FinecoBank S p A : PR - Total Net Sales August 2021
09/07/2021 | 05:12am EDT
PRESS RELEASE
AUGUST TOTAL NET SALES +56% Y/Y, STRONG AUM GROWTH: +363% Y/Y
YTD TOTAL NET SALES AT €7.3 BILLION, o/w 67% AUM
August net sales at€ 587 million. Asset under Management at € 375 million
Net Sales YTD at€ 7.3 billion. Asset under Management at € 4.9 billion
FAM:retail net sales at € 165 million, assets at € 21.2 billion
Brokerage: estimated revenues in August at € 15 million
Milan, September 7th, 2021
Total net sales stood at € 587 million in August (€ 377 million a year ago), without any short-term commercial initiatives and confirming Fineco's entrance in a new dimension of growth. The asset mix shows a strong improvement compared to the same period of the previous year thanks to the contribution of Asset under Management, equal to € 375 million (from € 81 million a year ago) despite the usual seasonality of the period. Asset under Custody stood at € -77 million and deposits at € 289 million.
Estimated brokerage revenues equalled to around € 15 million in August compared to € 14 million in August 2020, in line with previous periods and with a lower impact due to the seasonality of the month: revenues were around +33% higher than the average 2017-2019, thanks to the enlargement of our base of active clients and to the continuous update of our offer. Since the beginning of the year, estimated revenues reached around € 145 million (-11% y/y).
AUM YTD CLOSE TO € 5 BLN, 67% OF NET SALES SOLID BROKERAGE REVENUES, LOW SEASONALITY IMPACT1
Alessandro Foti, CEO and General Manager of FinecoBank, commented:
"In August total net sales are once again very solid: deposits have been affected by the usual seasonality, but at the same time asset under management has recorded a strong result. This is again confirming the ability of our financial advisors in concretely answering to their financial needs, thanks to our wide offer of products and services. These results were particularly important confirming our healthy and sustainable growth, thanks to a fair and transparent approach towards our clients".
1 Volatility calculated as average weighted weekly volatility of BUND, BTP, SP, EUROSTOXX, MINIDAX, DAX, FIB, MINIFIB, NASDAQ, DOW futures
figures in € million
TOTAL NET SALES
AUG 2021
AUG 2020
JAN-AUG '21
JAN-AUG '20
Assets under management
375.0
80.9
4,906.9
2,336.4
Assets under custody
-76.8
23.2
1,477.7
2,676.3
Direct deposits
288.9
272.9
907.9
792.9
TOTAL NET SALES
587.1
377.0
7,292.5
5,805.6
TOTAL FINANCIAL ASSETS
AUG 2021
DEC 2020
AUG 2020
Assets under management
52,750.4
45,381.5
41,868.3
Assets under custody
22,171.9
18,313.7
17,134.8
Direct deposits
28,921.9
28,014.0
26,301.3
TOTAL FINANCIAL ASSETS
103,844.2
91,709.1
85,304.3
Total Financial Assets close to € 104 billion, Private Banking over €46 billion
Total Financial Assets were equal to € 103.8 billion (+22% y/y). In particular, TFA related to Private Banking were at € 46.3 billion, increasing by 33% compared to € 34.8 billion in August 2020.
Net sales in Guided Products & Services stood at € 320 million in August, compared to € 66 million in the same period of 2020. The penetration rate of Guided Products reached 75% on total Asset under Management compared to 73% in August 2020.
FAM, retail net sales at € 165 million, TFA above € 21 billion
Fineco Asset Management retail net sales in August amounted to € 165 million, with a strong interest by clients for FAM Series and for the new Target Esg decumulation product, allowing clients to invest in European, US and Chinese economies. As of August 31st, 2021 FAM managed € 21.2 billion of assets, of which
13.8 billion retail class (+45% y/y) and € 7.4 billion institutional class (+37% y/y).
Almost 80,000 new clients YTD
In August, 5,193 new clients were acquired, totalling 79,421 new clients acquired since the beginning of the year (+36% compared to 58,608 acquired in the same period of 2020), confirming the improvement of the client base, more interested in investing, and the increase in average Total Financial Assets of new current accounts. Total number of clients reached 1,410,441 as of August 31st, 2021.
figures in € million
PFA NETWORK NET SALES
AUG 2021
AUG 2020
JAN-AUG '21
JAN-AUG '20
Assets under management
368.9
79.9
4,859.8
2,345.1
Assets under custody
-77.5
1.1
903.3
1,914.7
Direct deposits
221.6
242.6
1,112.4
772.8
TOTAL NET SALES
513.0
323.6
6,875.5
5,032.6
PFA NETWORK TFA
AUG 2021
DEC 2020
AUG 2020
Assets under management
52,202.5
44,893.8
41,413.0
Assets under custody
16,515.6
13,622.9
12,763.0
Direct deposits
22,239.7
21,127.2
19,899.2
TOTAL FINANCIAL ASSETS
90,957.8
79,644.0
74,075.2
FinecoBank
FinecoBank is one of the most important FinTech banks in Europe. Listed on the FTSE MIB, Fineco offers an unique business model in Europe, combining advanced platforms with a large network of financial advisors. It offers a single account with banking, trading and investment services, through transactional and advisory platforms developed with proprietary technologies. Fineco is a leading bank in brokerage in Europe, and one of the most important players in Private Banking in Italy, offering advanced and tailor-made advisory services. Since 2017, FinecoBank is in the UK with an offer focused on brokerage, banking and investment services. Fineco Asset Management was founded in Dublin in 2018, with the mission to develop investment solutions in partnership with top international asset managers.
Finecobank S.p.A. published this content on 07 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2021 09:11:00 UTC.