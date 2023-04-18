Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. FinecoBank S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FBK   IT0000072170

FINECOBANK S.P.A.

(FBK)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-04-18 am EDT
14.25 EUR   +0.49%
01:52pFinecoBank, S&P confirms 'BBB' rating with stable outlook
AN
01:48pFinecobank S P A : PR - Fineco, SP Global Ratings confirms rating at 'BBB A-2' and stable outlook
PU
02:34aGreen futures; new US contract for Webuild.
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

FinecoBank S p A : PR - Fineco, SP Global Ratings confirms rating at 'BBB A-2' and stable outlook

04/18/2023 | 01:48pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRESS RELEASE

FinecoBank: S&P Global Ratings confirms rating at 'BBB/A-2' and stable outlook

Milan, April 18th 2023

FinecoBank announces that S&P Global Ratings has yesterday confirmed the 'BBB' long-term and 'A- 2' short-term issuer credit ratings, maintaining the stable outlook.

For further details please see the press release available at the S&P Global Ratings' website www.spratings.com.

Contatti:

Fineco - Media Relations

Fineco - Investor Relations

Tel.: +39 02 2887 2256

Tel. +39 02 2887 3736/2358

mediarelations@finecobank.com

investors@finecobank.com

Barabino & Partners

Tel. +39 02 72023535

Emma Ascani

e.ascani@barabino.it

+39 335 390 334

Disclaimer

FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. published this content on 18 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2023 17:47:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about FINECOBANK S.P.A.
01:52pFinecoBank, S&P confirms 'BBB' rating with stable outlook
AN
01:48pFinecobank S P A : PR - Fineco, SP Global Ratings confirms rating at 'BBB A-2' and stable ..
PU
02:34aGreen futures; new US contract for Webuild.
AN
04/17Mib in red; wait for China GDP
AN
04/17Futures bullish in wake of assets in Asia
AN
04/14Mib in surplus driven by banks; euro retreats
AN
04/14Short positions on Fineco and Mediobanca increase.
AN
04/14Europeans up; Tenaris at bottom on Mib.
AN
04/14European stock exchanges in green; Mib above 27,700
AN
04/14Europeans up; traders optimistic for U.S. PPI drop
AN
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 1 273 M 1 390 M 1 390 M
Net income 2023 620 M 678 M 678 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 14,1x
Yield 2023 4,56%
Capitalization 8 654 M 9 450 M 9 450 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 6,80x
Capi. / Sales 2024 6,55x
Nbr of Employees 1 336
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart FINECOBANK S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
FinecoBank S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FINECOBANK S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 14,18 €
Average target price 17,85 €
Spread / Average Target 25,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alessandro Foti Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM
Lorena Pelliciari Chief Financial Officer & Administration Head
Marco Mangiagalli Chairman
Fabio Milanesi Deputy GM-Information Technology & Operations
Silvio Puchar Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FINECOBANK S.P.A.-8.67%9 450
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.4.27%409 906
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-10.87%242 938
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED7.46%233 113
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION10.02%173 568
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY0.02%155 421
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer