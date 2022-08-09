FinecoBank S p A : PR Publication 1H22 Financial Report

PRESS RELEASE
FinecoBank: publication of Consolidated First Half Financial Report as at June 30th, 2022
Milan, August 9th, 2022
FinecoBank today announces that the Consolidated First Half Financial Report as at June 30th, 2022 is available at the Company's corporate office, on the Company's website www.finecobank.comand on the website of the authorized storage mechanism system managed by Spafid Connect S.p.A. (www.emarketstorage.com).
FinecoBank
FinecoBank is one of the most important FinTech banks in Europe. Listed on the FTSE MIB, Fineco offers an unique business model in Europe, combining advanced platforms with a large network of financial advisors. It offers a single account with banking, trading and investment services, through transactional and advisory platforms developed with proprietary technologies. Fineco is a leading bank in brokerage in Europe, and one of the most important players in Private Banking in Italy, offering advanced and tailor-made advisory services. Since 2017, FinecoBank is in the UK with an offer focused on brokerage, banking and investment services. Fineco Asset Management was founded in Dublin in 2018, with the mission to develop investment solutions in partnership with top international asset managers.
Contacts:
Fineco - Media Relations
Fineco - Investor Relations
Tel.: +39 02 2887 2256
Tel. +39 02 2887 3736/2358
mediarelations@finecobank.com
investors@finecobank.com
Barabino & Partners
Tel. +39 02 72023535
Emma Ascani
+39 335 390 334
e.ascani@barabino.it
