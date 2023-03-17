FinecoBank S p A : Directors' Report items of the Agenda of the Shareholders' Meeting in Ordinary and Extraordinary Part

ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING DIRECTORS' REPORT This is an English translation of the original Italian document. The original version in Italian takes precedence.

ORDINARY SESSION ITEM 1 AND 2 ON THE AGENDA ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING DIRECTORS' REPORT APPROVAL OF THE FINECOBANK S.P.A. 2022 YEAR-END FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND PRESENTATION OF THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ALLOCATION OF FINECOBANK S.P.A. 2022 NET PROFIT OF THE YEAR Dear Shareholders, We have called this Ordinary meeting to resolve, inter alia, on the approval of the 2022 year-end Financial Statements and the allocation of the net profit for the year 2022 of FinecoBank S.p.A. (the "Company" or "FinecoBank"). In connection with the above, the proposals submitted for your approval are described below. 1. APPROVAL OF THE 2022 YEAR-ENDFINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND ALLOCATION OF FINECOBANK S.P.A. 2022 NET PROFIT OF THE YEAR We submit for your approval the Financial Statements 2022 of the Parent Company FinecoBank, in all of its parts and findings, and the proposed allocation of the net profit for the year 2022, which amounts to Euro 421,984,575.17, as follows: a dividend per share of Euro 0.49, for a total of Euro 299,209,501.15 to the 610,631,635 ordinary shares with a par value of Euro 0.33, making up the share capital and including 511,775 shares resulting from the share capital increase in support of the incentive systems for employees approved by the Board of Directors on February 7 th , 2023; Euro 33,777.15 to the legal reserve, corresponding to 0.008% of the profit for the year 2022, having reached the limit of one-fifth of the share capital; Euro 720,806,60 to the reserve of unavailable profit pursuant to Art. 6 paragraph 2 D. Lgs. 38/2005; Euro 122,020,490.27 to the extraordinary reserve. The dividend will be paid, in accordance with applicable laws, on May 24th, 2023 with an "ex-dividend" date on May 22nd, 2023. Pursuant to Art. 83- terdecies of Legislative Decree no. 58 of February 24th, 1998 ("Consolidated Law on Finance"), those who are shareholders on the basis of the accounting records at the end of the accounting day of May 23rd, 2023 ("record date") will therefore be entitled to receive the dividend. With reference to the reserve of unavailable profit pursuant to Art. 6 paragraph 2 D. Lgs. 38/2005, please note that, pursuant to Article 6, paragraph 1, letter a) and paragraph 2 of Legislative Decree 38/2005, a portion of net profit corresponding to capital gains recognised in the income statement, net of the related

ORDINARY SESSION ITEM 1 AND 2 ON THE AGENDA tax charge and other than the net income from trading financial instruments and foreign exchange and hedging transactions, arising from application of the fair value or shareholders' equity criteria, must be recorded in an unavailable reserve. This reserve will therefore be increased by the amount of Euro 720,806.60, corresponding to the change in unrealised capital gains recognised in the year 2022. The Board of Directors clarifies that the portion of undistributed dividends with respect to the treasury shares held by the Bank at the abovementioned record date, will be transferred to the extraordinary Reserve. The documentation referred to in art. 154-ter of the TUF will be made available to the public at least twenty-one days before the date of the Shareholders' Meeting in single call (i.e. by 6 April 2023). 2. RESOLUTIONS PROPOSED TO THE ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING Dear Shareholders, if you agree with the contents shown in this report, we invite you to adopt the following resolution: to approve the FinecoBank S.p.A. Financial Statements for the year 2022, in all of its parts and findings; to approve the allocation of the net profit for the year of Euro 421,984,575.17, as follows: (i) a dividend per share of Euro 0.49, corresponding to total Euro 299,209,501.15 to the 610,631,635 ordinary shares with a par value Euro 0.33 each, making up the share capital and including 511,775 shares resulting from the share capital increase in support of the incentive systems for employees approved by the Board of Directors on February 7 th , 2023; (ii) Euro 33,777.15 to the legal reserve, corresponding to 0.008% of the profit for the year 2022, having reached the limit of one-fifth of the share capital; (iii) Euro 720,806,60 to the reserve of unavailable profit pursuant to Art. 6 paragraph 2 D. Lgs. 38/2005; (iv) Euro 122,020,490.27 to the extraordinary reserve.

ORDINARY SESSION ITEM 3 ON THE AGENDA ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING DIRECTORS' REPORT ELIMINATION OF NEGATIVE RESERVE NOT SUBJECT TO CHANGE RECOGNIZED IN THE FINECOBANK S.P.A. FINANCIAL STATEMENTS BY MEANS OF ITS DEFINITIVE COVERAGE Dear Shareholders, We have called this Ordinary Meeting to resolve on the approval of the elimination of a negative reserve not subject to change by means of its definitive coverage as reported below. In connection with the above, the proposals submitted for your approval are described below. 1. APPROVAL OF THE ELIMINATION OF A NEGATIVE RESERVE NOT SUBJECT TO CHANGE RECOGNIZED IN THE FINECOBANK S.P.A. FINANCIAL STATEMENTS BY MEANS OF ITS DEFINITIVE COVERAGE As represented in the FinecoBank S.p.A. Financial Statements, following the sale transaction, effective as of 27 September 2022, of the 20 shares of UniCredit Services S.C.p.A., held by FinecoBank for an amount of Euro 172.37 and sold for an amount of Euro 35.6, a negative valuation reserve of equity instruments designated at fair value through other comprehensive income in the amount of Euro 136.77 was established. Since this reserve cannot be subject to further changes, it has definitive characteristics. We therefore propose you to approve the elimination of the aforementioned negative reserve by covering it with the use of the available extraordinary reserve in the amount of Euro 136.77. The proposal has no impact on the overall Shareholders' Equity. 2. RESOLUTIONS PROPOSED TO THE ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING Dear Shareholders, if you agree with the content shown in this report, we ask you to pass the following resolution: 1. to approve the elimination of the negative reserve arising from the valuation of equity securities designated at fair value through other comprehensive income covering it by using the available extraordinary reserve in the amount of Euro 136.77.