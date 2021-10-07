Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. FinecoBank S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FBK   IT0000072170

FINECOBANK S.P.A.

(FBK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 10/07 06:55:16 am
15.75 EUR   +0.57%
06:37aFINECOBANK S P A : PR - Total Net Sales September 2021
PU
09/17FINECOBANK S P A : PR - Shareholders Meeting October 21, 2021
PU
09/07FINECOBANK S P A : PR - Total Net Sales August 2021
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

FinecoBank S p A : PR - Total Net Sales September 2021

10/07/2021 | 06:37am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRESS RELEASE

SEPTEMBER NET SALES, SPEEDING UP THE CONVERSION OF DEPOSITS INTO AUM

YTD TOTAL NET SALES AT €7.9 BILLION, AUM MORE THAN DOUBLED Y/Y

  • September net sales at € 572 million. Asset under Management at € 495 million
  • Net Sales YTD at € 7.9 billion. Asset under Management at € 5.4 billion
  • FAM: retail net sales at € 292 million, assets at € 21.6 billion
  • Brokerage: estimated revenues in September at € 16 million

Milan, October 7th, 2021

Total net sales stood at € 572 million in September (€ 545 million a year ago), confirming once again Fineco's entrance in a new dimension of growth, and showing a strong improvement in the asset mix following a further acceleration in the conversion of deposits into Asset Under Management: net sales in Asset Under Management reached € 495 million (from € 268 million a year ago), bringing the total since the beginning of the year at € 5.4 billion (+107% y/y). Asset under Custody stood at € 132 million and deposits at € -55 million: a further confirmation of the trend of conversion of our clients' liquidity, reaching € 853 million net sales in the first 9 months, decreasing by 8% compared to the same period of 2020. Taxes paid by customers amounted to € 263 million (+106% y/y), confirming a continuous improvement in the quality of our clients that more and more chose Fineco as primary bank.

Estimated brokerage revenues equalled to around € 16 million in September, -6% compared to September 2020 and with a much lower volatility. The comparison with average revenues for 2017-2019 shows a growth in the region of 42%, thanks to the enlargement of our base of active clients and to the continuous update of our offer. Since the beginning of the year, estimated revenues reached around € 161 million (-10% y/y).

AUM YTD AT 69% OF TOTAL NET SALES

BROKERAGE REVENUES, +42% VS AVERAGE 2017/191

Alessandro Foti, CEO and General Manager of FinecoBank, commented:

"In September total net sales are once again confirm the trend seen so far in 2021, characterized by an efficient conversion of our clients' liquidity into Asset Under Management. This is again confirming the ability of our financial advisors in the management of their assets, by proposing solutions fitting the best with clients' investment and diversification needs, also thanks to the contribution by Fineco Asset Management. This way Fineco is further accelerating its dimension of growth, looking forward at the end of the year with optimism".

1 Volatility calculated as average weighted weekly volatility of BUND, BTP, SP, EUROSTOXX, MINIDAX, DAX, FIB, MINIFIB, NASDAQ, DOW futures

figures in € million

TOTAL NET SALES

SEP 2021

SEP 2020

JAN-SEP '21

JAN-SEP '20

Assets under management

495.0

267.5

5,401.9

2,603.9

Assets under custody

132.2

146.9

1,609.9

2,823.2

Direct deposits

-55.0

130.9

853.0

923.8

TOTAL NET SALES

572.2

545.3

7,864.8

6,350.9

TOTAL FINANCIAL ASSETS

SEP 2021

DEC 2020

SEP 2020

Assets under management

52,647.5

45,381.5

41,743.8

Assets under custody

22,037.5

18,313.7

16,821.0

Direct deposits

28,866.9

28,014.0

26,432.1

TOTAL FINANCIAL ASSETS

103,551.9

91,709.1

84,996.9

FAM, retail net sales at € 292 million, TFA close to € 22 billion

Fineco Asset Management retail net sales in September amounted to € 292 million, with a strong interest by clients for FAM Series and for the new Target Esg decumulation product, allowing clients to invest in European, US and Chinese economies. As of September 30th, 2021 FAM managed € 21.6 billion of assets, of which € 13.9 billion retail class (+47% y/y) and € 7.7 billion institutional class (+43% y/y).

Total Financial Assets close to € 104 billion, Private Banking at €46 billion

Total Financial Assets were equal to € 103.6 billion (+22% y/y). In particular, TFA related to Private Banking were at € 45.9 billion, increasing by 33% compared to € 34.4 billion in September 2020.

Net sales in Guided Products & Services stood at € 510 million in September, compared to € 270 million in the same period of 2020. The penetration rate of Guided Products reached 75% on total Asset under Management compared to 73% in September 2020.

Almost 87,000 new clients YTD

In September, 7,517 new clients were acquired, totalling 86,938 new clients acquired since the beginning of the year (+31% compared to 66,513 acquired in the same period of 2020), confirming the improvement of the client base, more interested in investing, and the increase in average Total Financial Assets of new current accounts. Total number of clients reached 1,414,788 as of September 30th, 2021.

figures in € million

PFA NETWORK NET SALES

SEP 2021

SEP 2020

JAN-SEP '21

JAN-SEP '20

Assets under management

488.6

270.8

5,348.4

2,615.9

Assets under custody

76.6

91.5

979.9

2,006.1

Direct deposits

-52.7

121.5

1,059.7

894.3

TOTAL NET SALES

512.5

483.7

7,388.0

5,516.3

PFA NETWORK TFA

SEP 2021

DEC 2020

SEP 2020

Assets under management

52,104.1

44,893.8

41,294.6

Assets under custody

16,415.5

13,622.9

12,539.1

Direct deposits

22,186.9

21,127.2

20,020.7

TOTAL FINANCIAL ASSETS

90,706.6

79,644.0

73,854.4

FinecoBank

FinecoBank is one of the most important FinTech banks in Europe. Listed on the FTSE MIB, Fineco offers an unique business model in Europe, combining advanced platforms with a large network of financial advisors. It offers a single account with banking, trading and investment services, through transactional and advisory platforms developed with proprietary technologies. Fineco is a leading bank in brokerage in Europe, and one of the most important players in Private Banking in Italy, offering advanced and tailor-made advisory services. Since 2017, FinecoBank is in the UK with an offer focused on brokerage, banking and investment services. Fineco Asset Management was founded in Dublin in 2018, with the mission to develop investment solutions in partnership with top international asset managers.

Contacts:

Fineco - Media Relations

Fineco - Investor Relations

Tel.: +39 02 2887 2256

Tel. +39 02 2887 3736/2358

mediarelations@finecobank.com

investors@finecobank.com

Barabino & Partners

Tel. +39 02 72023535

Emma Ascani

e.ascani@barabino.it

+39 335 390 334

Disclaimer

Finecobank S.p.A. published this content on 07 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2021 10:36:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about FINECOBANK S.P.A.
06:37aFINECOBANK S P A : PR - Total Net Sales September 2021
PU
09/17FINECOBANK S P A : PR - Shareholders Meeting October 21, 2021
PU
09/07FINECOBANK S P A : PR - Total Net Sales August 2021
PU
08/27FINECOBANK S P A : PR - Publication of Consolidated First Half Financial Report as at June..
PU
08/11FINECOBANK S P A : Consolidated First Half Financial Report as at June 30, 2021
PU
08/03FINECOBANK S P A : expects $1 bln July inflows, plans 2022 German debut
RE
08/03FINECOBANK S P A : Financial results press release 2Q21
PU
08/03FINECOBANK S P A : PR - FinecoBank 1H 2021
PU
08/03FINECOBANK S P A : Presentazione risultati 2Q21
PU
07/22FINECOBANK S P A : PR - FinecoBank, Standard and Poors Global Ratings confirms rating at B..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FINECOBANK S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 801 M 926 M 926 M
Net income 2021 368 M 425 M 425 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 26,7x
Yield 2021 3,80%
Capitalization 9 549 M 11 013 M 11 040 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 11,9x
Capi. / Sales 2022 11,2x
Nbr of Employees 1 234
Free-Float 100,0%
Chart FINECOBANK S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
FinecoBank S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FINECOBANK S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 15,66 €
Average target price 16,01 €
Spread / Average Target 2,22%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alessandro Foti Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM
Lorena Pelliciari Chief Financial Officer & Administration Head
Marco Mangiagalli Chairman
Fabio Milanesi Deputy GM-Information Technology & Operations
Silvio Puchar Compliance Head
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FINECOBANK S.P.A.16.87%11 013
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.32.73%505 058
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION45.96%372 275
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-15.11%242 513
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY58.62%196 574
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.14.79%195 626