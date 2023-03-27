Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. FinecoBank S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FBK   IT0000072170

FINECOBANK S.P.A.

(FBK)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-03-27 am EDT
13.79 EUR   +1.32%
01:38pFinecobank S P A : Report on Corporate Governance and Ownership Structures 2022
PU
01:38pFinecobank S P A : 2022 Consolidated Non-Financial Statement
PU
01:38pFinecobank S P A : Accounts and Reports 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

FinecoBank S p A : Report on Corporate Governance and Ownership Structures 2022

03/27/2023 | 01:38pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

REPORT

ON THE CORPORATE GOVERNANCE AND OWNERSHIP STRUCTURE

pursuant to Article 123-bis of the Legislative Decree no. 58 of February 24, 1998 (traditional management and controlo model)

Name of Issuer: "FINECOBANK S.P.A."

Website: finecobank.com

Financial year of reference of the Report: January 1, 2022 / December 31, 2022

Date of approval of the Report:

March 14, 2023

This is an English translation of the original Italian document. The original version in Italian takes precedence.

Contents

GLOSSARY .................................................................................................................................................... 5

INTRODUCTION .......................................................................................................................................... 10

  • 1. PROFILE OF THE ISSUER .................................................................................................................... 11

  • 1.1. THE CORPORATE GOVERNANCE MODEL ........................................................................................ 12

  • 1.1.1 Shareholders' Meeting ............................................................................................................... 14

  • 1.1.2 Board of Directors ...................................................................................................................... 14

  • 1.1.3 Board committees ....................................................................................................................... 15

  • 1.1.4 Board of Statutory Auditors ...................................................................................................... 15

  • 1.1.5 External Auditors ....................................................................................................................... 16

  • 2. INFORMATION ON OWNERSHIP STRUCTURES (PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 123-BIS, PARAGRAPH 1, TUF)

    ........................................................................................................................................................... 17

A) SHARE CAPITAL STRUCTURE (PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 123-BIS, PARAGRAPH 1, LETTER A) OF THE

TUF) .................................................................................................................................. 17

B) RESTRICTIONS ON THE TRANSFER OF SECURITIES (PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 123-BIS, PARAGRAPH

1, LETTER B) OF THE TUF) ........................................................................................................................ 18

C) SIGNIFICANT HOLDINGS IN CAPITAL (PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 123-BIS, PARAGRAPH 1, LETTER C),

OF THE TUF) .................................................................................................................................. 18

D) SECURITIES CONFERRING SPECIAL RIGHTS (PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 123-BIS, PARAGRAPH 1,

LETTER D), OF THE TUF) ........................................................................................................................... 19

E) EMPLOYEE SHAREHOLDINGS: MECHANISM FOR EXERCISING VOTING RIGHTS (PURSUANT TO

ARTICLE 123-BIS, PARAGRAPH 1, LETTER E), OF THE TUF) .................................................................... 19

F) RESTRICTIONS ON VOTING RIGHTS (PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 123-BIS, PARAGRAPH 1, LETTER F),

OF THE TUF) .................................................................................................................................. 19

G) SHAREHOLDER AGREEMENTS (PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 123-BIS, PARAGRAPH 1, LETTER G), OF

THE TUF) .................................................................................................................................. 20

H) CHANGE OF CONTROL CLAUSES (PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 123-BIS, PARAGRAPH 1, LETTER H), OF

THE TUF) AND ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION PROVISIONS ON TAKEOVER BIDS (PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 104,

PARAGRAPH 1-TER, AND 104-BIS, PARAGRAPH 1, OF THE TUF) ............................................................... 20

I) DELEGATIONS TO INCREASE SHARE CAPITAL AND AUTHORISATIONS TO PURCHASE TREASURY

SHARES (PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 123-BIS, PARAGRAPH 1, LETTER M) OF THE TUF) ............................... 20

L) MANAGEMENT AND COORDINATION ACTIVITIES (PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 2497 ET SEQ OF THE

ITALIAN CIVIL CODE) ............................................................................................................................... 20

  • 3. COMPLIANCE (PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 123-BIS, PARAGRAPH 2, LETTER A) OF THE TUF) ............ 22

  • 4. BOARD OF DIRECTORS ...................................................................................................................... 23

  • 4.1 ROLE OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS ............................................................................................ 23

  • 4.1.1 Duties .................................................................................................................................. 23

  • 4.1.2 Competing activities ..................................................................................................................... 29

  • 4.2. APPOINTMENT AND REPLACEMENT (PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 123-BIS, PARAGRAPH 1, LETTER L),

PART 1, OF THE TUF) ................................................................................................................................. 29

4.3

COMPOSITION (PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 123-BIS, PARAGRAPH 2, LETTER D), AND D)BIS OF THE

TUF)

.................................................................................................................................. 33

4.3.1

Diversity criteria and policies in the composition of the Board and the company organisation

.................................................................................................................................. 37

2

4.3.2. Maximum number of positions held in other companies ........................................................ 39

4.4 FUNCTIONING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS (PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 123-BIS, PARAGRAPH 2,

LETTER D) OF THE TUF) ............................................................................................................................ 42

  • 4.5 ROLE OF THE CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS ............................................................ 43

  • 4.6 EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS ................................................................................................................. 45

  • 4.6.1 Managing Directors: Managing Director and General Manager .......................................... 46

  • 4.6.2 The Chairman of the Board of Directors ................................................................................. 46

  • 4.6.3 Reporting to the Board of Directors by Directors/Delegated Bodies ..................................... 47

  • 4.6.4 Other executive directors ........................................................................................................... 47

  • 4.7 INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS AND LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS ................................................. 47

  • 4.7.1 Lead Independent Director ....................................................................................................... 50

  • 5. PROCESSING OF COMPANY INFORMATION ....................................................................................... 51

  • 6. INTERNAL COMMITTEES OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS (PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 123-BIS,

    PARAGRAPH 2, LETTER D) OF THE TUF) .......................................................................................... 54

  • 6.1 CORPORATE GOVERNANCE AND ENVIRONMENTAL AND SOCIAL SUSTAINABILITY COMMITTEE ..

    .................................................................................................................................. 56

  • 6.1.1 Composition and functioning of the Corporate Governance and Environmental and Social

    Sustainability Committee ........................................................................................................... 56

  • 6.1.2 Functions of the Corporate Governance and Environmental and Social Sustainability

    Committee 57

  • 6.1.3 Activities performed ................................................................................................................... 58

  • 7. SELF-ASSESSMENT AND SUCCESSION OF DIRECTORS - APPOINTMENTS COMMITTEE ..................... 61

  • 7.1 SELF-ASSESSMENT AND SUCCESSION OF DIRECTORS .................................................................... 61

  • 7.2 APPOINTMENTS COMMITTEE ........................................................................................................ 62

  • 7.2.1 Composition and functioning of the Appointments Committee ............................................. 63

  • 7.2.2 Functions of the Appointments Committee .............................................................................. 64

  • 7.2.3 Activities performed ................................................................................................................... 65

  • 8. REMUNERATION OF DIRECTORS - REMUNERATION COMMITTEE .................................................. 67

  • 8.1 REMUNERATION OF DIRECTORS ................................................................................................... 67

  • 8.2 REMUNERATION COMMITTEE ....................................................................................................... 67

  • 8.2.1 Composition and functioning of the Remuneration Committee (pursuant to Article 123-bis,

    paragraph 2, letter d), TUF) ...................................................................................................... 67

  • 8.2.2 Functions of the Remuneration Committee ............................................................................. 68

  • 9. INTERNAL CONTROL AND RISK MANAGEMENT SYSTEM - RISK AND RELATED PARTIES COMMITTEE

    ........................................................................................................................................................... 70

  • 9.1 CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER .......................................................................................................... 83

  • 9.2 RISK AND RELATED PARTIES COMMITTEE .................................................................................. 85

  • 9.2.1 Composition and functioning of the Risk and Related Parties Committee (pursuant to Article

    123-bis, paragraph 2, letter d) of the TUF) .............................................................................. 85

  • 9.2.2 Functions assigned to the Risk and Related Parties Committee ............................................ 87

  • 9.2.3 Activities performed ................................................................................................................... 90

  • 9.3 HEAD OF THE INTERNAL AUDIT FUNCTION .................................................................................. 91

  • 9.4 ORGANISATIONAL MODEL PURSUANT TO LEGISLATIVE DECREE 231/2001 ................................ 94

  • 9.5 AUDITING FIRM .............................................................................................................................. 95

  • 9.6 FINANCIAL REPORTING OFFICER .................................................................................................. 96

9.7 COORDINATION BETWEEN THE ACTORS INVOLVED IN THE RISK MANAGEMENT SYSTEM OF

INTERNAL CONTROLS ................................................................................................................................ 98

10. DIRECTORS' INTERESTS AND RELATED-PARTY TRANSACTIONS .................................................. 100

11. BOARD OF STATUTORY AUDITORS ................................................................................................. 103

11.1 APPOINTMENT AND REPLACEMENT OF STATUTORY AUDITORS ................................................ 103

11.2 COMPOSITION AND FUNCTIONING OF THE BOARD OF STATUTORY AUDITORS (PURSUANT TO

ARTICLE 123-BIS(2)(D) AND (D-BIS) OF THE TUF) ................................................................................. 105

  • 12. RELATIONS WITH SHAREHOLDERS ................................................................................................. 113

  • 13. SHAREHOLDERS' MEETINGS (PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 123-BIS, PARAGRAPH 2, LETTER C) OF THE

    TUF) ................................................................................................................................................ 116

  • 13.1 LEGITIMATION, PROCEDURES FOR TAKING THE FLOOR AND VOTING ........................................ 117

  • 13.2 PROCEEDINGS OF SHAREHOLDINGS' MEETINGS ......................................................................... 117

  • 13.3 SIGNIFICANT CHANGES IN CAPITALISATION AND COMPOSITION OF THE COMPANY STRUCTURE ...

    ................................................................................................................................ 118

  • 14. ADDITIONAL CORPORATE GOVERNANCE PRACTICES .................................................................. 119

  • 15. CHANGES SINCE THE END OF THE REPORTING YEAR ..................................................................... 120

  • 16. CONSIDERATIONS ON THE LETTER OF JANUARY 25, 2023 FROM THE CHAIRMAN OF THE

    CORPORATE GOVERNANCE COMMITTEE ...................................................................................... 121

GLOSSARY

Shareholders' Meeting:

Shareholders' Meeting of the Issuer.

Shareholders:

the owners of FinecoBank shares.

Borsa Italiana:

Borsa Italiana S.p.A..

FinecoBank CFO:

the Chief Financial Officer of FinecoBank.

Civil Code:

the Italian Civil Code approved by Royal Decree no. 262 of March 16, 1942, as amended.

Self-regulation Corporate Governance Code:

the Self-regulation Corporate Governance Code for listed companies approved in July 2018 by the Corporate Governance Committee and endorsed by Borsa Italiana, ABI, Ania, Assogestioni, Assonime and Confindustria. From January 1, 2021, the Self-regulation Corporate Governance Code was replaced by the New Corporate Governance Code.

Corporate Governance Code:

the Corporate Governance Code for listed companies approved in January 2020 by the Corporate Governance Committee and promoted by Borsa Italiana, ABI, Ania, Assogestioni, Assonime and Confindustria, applicable from the first financial year starting after December 31, 2020. The Corporate Governance Code replaces the previous Self-regulation Corporate Governance Code approved in July 2018.

Board of Auditors:Statutory

the Board of Statutory Auditors of the Issuer.

Corporate Governance and Environmental and Social Sustainability Committee:

the Board committee established in compliance with Article 4 of the Self-regulation Corporate Governance Code and the Supervisory Regulations on Corporate Governance, established on April 28, 2020.

Appointments Committee:

the Board committee established in compliance with Articles 4 and 5 of the Self-regulation Corporate Governance Code and the Supervisory Regulations on Corporate Governance, established on April 28, 2020.

Remuneration Committee:

the Board committee established in compliance with Articles 4 and 6 of the Self-regulation Corporate Governance Code and the Supervisory Regulations on Corporate Governance.

Risk and Related Parties Committee:

the Board committee established in compliance with Articles 4 and 7 of the Self-regulation Corporate Governance Code and the

Disclaimer

FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. published this content on 27 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2023 17:37:23 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about FINECOBANK S.P.A.
01:38pFinecobank S P A : Report on Corporate Governance and Ownership Structures 2022
PU
01:38pFinecobank S P A : 2022 Consolidated Non-Financial Statement
PU
01:38pFinecobank S P A : Accounts and Reports 2022
PU
01:38pFinecobank S P A : Group public disclosure - Pillar III as at 31 December 2022
PU
01:38pFinecobank S P A : Country by Country Reporting as at 31 December 2022
PU
03:42aStock exchanges up at opening; banks in green on Mib.
AN
02:36aFutures up sharply, eyes on banks
AN
03/24Mib black jersey of Europe; Iveco worst on Mib
AN
03/24Squares in the red; MPS the worst in Milan
AN
03/24Futures down in last weekly session
AN
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 937 M 1 010 M 1 010 M
Net income 2022 420 M 453 M 453 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 19,9x
Yield 2022 3,42%
Capitalization 8 302 M 8 931 M 8 951 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 8,87x
Capi. / Sales 2023 6,53x
Nbr of Employees 1 336
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart FINECOBANK S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
FinecoBank S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FINECOBANK S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 13,61 €
Average target price 17,85 €
Spread / Average Target 31,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alessandro Foti Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM
Lorena Pelliciari Chief Financial Officer & Administration Head
Marco Mangiagalli Chairman
Fabio Milanesi Deputy GM-Information Technology & Operations
Silvio Puchar Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FINECOBANK S.P.A.-12.31%8 931
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-6.85%367 655
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.98%222 542
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-18.06%217 101
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION3.48%163 344
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-12.25%136 844
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer