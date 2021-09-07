FinecoBank S p A : PR - Total Net Sales August 2021

PRESS RELEASE

AUGUST TOTAL NET SALES +56% Y/Y, STRONG AUM GROWTH: +363% Y/Y

YTD TOTAL NET SALES AT €7.3 BILLION, o/w 67% AUM

August net sales at € 587 million. Asset under Management at € 375 million

Asset under Management at Net Sales YTD at € 7.3 billion . Asset under Management at € 4.9 billion

. Asset under Management at FAM: retail net sales at € 165 million , assets at € 21.2 billion

€ 165 million € 21.2 billion Brokerage : estimated revenues in August at € 15 million

Milan, September 7th, 2021

Total net sales stood at € 587 million in August (€ 377 million a year ago), without any short-term commercial initiatives and confirming Fineco's entrance in a new dimension of growth. The asset mix shows a strong improvement compared to the same period of the previous year thanks to the contribution of Asset under Management, equal to € 375 million (from € 81 million a year ago) despite the usual seasonality of the period. Asset under Custody stood at € -77 million and deposits at € 289 million.

Estimated brokerage revenues equalled to around € 15 million in August compared to € 14 million in August 2020, in line with previous periods and with a lower impact due to the seasonality of the month: revenues were around +33% higher than the average 2017-2019, thanks to the enlargement of our base of active clients and to the continuous update of our offer. Since the beginning of the year, estimated revenues reached around € 145 million (-11% y/y).

AUM YTD CLOSE TO € 5 BLN, 67% OF NET SALES SOLID BROKERAGE REVENUES, LOW SEASONALITY IMPACT1

Alessandro Foti, CEO and General Manager of FinecoBank, commented:

"In August total net sales are once again very solid: deposits have been affected by the usual seasonality, but at the same time asset under management has recorded a strong result. This is again confirming the ability of our financial advisors in concretely answering to their financial needs, thanks to our wide offer of products and services. These results were particularly important confirming our healthy and sustainable growth, thanks to a fair and transparent approach towards our clients".

1 Volatility calculated as average weighted weekly volatility of BUND, BTP, SP, EUROSTOXX, MINIDAX, DAX, FIB, MINIFIB, NASDAQ, DOW futures