FinecoBank S p A : PR - Assessments requirements

PRESS RELEASE

FinecoBank: assessment of the requirements of the Statutory Auditor

Milan, 9 November 2020

Following the press release dated 5 Octber 2020, FinecoBank S.p.A. hereby announces that the Board of Directors, at its today meeting and with the assistance of the Appointments Committee, has verified with regard to the Statutory Auditor Mr. Giacomo Ramenghi that:

the requirements of experience and integrity (including the suitability) have been met, and the criteria of time commitment and the specific limits on the numbers of offices to be held envisaged by legislation in force, as well as by the " Qualitative and quantitative composition of the Board of Statutory Auditors of FinecoBank S.p.A. " (made available on www.finecobank.com ,

"Governance/Documents" Section) and by additional internal regulations in this regard, have been complied with;

" (made available on , "Governance/Documents" Section) and by additional internal regulations in this regard, have been complied with; the requirements of independence pursuant to art. 148, paragraph 3, TUF (Italian Consolidated Law on Finance) and art. 3 of the Corporate Governance Code for listed companies of Borsa Italiana S.p.A. (the " Code "), as provided for in the Company's Articles of Association, has also been met;

(the " "), as provided for in the Company's Articles of Association, has also been met; there are no situations falling within the scope of Article 36 of the Law Decree December 6, 2011 no. 201, converted with amendments by Law December 22, 2011 no. 214, concerning the provisions on the prohibition of interlocking directorates.

The Board of Directors also acknowledged that the Board of Statutory Auditors, at its meeting held on 6 November 2020 - in accordance with the provisions of the Application Criterion 8.C.1 of the Code - had assessed that Mr. Ramenghi met the independence requirement envisaged by Application Criterion 3.C.1 of the Code itself, as provided for in the Company's Articles of Association, as well as the further requirements set forth by the current legislation.

The curriculum vitae of Mr. Giacomo Ramenghi can be consulted on the Company's website at www.finecobank.it, in the "Governance/Company Boards" Section.

FinecoBank

FinecoBank is one of the most important FinTech banks in Europe. Listed in the FTSE MIB, FinecoBank has a business model unique in Europe, combining the best technologies with one of the largest financial advisory network in Italy. It offers from a single account banking, credit, trading and investment services though transactional and advisory platforms developed with proprietary technologies. Fineco is n.1 broker in Europe, and one of the most important player in Private Banking in Italy, offering efficient and tailor-made advisory services. Since 2017, FinecoBank is also in UK with an offer focused on brokerage and banking services. In 2018 Fineco Asset Management has been established in Dublin, with the mission to develop investment solutions in partnership with the best international asset managers.