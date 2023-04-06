Advanced search
    FBK   IT0000072170

FINECOBANK S.P.A.

(FBK)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  09:50:34 2023-04-06 am EDT
13.73 EUR   +0.57%
FinecoBank S p A : PR - Pubblication of lists

04/06/2023 | 09:24am EDT
PRESS RELEASE

FinecoBank: notice of submission and publication of lists of candidates related to the appointment of the Board of Directors and the Board of Statutory Auditors

Milan, April 6, 2023

Following the Press Release dated March 21, 2023, by which the Company has disclosed to the market the filing of the list of candidates as member of the administrative body submitted by the Board of Directors and marked as List no. 1, as well as the Press Release dated April 3, 2023, FinecoBank today announces that - in relation to the appointment of the Board of Directors and the Board of Statutory Auditors (on the agenda at the Shereholders' Meeting called for April 27, 2023) - in accordance with regulations in force within the relevant deadlines prescribed, the following lists of candidates have been submitted:

  1. for the appointment of the Board of Directors:
    • List no. 2, submitted by some asset management companies and institutional investors (owners of overall no. 11,650,760 ordinary shares equal to 1.90959% of the share capital), for the candidacy of Ms. Elena Biffi and Mr. Marin Gueorguiev.

This list is marked as List no. 2, since the list already submitted by the Board of Directors is marked as List no. 1;

  1. for the appointment of the Board of Statutory Auditors:
    • List no. 1, submitted by some asset management companies and institutional investors (owners of overall no. 11,650,760 ordinary shares equal to 1.90959% of the share capital), for the candidacy of: (a) as permanent statutory auditors, Ms. Luisa Marina Pasotti, Mr. Massimo Gatto e Mr. Giacomo Ramenghi; (b) as alternate statutory auditors, Ms. Lucia Montecamozzo and Mr. Marco Salvatore.

Please also note that, with reference to item no. 10 on the agenda of the abovementioned Shareholders' Meeting ("Determination, pursuant to Article 23, paragraph 17, of the Articles of Association, of the remuneration due to the members of the Board of Statutory Auditors"), the Shareholders referred to in List no. 1 of the Board of Statutory Auditors also submitted a proposal to determine the remuneration for the members of the control body.

Furthermore, please note that, in accordance with the law and regulations in force, the

Board of Directors of April 6, 2023, has verified the lists of candidates (along with the relevant required documentation).

The lists, including the required documentation, were made public today, in accordance with the regulations in force, at the Company's registered office and general management, on the Company' web site www.finecobank.com, on the website of Borsa Italiana S.p.A. (www.borsaitaliana.it) and on the website of the authorised storage mechanism system managed by Teleborsa (www.emarketstorage.com).

FinecoBank

FinecoBank is one of the most important FinTech banks in Europe. Listed on the FTSE MIB, Fineco offers an unique business model in Europe, combining advanced platforms with a large network of financial advisors. It offers a single account with banking, trading and investment services, through transactional and advisory platforms developed with proprietary technologies. Fineco is a leading bank in brokerage in Europe, and one of the most important players in Private Banking in Italy, offering advanced and tailor-made advisory services. Since 2017, FinecoBank is in the UK with an offer focused on brokerage, banking and investment services. Fineco Asset Management was founded in Dublin in 2018, with the mission to develop investment solutions in partnership with top international asset managers.

Contacts:

Fineco - Media Relations

Fineco - Investor Relations

Tel.: +39 02 2887 2256

Tel. +39 02 2887 3736/2358

mediarelations@finecobank.com

investors@finecobank.com

Barabino & Partners

Tel. +39 02 72023535

Emma Ascani

+39 335 390 334

e.ascani@barabino.it

Disclaimer

FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. published this content on 06 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2023 13:23:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
