FinecoBank S p A : PR Publication 1H22 Financial Report

FinecoBank: publication of Consolidated First Half Financial Report as at June 30th, 2022

Milan, August 9th, 2022

FinecoBank today announces that the Consolidated First Half Financial Report as at June 30th, 2022 is available at the Company's corporate office, on the Company's website www.finecobank.comand on the website of the authorized storage mechanism system managed by Spafid Connect S.p.A. (www.emarketstorage.com).

FinecoBank

FinecoBank is one of the most important FinTech banks in Europe. Listed on the FTSE MIB, Fineco offers an unique business model in Europe, combining advanced platforms with a large network of financial advisors. It offers a single account with banking, trading and investment services, through transactional and advisory platforms developed with proprietary technologies. Fineco is a leading bank in brokerage in Europe, and one of the most important players in Private Banking in Italy, offering advanced and tailor-made advisory services. Since 2017, FinecoBank is in the UK with an offer focused on brokerage, banking and investment services. Fineco Asset Management was founded in Dublin in 2018, with the mission to develop investment solutions in partnership with top international asset managers.