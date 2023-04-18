FinecoBank S p A : PR - Fineco, SP Global Ratings confirms rating at 'BBB A-2' and stable outlook

PRESS RELEASE

FinecoBank: S&P Global Ratings confirms rating at 'BBB/A-2' and stable outlook

Milan, April 18th 2023

FinecoBank announces that S&P Global Ratings has yesterday confirmed the 'BBB' long-term and 'A- 2' short-term issuer credit ratings, maintaining the stable outlook.

For further details please see the press release available at the S&P Global Ratings' website www.spratings.com.