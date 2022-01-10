FinecoBank S p A : PR - Net Sales December 2021

PRESS RELEASE

DECEMBER NET SALES AT € 1.4 BILLION, STRONG CONTRIBUTION BY AUM NET SALES SINCE THE BEGINNING OF THE YEAR € 10.7 BILLION, AUM +70% Y/Y

December net sales at € 1.4 billion. Asset under Management at € 834 million

Asset under Management at Net Sales YTD at € 10.7 billion . Asset under Management at € 7.3 billion

. Asset under Management at FAM: retail net sales at € 336 million , assets at € 24.8 billion

€ 336 million € 24.8 billion Brokerage : estimated revenues in December at € 16 million

Milan, January 10th, 2022

In December, Fineco recorded its best net sales this year over € 1.4 billion, with a high quality asset mix. Net sales in Asset under Management, in fact, reached € 834 million (+5% y/y) while deposits stood at € 635 million decreasing by over 10% y/y. Asset under Custody were equal to € -64 million. Net sales since the beginning of the year reached € 10.7 billion, +15% compared to 2020 (€ 9.3 billion), with Asset under Management at € 7.3 billion, +70% compared to 2020 (€4.3 billion). FAM institutional sales (€ 1.1 billion in December) highlights the ongoing acceleration of the company's growth process, allowing a more complete internalization of the value chain.

Estimated brokerage revenues equalled to around € 16 million in December, from € 17 million a year ago, with a lower volatility. The comparison with average revenues for 2017-2019, when volatility was similar, shows a growth in the region of 42%, thanks to the enlargement of our base of active clients and to the continuous update of our offer. Since the beginning of the year, estimated revenues reached around € 214 million (-8% y/y): average monthly revenues were 58% higher than in 2017/19.

RECORD AUM AT 68% OF TOTAL NET SALES BROKERAGE REVENUES, +58% VS AVERAGE 2017/191

Alessandro Foti, CEO and General Manager of FinecoBank, commented:

"Oustanding December net sales figures confirm a strong growth trend recorded throughout the whole year. The constant acceleration of asset under management highlights once again the effectiveness of Fineco's business model and the ability of our PFA network to support customers to meet their investment needs. In addition, FAM's efficiency in fulfilling in advance its growth plan, has allowed the Group to be in the sweet spot to catch all the opportunities arising in the first part of the year. All this allows us to look with optimism to 2022 challenges."

1 Volatility calculated as average weighted weekly volatility of BUND, BTP, SP, EUROSTOXX, MINIDAX, DAX, FIB, MINIFIB, NASDAQ, DOW futures