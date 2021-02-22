FinecoBank S p A : PR - Amended of Articles of Association

PRESS RELEASE

FinecoBank: amendment of Articles of Association

Milan, February 22, 2021

FinecoBank, further to the Press Release of February 9, 2021, informs that the new text of the Articles of Association, amended to article 5, paragraph 1, is now available to the public at the company headquarter, on the company website www.finecobank.com, and also on the authorized storage mechanism eMarket STORAGE managed by Spafid Connect S.p.A. available on www.emarketstorage.com.

The Articles of Association has been filed with the Company Register on February 19th 2021.

FinecoBank is one of the most important FinTech banks in Europe. Listed on the FTSE MIB, Fineco offers a business model that is unique in Europe, combining the best platforms with a large network of financial advisors. It offers a single account with banking, trading and investment services, on transactional and advisory platforms developed with proprietary technologies. Fineco is a leading bank in brokerage in Europe, and one of the most important players in Private Banking in Italy, offering advanced and tailor-made advisory services. Since 2017, FinecoBank has also been in the UK with an offer focused on brokerage, banking and investment services. Fineco Asset Management was founded in Dublin in 2018, with a mission to develop investment solutions in partnership with top international asset managers.

Contacts:

Fineco - Media Relations Tel.: +39 02 2887 2256 mediarelations@finecobank.comFineco - Investor Relations Tel. +39 02 2887 3736/2358 investors@finecobank.comBarabino & Partners Tel. +39 02 72023535

Emma Ascani

e.ascani@barabino.it +39 335 390 334

