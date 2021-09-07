FinecoBank S p A : PR - Total Net Sales August 2021

Log in
PRESS RELEASE

AUGUST TOTAL NET SALES +56% Y/Y, STRONG AUM GROWTH: +363% Y/Y

YTD TOTAL NET SALES AT €7.3 BILLION, o/w 67% AUM

  • August net sales at € 587 million. Asset under Management at € 375 million
  • Net Sales YTD at € 7.3 billion. Asset under Management at € 4.9 billion
  • FAM: retail net sales at € 165 million, assets at € 21.2 billion
  • Brokerage: estimated revenues in August at € 15 million

Milan, September 7th, 2021

Total net sales stood at € 587 million in August (€ 377 million a year ago), without any short-term commercial initiatives and confirming Fineco's entrance in a new dimension of growth. The asset mix shows a strong improvement compared to the same period of the previous year thanks to the contribution of Asset under Management, equal to € 375 million (from € 81 million a year ago) despite the usual seasonality of the period. Asset under Custody stood at € -77 million and deposits at € 289 million.

Estimated brokerage revenues equalled to around € 15 million in August compared to € 14 million in August 2020, in line with previous periods and with a lower impact due to the seasonality of the month: revenues were around +33% higher than the average 2017-2019, thanks to the enlargement of our base of active clients and to the continuous update of our offer. Since the beginning of the year, estimated revenues reached around € 145 million (-11% y/y).

AUM YTD CLOSE TO € 5 BLN, 67% OF NET SALES SOLID BROKERAGE REVENUES, LOW SEASONALITY IMPACT1

Alessandro Foti, CEO and General Manager of FinecoBank, commented:

"In August total net sales are once again very solid: deposits have been affected by the usual seasonality, but at the same time asset under management has recorded a strong result. This is again confirming the ability of our financial advisors in concretely answering to their financial needs, thanks to our wide offer of products and services. These results were particularly important confirming our healthy and sustainable growth, thanks to a fair and transparent approach towards our clients".

1 Volatility calculated as average weighted weekly volatility of BUND, BTP, SP, EUROSTOXX, MINIDAX, DAX, FIB, MINIFIB, NASDAQ, DOW futures

figures in € million

TOTAL NET SALES

AUG 2021

AUG 2020

JAN-AUG '21

JAN-AUG '20

Assets under management

375.0

80.9

4,906.9

2,336.4

Assets under custody

-76.8

23.2

1,477.7

2,676.3

Direct deposits

288.9

272.9

907.9

792.9

TOTAL NET SALES

587.1

377.0

7,292.5

5,805.6

TOTAL FINANCIAL ASSETS

AUG 2021

DEC 2020

AUG 2020

Assets under management

52,750.4

45,381.5

41,868.3

Assets under custody

22,171.9

18,313.7

17,134.8

Direct deposits

28,921.9

28,014.0

26,301.3

TOTAL FINANCIAL ASSETS

103,844.2

91,709.1

85,304.3

Total Financial Assets close to € 104 billion, Private Banking over €46 billion

Total Financial Assets were equal to € 103.8 billion (+22% y/y). In particular, TFA related to Private Banking were at € 46.3 billion, increasing by 33% compared to € 34.8 billion in August 2020.

Net sales in Guided Products & Services stood at € 320 million in August, compared to € 66 million in the same period of 2020. The penetration rate of Guided Products reached 75% on total Asset under Management compared to 73% in August 2020.

FAM, retail net sales at € 165 million, TFA above € 21 billion

Fineco Asset Management retail net sales in August amounted to € 165 million, with a strong interest by clients for FAM Series and for the new Target Esg decumulation product, allowing clients to invest in European, US and Chinese economies. As of August 31st, 2021 FAM managed € 21.2 billion of assets, of which

  • 13.8 billion retail class (+45% y/y) and € 7.4 billion institutional class (+37% y/y).

Almost 80,000 new clients YTD

In August, 5,193 new clients were acquired, totalling 79,421 new clients acquired since the beginning of the year (+36% compared to 58,608 acquired in the same period of 2020), confirming the improvement of the client base, more interested in investing, and the increase in average Total Financial Assets of new current accounts. Total number of clients reached 1,410,441 as of August 31st, 2021.

figures in € million

PFA NETWORK NET SALES

AUG 2021

AUG 2020

JAN-AUG '21

JAN-AUG '20

Assets under management

368.9

79.9

4,859.8

2,345.1

Assets under custody

-77.5

1.1

903.3

1,914.7

Direct deposits

221.6

242.6

1,112.4

772.8

TOTAL NET SALES

513.0

323.6

6,875.5

5,032.6

PFA NETWORK TFA

AUG 2021

DEC 2020

AUG 2020

Assets under management

52,202.5

44,893.8

41,413.0

Assets under custody

16,515.6

13,622.9

12,763.0

Direct deposits

22,239.7

21,127.2

19,899.2

TOTAL FINANCIAL ASSETS

90,957.8

79,644.0

74,075.2

FinecoBank

FinecoBank is one of the most important FinTech banks in Europe. Listed on the FTSE MIB, Fineco offers an unique business model in Europe, combining advanced platforms with a large network of financial advisors. It offers a single account with banking, trading and investment services, through transactional and advisory platforms developed with proprietary technologies. Fineco is a leading bank in brokerage in Europe, and one of the most important players in Private Banking in Italy, offering advanced and tailor-made advisory services. Since 2017, FinecoBank is in the UK with an offer focused on brokerage, banking and investment services. Fineco Asset Management was founded in Dublin in 2018, with the mission to develop investment solutions in partnership with top international asset managers.

Contacts:

Fineco - Media Relations

Fineco - Investor Relations

Tel.: +39 02 2887 2256

Tel. +39 02 2887 3736/2358

mediarelations@finecobank.com

investors@finecobank.com

Barabino & Partners

Tel. +39 02 72023535

Emma Ascani

e.ascani@barabino.it

+39 335 390 334

Disclaimer

Finecobank S.p.A. published this content on 07 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2021 09:11:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 800 M 949 M 949 M
Net income 2021 369 M 438 M 438 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 26,1x
Yield 2021 3,82%
Capitalization 9 406 M 11 158 M 11 162 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 11,8x
Capi. / Sales 2022 11,0x
Nbr of Employees 1 234
Free-Float 100,0%
Chart FINECOBANK S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
FinecoBank S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FINECOBANK S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 15,43 €
Average target price 16,11 €
Spread / Average Target 4,42%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alessandro Foti Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM
Lorena Pelliciari Chief Financial Officer & Administration Head
Marco Mangiagalli Chairman
Fabio Milanesi Deputy GM-Information Technology & Operations
Silvio Puchar Compliance Head
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FINECOBANK S.P.A.15.11%11 158
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.25.51%476 581
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION35.43%345 432
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-11.33%197 553
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY46.36%181 380
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.16.50%166 174