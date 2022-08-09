Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Italy
  Borsa Italiana
  FinecoBank S.p.A.
  News
  Summary
    FBK   IT0000072170

FINECOBANK S.P.A.

(FBK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  09:49 2022-08-09 am EDT
12.08 EUR   -0.35%
FinecoBank S p A : PR Publication 1H22 Financial Report

08/09/2022 | 09:36am EDT
PRESS RELEASE

FinecoBank: publication of Consolidated First Half Financial Report as at June 30th, 2022

Milan, August 9th, 2022

FinecoBank today announces that the Consolidated First Half Financial Report as at June 30th, 2022 is available at the Company's corporate office, on the Company's website www.finecobank.comand on the website of the authorized storage mechanism system managed by Spafid Connect S.p.A. (www.emarketstorage.com).

FinecoBank

FinecoBank is one of the most important FinTech banks in Europe. Listed on the FTSE MIB, Fineco offers an unique business model in Europe, combining advanced platforms with a large network of financial advisors. It offers a single account with banking, trading and investment services, through transactional and advisory platforms developed with proprietary technologies. Fineco is a leading bank in brokerage in Europe, and one of the most important players in Private Banking in Italy, offering advanced and tailor-made advisory services. Since 2017, FinecoBank is in the UK with an offer focused on brokerage, banking and investment services. Fineco Asset Management was founded in Dublin in 2018, with the mission to develop investment solutions in partnership with top international asset managers.

Contacts:

Fineco - Media Relations

Fineco - Investor Relations

Tel.: +39 02 2887 2256

Tel. +39 02 2887 3736/2358

mediarelations@finecobank.com

investors@finecobank.com

Barabino & Partners

Tel. +39 02 72023535

Emma Ascani

+39 335 390 334

e.ascani@barabino.it

Disclaimer

FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. published this content on 09 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2022 13:35:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 888 M 908 M 908 M
Net income 2022 388 M 397 M 397 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 19,3x
Yield 2022 3,54%
Capitalization 7 393 M 7 555 M 7 555 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 8,32x
Capi. / Sales 2023 7,33x
Nbr of Employees 1 316
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart FINECOBANK S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
FinecoBank S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FINECOBANK S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 12,12 €
Average target price 15,38 €
Spread / Average Target 26,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alessandro Foti Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM
Lorena Pelliciari Chief Financial Officer & Administration Head
Marco Mangiagalli Chairman
Marianna Li Calzi Chairman-Supervisory Board
Fabio Milanesi Deputy GM-Information Technology & Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FINECOBANK S.P.A.-21.48%7 555
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-26.90%335 340
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-23.67%269 100
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-6.59%219 162
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-8.80%163 822
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-8.70%158 777