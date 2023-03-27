FinecoBank S p A : Group public disclosure - Pillar III as at 31 December 2022

Contents

Introduction .......................................................................................................................................................................... 3

Risk management objectives and policies ........................................................................................................................... 11

Scope of application ........................................................................................................................................................... 25

Key metrics ......................................................................................................................................................................... 31

Own Funds .......................................................................................................................................................................... 33

Own funds requirements and risk-weighted exposure amounts ........................................................................................... 47

Countercyclical capital buffers ............................................................................................................................................ 51

Exposures to credit risk and dilution risk ............................................................................................................................ 55

Disclosure of the use of the Standardised Approach ........................................................................................................... 69

Disclosure of the use of credit risk mitigation techniques ................................................................................................... 73

Exposures to counterparty credit risk ................................................................................................................................. 77

Operational risk management .............................................................................................................................................. 83

Market risk .......................................................................................................................................................................... 85

Exposures to interest rate risk on positions not held in the trading book ............................................................................ 87

Liquidity requirements ........................................................................................................................................................ 89

Encumbered and unencumbered assets .............................................................................................................................. 99

Leverage ........................................................................................................................................................................... 103

Disclosure of environmental, social and governance risks ................................................................................................ 108

Remuneration policy ......................................................................................................................................................... 131

Glossary ........................................................................................................................................................................... 141

Declaration of the nominated official in charge of drawing up company accounts ............................................................. 147

Statement of compliance with formal policy and internal processes, systems and controls ............................................... 149

"FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A."

in abbreviated form "FinecoBank S.p.A.", or "Banca Fineco S.p.A." or "Fineco Banca S.p.A.".

Bank enrolled in the Register of Banks and Parent Company of the FinecoBank Banking Group - enrolled in the Register of Banking Groups at No. 3015, Member of the National Guarantee Fund and National Interbank Deposit Guarantee Fund.

Tax Code and Milan-Monza-Brianza-Lodi Companies Register no. 01392970404 - R.E.A. (Economic and Administrative Index) no. 1598155, VAT No. 12962340159

Introduction

The Group FinecoBank public disclosure Pillar III - (hereafter "Disclosure") has been prepared in accordance with the prudential rules for banks and investment firms, which came into force on 1 January 2014 and is contained in Directive 2013/36/EU (Capital Requirements Directive, CRD IV) and in Regulation 575/2013/EU (Capital Requirements Regulation, CRR), and subsequent Directives and Regulations amending its content, including, in particular, the Directive (EU) 2019/878 (so called CRD V), the Regulation (EU) 2019/876 of the European Parliament and of the Council (so-called CRR II) and the Regulation (EU) 2020/873 of the European Parliament and of the Council (so called CRR Quick-fix). In the rest of this document, the term "CRR" refers to Regulation no. 575/2013/EU as subsequently amended, while the term "Directive" refers to the Capital Requirements Directive as subsequently amended.

The Directive and the Regulation transpose into European Union legislation the framework known as Basel III, defined by the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision in order to strengthen banks' ability to absorb shocks arising from financial and economic tensions, regardless of their origin, to improve risk management and governance of banks, as well as to strengthen their transparency and disclosure. The new EU rules were collated and implemented by the Bank of Italy through the "Supervisory Regulations for Banks" (Circular 285 of 17 December 2013 and subsequent update).

Moreover, in order to rationalize and homogenize the disclosures to be provided periodically to the market, the EBA, responding to the mandate given to it by Article 434a "Disclosure templates" of CRR, published the implementing technical standards (EBA/ITS/2020/04), intended for all institutions subject to the disclosure requirements of Part eight of CRR. These implementing technical standards were transposed by Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2021/637 of 15 March 2021 laying down implementing technical standards with regard to public disclosures by institutions of the information referred to Titles II and III of CRR.

The CRR requires institutions to publish the information set out in Title II and III of Part Eight in conjunction with the financial statements. The purpose of this disclosure requirement is to integrate the minimum capital requirements (Pillar 1) and the prudential control process (Pillar 2), by identifying a set of disclosure transparency requirements that allow market participants to have relevant, complete and reliable information about capital adequacy, risk exposure and the general characteristics of the systems in place to identify, measure and manage those risks.

FinecoBank qualifies as a "Large Institution" under Part Eight of the CRR and, therefore, all information required to them on an annual basis has been published in this Public Disclosure as at 31 December 2022. In addition, it should be noted that following the exceeding of the size threshold of significance of the total value of assets of 30 euro billion, identified by Regulation 468/2014 (SSM) establishing the framework for cooperation under the Single Supervisory Mechanism between the European Central Bank and the competent national authorities and with the designated national authorities, the European Central Bank has taken the decision to classify FinecoBank as a significant institution, with effect from 1 January 2022. Therefore, from that date Fineco falls under the direct supervision of the European Central Bank.

In line with the CRR, FinecoBank S.p.A., as the Parent Company of the FinecoBank Banking Group (hereinafter the "Group"), publishes its Public Disclosure at a consolidated level, along with the financial statements.

In addition to the European Union regulations, there are also the provisions issued by the Bank of Italy, in particular with Circular no. 285 "Supervisory provisions for banks" of 17 December 2013 (and subsequent updates), which in Chapter 13 of Part Two (public disclosure) governs the matter. The aforementioned circular does not lay down specific rules for the preparation and publication of Pillar III, but refers to the provisions for this purpose provided for by CRR, by the Regulations of the European Commission whose preparation may be delegated to the EBA (European Banking Authority) and by the EBA Guidelines.

The subject is therefore regulated: