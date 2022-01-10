FinecoBank S p A : PR - Net Sales December 2021

DECEMBER NET SALES AT € 1.4 BILLION, STRONG CONTRIBUTION BY AUM NET SALES SINCE THE BEGINNING OF THE YEAR € 10.7 BILLION, AUM +70% Y/Y
December net sales at€ 1.4 billion. Asset under Management at € 834 million
Net Sales YTD at€ 10.7 billion. Asset under Management at € 7.3 billion
FAM:retail net sales at € 336 million, assets at € 24.8 billion
Brokerage: estimated revenues in December at € 16 million
Milan, January 10th, 2022
In December, Fineco recorded its best net sales this year over € 1.4 billion, with a high quality asset mix. Net sales in Asset under Management, in fact, reached € 834 million (+5% y/y) while deposits stood at € 635 million decreasing by over 10% y/y. Asset under Custody were equal to € -64 million. Net sales since the beginning of the year reached € 10.7 billion, +15% compared to 2020 (€ 9.3 billion), with Asset under Management at € 7.3 billion, +70% compared to 2020 (€4.3 billion). FAM institutional sales (€ 1.1 billion in December) highlights the ongoing acceleration of the company's growth process, allowing a more complete internalization of the value chain.
Estimated brokerage revenues equalled to around € 16 million in December, from € 17 million a year ago, with a lower volatility. The comparison with average revenues for 2017-2019, when volatility was similar, shows a growth in the region of 42%, thanks to the enlargement of our base of active clients and to the continuous update of our offer. Since the beginning of the year, estimated revenues reached around € 214 million (-8% y/y): average monthly revenues were 58% higher than in 2017/19.
RECORD AUM AT 68% OF TOTAL NET SALES
BROKERAGE REVENUES, +58% VS AVERAGE 2017/191
Alessandro Foti, CEO and General Manager of FinecoBank, commented:
"Oustanding December net sales figures confirm a strong growth trend recorded throughout the whole year. The constant acceleration of asset under management highlights once again the effectiveness of Fineco's business model and the ability of our PFA network to support customers to meet their investment needs. In addition, FAM's efficiency in fulfilling in advance its growth plan, has allowed the Group to be in the sweet spot to catch all the opportunities arising in the first part of the year. All this allows us to look with optimism to 2022 challenges."
1 Volatility calculated as average weighted weekly volatility of BUND, BTP, SP, EUROSTOXX, MINIDAX, DAX, FIB, MINIFIB, NASDAQ, DOW futures
figures in € million
TOTAL NET SALES
DEC 2021
DEC 2020
JAN-DEC '21
JAN-DEC '20
Assets under management
833.6
791.1
7,293.9
4,295.8
Assets under custody
-64.2
85.6
1,875.9
2,481.7
Direct deposits
635.2
706.0
1,481.3
2,505.6
TOTAL NET SALES
1,404.6
1,582.6
10,651.1
9,283.2
TOTAL FINANCIAL ASSETS
DEC 2021
DEC 2020
Assets under management
55,450.2
45,381.5
Assets under custody
22,969.9
18,313.7
Direct deposits
29,495.3
28,014.0
TOTAL FINANCIAL ASSETS
107,915.4
91,709.1
FAM, retail net sales at € 336 million, TFA near € 25 billion
Fineco Asset Management retail net sales in December amounted to € 336 million, with a strong interest by clients for FAM Target products, allowing clients to invest gradually in stock markets, alongside an enrichment of the offer with 15 new strategies in the month. As of December 31st, 2021 FAM managed € 24.8 billion of assets, of which € 15.1 billion retail class (+44% y/y) and € 9.7 billion institutional class (+67% y/y).
Total Financial Assets close to € 108 billion, Private Banking at €48.8 billion
Total Financial Assets were equal to € 107.9 billion (+18% y/y). In particular, TFA related to Private Banking were at € 48.8 billion, increasing by 26% compared to € 38.6 billion in December 2020.
Net sales in Guided Products & Services stood at € 764 million in December. Since the beginning of the year, net sales totalled € 6.8 billion (+61% y/y). The penetration rate of Guided Products reached 76% on total Asset under Management compared to 74% in December 2020.
Above 112,000 new clients YTD
In December, 8,165 new clients were acquired, totalling 112,091 new clients acquired since the beginning of the year (+19% y/y). Figures confirm the improvement of the client base, more interested in investing, and the increase in average Total Financial Assets of new current accounts. Total number of clients reached 1,428,170 as of December 31st, 2021.
figures in € million
PFA NETWORK NET SALES
DEC 2021
DEC 2020
JAN-DEC '21
JAN-DEC '20
Assets under management
829.6
766.7
7,233.6
4,285.1
Assets under custody
-75.4
20.6
1,073.7
1,698.3
Direct deposits
421.2
456.9
1,562.0
2,000.9
TOTAL NET SALES
1,175.4
1,244.2
9,869.4
7,984.2
PFA NETWORK TFA
DEC 2021
DEC 2020
Assets under management
54,891.9
44,893.8
Assets under custody
17,050.0
13,622.9
Direct deposits
22,689.3
21,127.2
TOTAL FINANCIAL ASSETS
94,631.1
79,644.0
EXECUTED ORDERS
DEC 2021
DEC 2020
Equity Italy
16,702,111
18,520,281
o/w internalized
3,489,552
4,807,638
Equity US + other markets
12,127,431
10,517,802
Bonds
453,075
695,535
Derivatives
9,845,076
9,904,830
o/w internalized Italy
633,496
893,480
CFD
2,876,147
3,441,799
Other
4,586,827
3,704,679
TOTAL EXECUTED ORDERS
46,590,667
46,784,926
FinecoBank
FinecoBank is one of the most important FinTech banks in Europe. Listed on the FTSE MIB, Fineco offers an unique business model in Europe, combining advanced platforms with a large network of financial advisors. It offers a single account with banking, trading and investment services, through transactional and advisory platforms developed with proprietary technologies. Fineco is a leading bank in brokerage in Europe, and one of the most important players in Private Banking in Italy, offering advanced and tailor-made advisory services. Since 2017, FinecoBank is in the UK with an offer focused on brokerage, banking and investment services. Fineco Asset Management was founded in Dublin in 2018, with the mission to develop investment solutions in partnership with top international asset managers.
