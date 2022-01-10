Log in
    FBK   IT0000072170

FINECOBANK S.P.A.

(FBK)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 01/10 04:55:58 am
15.508 EUR   -0.62%
2021FINECOBANK S P A : PR - 2022 Financial Calendar
2021FINECOBANK S.P.A. : Provisional calendar
2021FINECOBANK S P A : PR - Net Sales November 2021
FinecoBank S p A : PR - Net Sales December 2021

01/10/2022 | 04:48am EST
PRESS RELEASE

DECEMBER NET SALES AT € 1.4 BILLION, STRONG CONTRIBUTION BY AUM NET SALES SINCE THE BEGINNING OF THE YEAR € 10.7 BILLION, AUM +70% Y/Y

  • December net sales at € 1.4 billion. Asset under Management at € 834 million
  • Net Sales YTD at € 10.7 billion. Asset under Management at € 7.3 billion
  • FAM: retail net sales at € 336 million, assets at € 24.8 billion
  • Brokerage: estimated revenues in December at € 16 million

Milan, January 10th, 2022

In December, Fineco recorded its best net sales this year over € 1.4 billion, with a high quality asset mix. Net sales in Asset under Management, in fact, reached € 834 million (+5% y/y) while deposits stood at € 635 million decreasing by over 10% y/y. Asset under Custody were equal to € -64 million. Net sales since the beginning of the year reached € 10.7 billion, +15% compared to 2020 (€ 9.3 billion), with Asset under Management at € 7.3 billion, +70% compared to 2020 (€4.3 billion). FAM institutional sales (€ 1.1 billion in December) highlights the ongoing acceleration of the company's growth process, allowing a more complete internalization of the value chain.

Estimated brokerage revenues equalled to around € 16 million in December, from € 17 million a year ago, with a lower volatility. The comparison with average revenues for 2017-2019, when volatility was similar, shows a growth in the region of 42%, thanks to the enlargement of our base of active clients and to the continuous update of our offer. Since the beginning of the year, estimated revenues reached around € 214 million (-8% y/y): average monthly revenues were 58% higher than in 2017/19.

RECORD AUM AT 68% OF TOTAL NET SALES

BROKERAGE REVENUES, +58% VS AVERAGE 2017/191

Alessandro Foti, CEO and General Manager of FinecoBank, commented:

"Oustanding December net sales figures confirm a strong growth trend recorded throughout the whole year. The constant acceleration of asset under management highlights once again the effectiveness of Fineco's business model and the ability of our PFA network to support customers to meet their investment needs. In addition, FAM's efficiency in fulfilling in advance its growth plan, has allowed the Group to be in the sweet spot to catch all the opportunities arising in the first part of the year. All this allows us to look with optimism to 2022 challenges."

1 Volatility calculated as average weighted weekly volatility of BUND, BTP, SP, EUROSTOXX, MINIDAX, DAX, FIB, MINIFIB, NASDAQ, DOW futures

figures in € million

TOTAL NET SALES

DEC 2021

DEC 2020

JAN-DEC '21

JAN-DEC '20

Assets under management

833.6

791.1

7,293.9

4,295.8

Assets under custody

-64.2

85.6

1,875.9

2,481.7

Direct deposits

635.2

706.0

1,481.3

2,505.6

TOTAL NET SALES

1,404.6

1,582.6

10,651.1

9,283.2

TOTAL FINANCIAL ASSETS

DEC 2021

DEC 2020

Assets under management

55,450.2

45,381.5

Assets under custody

22,969.9

18,313.7

Direct deposits

29,495.3

28,014.0

TOTAL FINANCIAL ASSETS

107,915.4

91,709.1

FAM, retail net sales at € 336 million, TFA near € 25 billion

Fineco Asset Management retail net sales in December amounted to € 336 million, with a strong interest by clients for FAM Target products, allowing clients to invest gradually in stock markets, alongside an enrichment of the offer with 15 new strategies in the month. As of December 31st, 2021 FAM managed € 24.8 billion of assets, of which € 15.1 billion retail class (+44% y/y) and € 9.7 billion institutional class (+67% y/y).

Total Financial Assets close to € 108 billion, Private Banking at €48.8 billion

Total Financial Assets were equal to € 107.9 billion (+18% y/y). In particular, TFA related to Private Banking were at € 48.8 billion, increasing by 26% compared to € 38.6 billion in December 2020.

Net sales in Guided Products & Services stood at € 764 million in December. Since the beginning of the year, net sales totalled € 6.8 billion (+61% y/y). The penetration rate of Guided Products reached 76% on total Asset under Management compared to 74% in December 2020.

Above 112,000 new clients YTD

In December, 8,165 new clients were acquired, totalling 112,091 new clients acquired since the beginning of the year (+19% y/y). Figures confirm the improvement of the client base, more interested in investing, and the increase in average Total Financial Assets of new current accounts. Total number of clients reached 1,428,170 as of December 31st, 2021.

figures in € million

PFA NETWORK NET SALES

DEC 2021

DEC 2020

JAN-DEC '21

JAN-DEC '20

Assets under management

829.6

766.7

7,233.6

4,285.1

Assets under custody

-75.4

20.6

1,073.7

1,698.3

Direct deposits

421.2

456.9

1,562.0

2,000.9

TOTAL NET SALES

1,175.4

1,244.2

9,869.4

7,984.2

PFA NETWORK TFA

DEC 2021

DEC 2020

Assets under management

54,891.9

44,893.8

Assets under custody

17,050.0

13,622.9

Direct deposits

22,689.3

21,127.2

TOTAL FINANCIAL ASSETS

94,631.1

79,644.0

EXECUTED ORDERS

DEC 2021

DEC 2020

Equity Italy

16,702,111

18,520,281

o/w internalized

3,489,552

4,807,638

Equity US + other markets

12,127,431

10,517,802

Bonds

453,075

695,535

Derivatives

9,845,076

9,904,830

o/w internalized Italy

633,496

893,480

CFD

2,876,147

3,441,799

Other

4,586,827

3,704,679

TOTAL EXECUTED ORDERS

46,590,667

46,784,926

FinecoBank

FinecoBank is one of the most important FinTech banks in Europe. Listed on the FTSE MIB, Fineco offers an unique business model in Europe, combining advanced platforms with a large network of financial advisors. It offers a single account with banking, trading and investment services, through transactional and advisory platforms developed with proprietary technologies. Fineco is a leading bank in brokerage in Europe, and one of the most important players in Private Banking in Italy, offering advanced and tailor-made advisory services. Since 2017, FinecoBank is in the UK with an offer focused on brokerage, banking and investment services. Fineco Asset Management was founded in Dublin in 2018, with the mission to develop investment solutions in partnership with top international asset managers.

Contacts:

Fineco - Media Relations

Fineco - Investor Relations

Tel.: +39 02 2887 2256

Tel. +39 02 2887 3736/2358

mediarelations@finecobank.com

investors@finecobank.com

Barabino & Partners

Tel. +39 02 72023535

Emma Ascani

e.ascani@barabino.it

+39 335 390 334

Disclaimer

Finecobank S.p.A. published this content on 10 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2022 09:47:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
