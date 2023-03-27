Advanced search
    FBK   IT0000072170

FINECOBANK S.P.A.

(FBK)
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-03-27 am EDT
13.79 EUR   +1.32%
01:38pFinecobank S P A : Report on Corporate Governance and Ownership Structures 2022
PU
01:38pFinecobank S P A : 2022 Consolidated Non-Financial Statement
PU
01:38pFinecobank S P A : Accounts and Reports 2022
PU
FinecoBank S p A : Accounts and Reports 2022

03/27/2023 | 01:38pm EDT
ntentsContentsContents

Board of Directors, Board of Statutory Auditors and External Auditors .................................................................................................................. 7

Introduction to the Annual Reports and Accounts ...................................................................................................................................................... 9

Consolidated report on operations and Consolidated Accounts and Report of FinecoBank S.p.A . ................................................................... 13

Consolidated report on operations ............................................................................................................................................................................. 13

Summary data ........................................................................................................................................................................................................... 13

Business performance ............................................................................................................................................................................................. 32

FinecoBank shares .................................................................................................................................................................................................. 40

Results achieved in the main areas of activity ...................................................................................................................................................... 41

The network of personal financial advisors .......................................................................................................................................................... 46

Human resources ..................................................................................................................................................................................................... 48

Technology infrastructure ....................................................................................................................................................................................... 53

Internal control system ............................................................................................................................................................................................ 54

Main risks and uncertainties ................................................................................................................................................................................... 55

Organisational structure .......................................................................................................................................................................................... 56

Business Continuity Plan (BCP) ............................................................................................................................................................................. 59

Main balance sheet aggregates .............................................................................................................................................................................. 60

Shareholders ............................................................................................................................................................................................................ 76

Income statement figures ........................................................................................................................................................................................ 77

Results of the parent and the subsidiary ............................................................................................................................................................... 86

Related-Party Transactions ..................................................................................................................................................................................... 97

Other information ..................................................................................................................................................................................................... 99

Subsequent events and outlook ........................................................................................................................................................................... 100

Proposal for the approval of the accounts and allocation of profit for the year ............................................................................................. 103

Consolidated financial statements ............................................................................................................................................................................ 105

Consolidated Balance Sheet ................................................................................................................................................................................. 105

Consolidated Income Statement .......................................................................................................................................................................... 107

Consolidated statement of comprehensive income ........................................................................................................................................... 108

Statement of changes in consolidated shareholders' equity ............................................................................................................................ 109

Consolidated cash flow statement ....................................................................................................................................................................... 110

Notes to the consolidated accounts ......................................................................................................................................................................... 113

Part A - Accounting policies ................................................................................................................................................................................ 113

Part B - Consolidated Balance Sheet .................................................................................................................................................................. 163

Part C - Consolidated Income Statement ............................................................................................................................................................ 215

Part D - Consolidated comprehensive income ................................................................................................................................................... 235

Part E - Information on Risks and relating hedging policies ............................................................................................................................. 236

Part F - Consolidated shareholders' equity ........................................................................................................................................................ 306

Part G - Business combination ............................................................................................................................................................................ 309

Part H - Related-party transactions ..................................................................................................................................................................... 310

FinecoBank · Accounts and Reports 2022 3

Disclaimer

FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. published this content on 27 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2023 17:37:23 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 937 M 1 010 M 1 010 M
Net income 2022 420 M 453 M 453 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 19,9x
Yield 2022 3,42%
Capitalization 8 302 M 8 931 M 8 951 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 8,87x
Capi. / Sales 2023 6,53x
Nbr of Employees 1 336
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart FINECOBANK S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
FinecoBank S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FINECOBANK S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 13,61 €
Average target price 17,85 €
Spread / Average Target 31,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alessandro Foti Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM
Lorena Pelliciari Chief Financial Officer & Administration Head
Marco Mangiagalli Chairman
Fabio Milanesi Deputy GM-Information Technology & Operations
Silvio Puchar Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FINECOBANK S.P.A.-12.31%8 931
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-6.85%367 655
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.98%222 542
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-18.06%217 101
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION3.48%163 344
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-12.25%136 844
