

Part C - Consolidated Income Statement ............................................................................................................................................................ 215

Part D - Consolidated comprehensive income ................................................................................................................................................... 235

Part E - Information on Risks and relating hedging policies ............................................................................................................................. 236

Part F - Consolidated shareholders' equity ........................................................................................................................................................ 306

Part G - Business combination ............................................................................................................................................................................ 309

Part H - Related-party transactions ..................................................................................................................................................................... 310

FinecoBank · Accounts and Reports 2022 3