FinecoBank S p A : PR - Total Net Sales September 2021

SEPTEMBER NET SALES, SPEEDING UP THE CONVERSION OF DEPOSITS INTO AUM
YTD TOTAL NET SALES AT €7.9 BILLION, AUM MORE THAN DOUBLED Y/Y
September net sales at€ 572 million. Asset under Management at € 495 million
Net Sales YTD at€ 7.9 billion. Asset under Management at € 5.4 billion
FAM:retail net sales at € 292 million, assets at € 21.6 billion
Brokerage: estimated revenues in September at € 16 million
Milan, October 7th, 2021
Total net sales stood at € 572 million in September (€ 545 million a year ago), confirming once again Fineco's entrance in a new dimension of growth, and showing a strong improvement in the asset mix following a further acceleration in the conversion of deposits into Asset Under Management: net sales in Asset Under Management reached € 495 million (from € 268 million a year ago), bringing the total since the beginning of the year at € 5.4 billion (+107% y/y). Asset under Custody stood at € 132 million and deposits at € -55 million: a further confirmation of the trend of conversion of our clients' liquidity, reaching € 853 million net sales in the first 9 months, decreasing by 8% compared to the same period of 2020. Taxes paid by customers amounted to € 263 million (+106% y/y), confirming a continuous improvement in the quality of our clients that more and more chose Fineco as primary bank.
Estimated brokerage revenues equalled to around € 16 million in September, -6% compared to September 2020 and with a much lower volatility. The comparison with average revenues for 2017-2019 shows a growth in the region of 42%, thanks to the enlargement of our base of active clients and to the continuous update of our offer. Since the beginning of the year, estimated revenues reached around € 161 million (-10% y/y).
AUM YTD AT 69% OF TOTAL NET SALES
BROKERAGE REVENUES, +42% VS AVERAGE 2017/191
Alessandro Foti, CEO and General Manager of FinecoBank, commented:
"In September total net sales are once again confirm the trend seen so far in 2021, characterized by an efficient conversion of our clients' liquidity into Asset Under Management. This is again confirming the ability of our financial advisors in the management of their assets, by proposing solutions fitting the best with clients' investment and diversification needs, also thanks to the contribution by Fineco Asset Management. This way Fineco is further accelerating its dimension of growth, looking forward at the end of the year with optimism".
1 Volatility calculated as average weighted weekly volatility of BUND, BTP, SP, EUROSTOXX, MINIDAX, DAX, FIB, MINIFIB, NASDAQ, DOW futures
figures in € million
TOTAL NET SALES
SEP 2021
SEP 2020
JAN-SEP '21
JAN-SEP '20
Assets under management
495.0
267.5
5,401.9
2,603.9
Assets under custody
132.2
146.9
1,609.9
2,823.2
Direct deposits
-55.0
130.9
853.0
923.8
TOTAL NET SALES
572.2
545.3
7,864.8
6,350.9
TOTAL FINANCIAL ASSETS
SEP 2021
DEC 2020
SEP 2020
Assets under management
52,647.5
45,381.5
41,743.8
Assets under custody
22,037.5
18,313.7
16,821.0
Direct deposits
28,866.9
28,014.0
26,432.1
TOTAL FINANCIAL ASSETS
103,551.9
91,709.1
84,996.9
FAM, retail net sales at € 292 million, TFA close to € 22 billion
Fineco Asset Management retail net sales in September amounted to € 292 million, with a strong interest by clients for FAM Series and for the new Target Esg decumulation product, allowing clients to invest in European, US and Chinese economies. As of September 30th, 2021 FAM managed € 21.6 billion of assets, of which € 13.9 billion retail class (+47% y/y) and € 7.7 billion institutional class (+43% y/y).
Total Financial Assets close to € 104 billion, Private Banking at €46 billion
Total Financial Assets were equal to € 103.6 billion (+22% y/y). In particular, TFA related to Private Banking were at € 45.9 billion, increasing by 33% compared to € 34.4 billion in September 2020.
Net sales in Guided Products & Services stood at € 510 million in September, compared to € 270 million in the same period of 2020. The penetration rate of Guided Products reached 75% on total Asset under Management compared to 73% in September 2020.
Almost 87,000 new clients YTD
In September, 7,517 new clients were acquired, totalling 86,938 new clients acquired since the beginning of the year (+31% compared to 66,513 acquired in the same period of 2020), confirming the improvement of the client base, more interested in investing, and the increase in average Total Financial Assets of new current accounts. Total number of clients reached 1,414,788 as of September 30th, 2021.
figures in € million
PFA NETWORK NET SALES
SEP 2021
SEP 2020
JAN-SEP '21
JAN-SEP '20
Assets under management
488.6
270.8
5,348.4
2,615.9
Assets under custody
76.6
91.5
979.9
2,006.1
Direct deposits
-52.7
121.5
1,059.7
894.3
TOTAL NET SALES
512.5
483.7
7,388.0
5,516.3
PFA NETWORK TFA
SEP 2021
DEC 2020
SEP 2020
Assets under management
52,104.1
44,893.8
41,294.6
Assets under custody
16,415.5
13,622.9
12,539.1
Direct deposits
22,186.9
21,127.2
20,020.7
TOTAL FINANCIAL ASSETS
90,706.6
79,644.0
73,854.4
FinecoBank
FinecoBank is one of the most important FinTech banks in Europe. Listed on the FTSE MIB, Fineco offers an unique business model in Europe, combining advanced platforms with a large network of financial advisors. It offers a single account with banking, trading and investment services, through transactional and advisory platforms developed with proprietary technologies. Fineco is a leading bank in brokerage in Europe, and one of the most important players in Private Banking in Italy, offering advanced and tailor-made advisory services. Since 2017, FinecoBank is in the UK with an offer focused on brokerage, banking and investment services. Fineco Asset Management was founded in Dublin in 2018, with the mission to develop investment solutions in partnership with top international asset managers.
