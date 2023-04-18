FinecoBank S p A : PR - Fineco, SP Global Ratings confirms rating at 'BBB A-2' and stable outlook

PRESS RELEASE
FinecoBank: S&P Global Ratings confirms rating at 'BBB/A-2' and stable outlook
Milan, April 18th 2023
FinecoBank announces that S&P Global Ratings has yesterday confirmed the 'BBB' long-term and 'A- 2' short-term issuer credit ratings, maintaining the stable outlook.
For further details please see the press release available at the S&P Global Ratings' website www.spratings.com.
Contatti:
Fineco - Media Relations
Fineco - Investor Relations
Tel.: +39 02 2887 2256
Tel. +39 02 2887 3736/2358
mediarelations@finecobank.com
investors@finecobank.com
Barabino & Partners
Tel. +39 02 72023535
Emma Ascani
e.ascani@barabino.it
+39 335 390 334
