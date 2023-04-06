FinecoBank S p A : PR - Pubblication of lists

PRESS RELEASE

FinecoBank: notice of submission and publication of lists of candidates related to the appointment of the Board of Directors and the Board of Statutory Auditors

Milan, April 6, 2023

Following the Press Release dated March 21, 2023, by which the Company has disclosed to the market the filing of the list of candidates as member of the administrative body submitted by the Board of Directors and marked as List no. 1, as well as the Press Release dated April 3, 2023, FinecoBank today announces that - in relation to the appointment of the Board of Directors and the Board of Statutory Auditors (on the agenda at the Shereholders' Meeting called for April 27, 2023) - in accordance with regulations in force within the relevant deadlines prescribed, the following lists of candidates have been submitted:

for the appointment of the Board of Directors : List no. 2 , submitted by some asset management companies and institutional investors (owners of overall no. 11,650,760 ordinary shares equal to 1.90959% of the share capital), for the candidacy of Ms. Elena Biffi and Mr. Marin Gueorguiev.

This list is marked as List no. 2, since the list already submitted by the Board of Directors is marked as List no. 1;

for the appointment of the Board of Statutory Auditors : List no. 1 , submitted by some asset management companies and institutional investors (owners of overall no. 11,650,760 ordinary shares equal to 1.90959% of the share capital), for the candidacy of: (a) as permanent statutory auditors, Ms. Luisa Marina Pasotti, Mr. Massimo Gatto e Mr. Giacomo Ramenghi; (b) as alternate statutory auditors, Ms. Lucia Montecamozzo and Mr. Marco Salvatore.

Please also note that, with reference to item no. 10 on the agenda of the abovementioned Shareholders' Meeting ("Determination, pursuant to Article 23, paragraph 17, of the Articles of Association, of the remuneration due to the members of the Board of Statutory Auditors"), the Shareholders referred to in List no. 1 of the Board of Statutory Auditors also submitted a proposal to determine the remuneration for the members of the control body.

Furthermore, please note that, in accordance with the law and regulations in force, the