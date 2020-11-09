Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  FinecoBank S.p.A.    FBK   IT0000072170

FINECOBANK S.P.A.

(FBK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 11/09 01:16:18 pm
12.278 EUR   -1.46%
01:06pFINECOBANK S P A : PR - Assessments requirements
PU
08:42aFINECOBANK S P A : Presentazione risultati 3Q20
PU
08:42aFINECOBANK S P A : Financial results press release 3Q20
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

FinecoBank S p A : PR - Assessments requirements

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/09/2020 | 01:06pm EST

PRESS RELEASE

FinecoBank: assessment of the requirements of the Statutory Auditor

Milan, 9 November 2020

Following the press release dated 5 Octber 2020, FinecoBank S.p.A. hereby announces that the Board of Directors, at its today meeting and with the assistance of the Appointments Committee, has verified with regard to the Statutory Auditor Mr. Giacomo Ramenghi that:

  • the requirements of experience and integrity (including the suitability) have been met, and the criteria of time commitment and the specific limits on the numbers of offices to be held envisaged by legislation in force, as well as by the "Qualitative and quantitative composition of the Board of Statutory Auditors of FinecoBank S.p.A." (made available on www.finecobank.com,
    "Governance/Documents" Section) and by additional internal regulations in this regard, have been complied with;
  • the requirements of independence pursuant to art. 148, paragraph 3, TUF (Italian Consolidated Law on Finance) and art. 3 of the Corporate Governance Code for listed companies of Borsa Italiana S.p.A. (the "Code"), as provided for in the Company's Articles of Association, has also been met;
  • there are no situations falling within the scope of Article 36 of the Law Decree December 6, 2011 no. 201, converted with amendments by Law December 22, 2011 no. 214, concerning the provisions on the prohibition of interlocking directorates.

The Board of Directors also acknowledged that the Board of Statutory Auditors, at its meeting held on 6 November 2020 - in accordance with the provisions of the Application Criterion 8.C.1 of the Code - had assessed that Mr. Ramenghi met the independence requirement envisaged by Application Criterion 3.C.1 of the Code itself, as provided for in the Company's Articles of Association, as well as the further requirements set forth by the current legislation.

The curriculum vitae of Mr. Giacomo Ramenghi can be consulted on the Company's website at www.finecobank.it, in the "Governance/Company Boards" Section.

FinecoBank

FinecoBank is one of the most important FinTech banks in Europe. Listed in the FTSE MIB, FinecoBank has a business model unique in Europe, combining the best technologies with one of the largest financial advisory network in Italy. It offers from a single account banking, credit, trading and investment services though transactional and advisory platforms developed with proprietary technologies. Fineco is n.1 broker in Europe, and one of the most important player in Private Banking in Italy, offering efficient and tailor-made advisory services. Since 2017, FinecoBank is also in UK with an offer focused on brokerage and banking services. In 2018 Fineco Asset Management has been established in Dublin, with the mission to develop investment solutions in partnership with the best international asset managers.

Contact info:

Fineco - Media Relations

Fineco - Investor Relations

Tel.: +39 02 2887 2256

Tel. +39 02 2887 3736/2358

mediarelations@finecobank.com

investors@finecobank.com

Barabino & Partners

Tel. +39 02 72023535

Emma Ascani

e.ascani@barabino.it

+39 335 390 334

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Finecobank S.p.A. published this content on 09 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2020 18:05:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about FINECOBANK S.P.A.
01:06pFINECOBANK S P A : PR - Assessments requirements
PU
08:42aFINECOBANK S P A : Presentazione risultati 3Q20
PU
08:42aFINECOBANK S P A : Financial results press release 3Q20
PU
07:08aFINECOBANK S P A : PR - FinecoBank 3Q 2020 results
PU
11/04FINECOBANK S.P.A. : quaterly earnings release
10/30FINECOBANK S P A : PR - Standard and Poors Global Ratings upgrated outlook to St..
PU
10/13FINECOBANK S P A : PR - Statutory Auditors
PU
10/06FINECOBANK S P A : PR - Resignation of a Statutory Auditor
PU
10/06FINECOBANK S P A : PR - Total Net Sales September 2020
PU
09/17FINECOBANK S P A : PR - Resignation of the Chairman of the Board of Statutory Au..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 768 M 908 M 908 M
Net income 2020 316 M 374 M 374 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 24,6x
Yield 2020 2,83%
Capitalization 7 586 M 9 018 M 8 966 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 9,88x
Capi. / Sales 2021 10,00x
Nbr of Employees 1 244
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart FINECOBANK S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
FinecoBank S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FINECOBANK S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 13,46 €
Last Close Price 12,46 €
Spread / Highest target 18,0%
Spread / Average Target 8,03%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alessandro Foti Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM
Marco Mangiagalli Chairman
Fabio Milanesi Deputy GM-Information Technology & Operations
Lorena Pelliciari Chief Financial Officer & Administration Head
Francesco Saita Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FINECOBANK S.P.A.16.56%9 018
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-26.14%313 843
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-21.67%254 654
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-30.98%210 301
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-12.18%190 355
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.14.50%159 722
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group