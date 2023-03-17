FinecoBank S p A : Directors' Report items of the Agenda of the Shareholders' Meeting in Ordinary and Extraordinary Part
ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING
DIRECTORS' REPORT
This is an English translation of the original Italian document. The original version in Italian takes precedence.
ORDINARY SESSION
ITEM 1 AND 2 ON THE AGENDA
APPROVAL OF THE FINECOBANK S.P.A. 2022 YEAR-END FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
AND PRESENTATION OF THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
ALLOCATION OF FINECOBANK S.P.A. 2022 NET PROFIT OF THE YEAR
Dear Shareholders,
We have called this Ordinary meeting to resolve, inter alia, on the approval of the 2022 year-end Financial Statements and the allocation of the net profit for the year 2022 of FinecoBank S.p.A. (the "Company" or "FinecoBank").
In connection with the above, the proposals submitted for your approval are described below.
1. APPROVAL OF THE 2022 YEAR-ENDFINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND ALLOCATION OF FINECOBANK S.P.A. 2022 NET PROFIT OF THE YEAR
We submit for your approval the Financial Statements 2022 of the Parent Company FinecoBank, in all of its parts and findings, and the proposed allocation of the net profit for the year 2022, which amounts to Euro 421,984,575.17, as follows:
a dividend per share of Euro 0.49, for a total of Euro 299,209,501.15 to the 610,631,635 ordinary shares with a par value of Euro 0.33, making up the share capital and including 511,775 shares resulting from the share capital increase in support of the incentive systems for employees approved by the Board of Directors on February 7th, 2023;
Euro 33,777.15 to the legal reserve, corresponding to 0.008% of the profit for the year 2022, having reached the limit of one-fifth of the share capital;
Euro 720,806,60 to the reserve of unavailable profit pursuant to Art. 6 paragraph 2 D. Lgs. 38/2005;
Euro 122,020,490.27 to the extraordinary reserve.
The dividend will be paid, in accordance with applicable laws, on May 24th, 2023 with an "ex-dividend" date on May 22nd, 2023. Pursuant to Art. 83- terdecies of Legislative Decree no. 58 of February 24th, 1998 ("Consolidated Law on Finance"), those who are shareholders on the basis of the accounting records at the end of the accounting day of May 23rd, 2023 ("record date") will therefore be entitled to receive the dividend.
With reference to the reserve of unavailable profit pursuant to Art. 6 paragraph 2 D. Lgs. 38/2005, please note that, pursuant to Article 6, paragraph 1, letter a) and paragraph 2 of Legislative Decree 38/2005, a portion of net profit corresponding to capital gains recognised in the income statement, net of the related
ITEM 1 AND 2 ON THE AGENDA
tax charge and other than the net income from trading financial instruments and foreign exchange and hedging transactions, arising from application of the fair value or shareholders' equity criteria, must be recorded in an unavailable reserve. This reserve will therefore be increased by the amount of Euro 720,806.60, corresponding to the change in unrealised capital gains recognised in the year 2022.
The Board of Directors clarifies that the portion of undistributed dividends with respect to the treasury shares held by the Bank at the abovementioned record date, will be transferred to the extraordinary Reserve.
The documentation referred to in art. 154-ter of the TUF will be made available to the public at least twenty-one days before the date of the Shareholders' Meeting in single call (i.e. by 6 April 2023).
2. RESOLUTIONS PROPOSED TO THE ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING
Dear Shareholders,
if you agree with the contents shown in this report, we invite you to adopt the following resolution:
to approve the FinecoBank S.p.A. Financial Statements for the year 2022, in all of its parts and findings;
to approve the allocation of the net profit for the year of Euro 421,984,575.17, as follows:(i) a dividend per share of Euro 0.49, corresponding to total Euro 299,209,501.15 to the 610,631,635 ordinary shares with a par value Euro 0.33 each, making up the share capital and including 511,775 shares resulting from the share capital increase in support of the incentive systems for employees approved by the Board of Directors on February 7th, 2023; (ii) Euro 33,777.15 to the legal reserve, corresponding to 0.008% of the profit for the year 2022, having reached the limit of one-fifth of the share capital; (iii) Euro 720,806,60 to the reserve of unavailable profit pursuant to Art. 6 paragraph 2 D. Lgs. 38/2005; (iv) Euro 122,020,490.27 to the extraordinary reserve.
ITEM 3 ON THE AGENDA
ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING
DIRECTORS' REPORT
ELIMINATION OF NEGATIVE RESERVE NOT SUBJECT TO CHANGE
RECOGNIZED IN THE FINECOBANK S.P.A. FINANCIAL STATEMENTS BY
MEANS OF ITS DEFINITIVE COVERAGE
Dear Shareholders,
We have called this Ordinary Meeting to resolve on the approval of the elimination of a negative reserve not subject to change by means of its definitive coverage as reported below.
In connection with the above, the proposals submitted for your approval are described below.
1. APPROVAL OF THE ELIMINATION OF A NEGATIVE RESERVE NOT SUBJECT TO CHANGE RECOGNIZED IN THE FINECOBANK S.P.A. FINANCIAL STATEMENTS BY MEANS OF ITS DEFINITIVE COVERAGE
As represented in the FinecoBank S.p.A. Financial Statements, following the sale transaction, effective as of 27 September 2022, of the 20 shares of UniCredit Services S.C.p.A., held by FinecoBank for an amount of Euro 172.37 and sold for an amount of Euro 35.6, a negative valuation reserve of equity instruments designated at fair value through other comprehensive income in the amount of Euro 136.77 was established. Since this reserve cannot be subject to further changes, it has definitive characteristics.
We therefore propose you to approve the elimination of the aforementioned negative reserve by covering it with the use of the available extraordinary reserve in the amount of Euro 136.77. The proposal has no impact on the overall Shareholders' Equity.
2. RESOLUTIONS PROPOSED TO THE ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING
Dear Shareholders,
if you agree with the content shown in this report, we ask you to pass the following resolution:
1. to approve the elimination of the negative reserve arising from the valuation of equity securities designated at fair value through other comprehensive income covering it by using the available extraordinary reserve in the amount of Euro 136.77.
ITEM 4 ON THE AGENDA
ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING
DIRECTORS' REPORT
INTEGRATION OF THE INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S FEES
Dear Shareholders,
the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of FinecoBank S.p.A. ("FinecoBank" or the "Company") of 28 April 2021 resolved, at the justified proposal of the Board of Statutory Auditors, to appoint KPMG S.p.A. ("KPMG"), for the 2022-2030 financial years, for the statutory auditing of the accounts, determining the related fee (the "Appointment").
As a result of changes to the regulatory framework pertaining to the preparation of annual financial reports and statutory auditing introduced
by Delegated Regulation (EU) 2019/815 - issued in exercise of the delegation of power contained in Directive 2004/109/EC (the so-called Transparency Directive), as amended by Directive 2013/50/EU - (the "Delegated Regulation"), which required annual financial reports to be prepared in a harmonised electronic format (ESEF - European Single Electronic Format) and the use of the new "XBRL" language for marking the consolidated financial statements; and
by Law No. 238 of 23 December 2021 (so-called European Law 2019-2020), which amended Article 154-ter of Legislative Decree No. 58 of 24 February 1998, providing that the statutory auditing firm, in the audit report referred to in Article 14 of Legislative Decree No. 39 of 27, January 2010, is also required to express an opinion on the conformity of the 3 draft financial statements and the consolidated financial statements with the provisions of the Delegated Regulations,
in February 2023, KPMG submitted a request for the supplementation (the "Supplementation Request") of its fees pertaining to the Appointment for the attention of the Company.
The aforementioned Supplementation Request was made by KPMG in view of the additional activities it is required to perform in the light of the aforementioned regulatory changes, which constitute circumstances for the adjustment of the auditing firm's fees as stipulated in the Appointment.
In compliance with the provisions of Article 13, paragraph 1, of Legislative Decree No. 39 of 2, January 2010, and by analogy with what took place at the time of conferring the Appointment, the Supplementation Request was examined and evaluated by the Board of Statutory Auditors, which formulated the justified proposal for the adjustment of the fee attached to this report, which is submitted for the approval of the Shareholders' Meeting.
