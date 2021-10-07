FinecoBank S p A : PR - Total Net Sales September 2021

PRESS RELEASE

SEPTEMBER NET SALES, SPEEDING UP THE CONVERSION OF DEPOSITS INTO AUM

YTD TOTAL NET SALES AT €7.9 BILLION, AUM MORE THAN DOUBLED Y/Y

September net sales at € 572 million. Asset under Management at € 495 million

Asset under Management at Net Sales YTD at € 7.9 billion . Asset under Management at € 5.4 billion

. Asset under Management at FAM: retail net sales at € 292 million , assets at € 21.6 billion

€ 292 million € 21.6 billion Brokerage : estimated revenues in September at € 16 million

Milan, October 7th, 2021

Total net sales stood at € 572 million in September (€ 545 million a year ago), confirming once again Fineco's entrance in a new dimension of growth, and showing a strong improvement in the asset mix following a further acceleration in the conversion of deposits into Asset Under Management: net sales in Asset Under Management reached € 495 million (from € 268 million a year ago), bringing the total since the beginning of the year at € 5.4 billion (+107% y/y). Asset under Custody stood at € 132 million and deposits at € -55 million: a further confirmation of the trend of conversion of our clients' liquidity, reaching € 853 million net sales in the first 9 months, decreasing by 8% compared to the same period of 2020. Taxes paid by customers amounted to € 263 million (+106% y/y), confirming a continuous improvement in the quality of our clients that more and more chose Fineco as primary bank.

Estimated brokerage revenues equalled to around € 16 million in September, -6% compared to September 2020 and with a much lower volatility. The comparison with average revenues for 2017-2019 shows a growth in the region of 42%, thanks to the enlargement of our base of active clients and to the continuous update of our offer. Since the beginning of the year, estimated revenues reached around € 161 million (-10% y/y).

AUM YTD AT 69% OF TOTAL NET SALES BROKERAGE REVENUES, +42% VS AVERAGE 2017/191

Alessandro Foti, CEO and General Manager of FinecoBank, commented:

"In September total net sales are once again confirm the trend seen so far in 2021, characterized by an efficient conversion of our clients' liquidity into Asset Under Management. This is again confirming the ability of our financial advisors in the management of their assets, by proposing solutions fitting the best with clients' investment and diversification needs, also thanks to the contribution by Fineco Asset Management. This way Fineco is further accelerating its dimension of growth, looking forward at the end of the year with optimism".

1 Volatility calculated as average weighted weekly volatility of BUND, BTP, SP, EUROSTOXX, MINIDAX, DAX, FIB, MINIFIB, NASDAQ, DOW futures