FinecoBank S p A : Report on Corporate Governance and Ownership Structures 2022

ON THE CORPORATE GOVERNANCE AND OWNERSHIP STRUCTURE

pursuant to Article 123-bis of the Legislative Decree no. 58 of February 24, 1998 (traditional management and controlo model)

Name of Issuer: "FINECOBANK S.P.A."

Website: finecobank.com

Financial year of reference of the Report: January 1, 2022 / December 31, 2022

Date of approval of the Report:

March 14, 2023

This is an English translation of the original Italian document. The original version in Italian takes precedence.

Contents

GLOSSARY .................................................................................................................................................... 5

INTRODUCTION .......................................................................................................................................... 10

1. PROFILE OF THE ISSUER .................................................................................................................... 11

1.1. THE CORPORATE GOVERNANCE MODEL ........................................................................................ 12

1.1.1 Shareholders' Meeting ............................................................................................................... 14

1.1.2 Board of Directors ...................................................................................................................... 14

1.1.3 Board committees ....................................................................................................................... 15

1.1.4 Board of Statutory Auditors ...................................................................................................... 15

1.1.5 External Auditors ....................................................................................................................... 16

2. INFORMATION ON OWNERSHIP STRUCTURES (PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 123-BIS, PARAGRAPH 1, TUF) ........................................................................................................................................................... 17

A) SHARE CAPITAL STRUCTURE (PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 123-BIS, PARAGRAPH 1, LETTER A) OF THE

TUF) .................................................................................................................................. 17

B) RESTRICTIONS ON THE TRANSFER OF SECURITIES (PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 123-BIS, PARAGRAPH

1, LETTER B) OF THE TUF) ........................................................................................................................ 18

C) SIGNIFICANT HOLDINGS IN CAPITAL (PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 123-BIS, PARAGRAPH 1, LETTER C),

OF THE TUF) .................................................................................................................................. 18

D) SECURITIES CONFERRING SPECIAL RIGHTS (PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 123-BIS, PARAGRAPH 1,

LETTER D), OF THE TUF) ........................................................................................................................... 19

E) EMPLOYEE SHAREHOLDINGS: MECHANISM FOR EXERCISING VOTING RIGHTS (PURSUANT TO

ARTICLE 123-BIS, PARAGRAPH 1, LETTER E), OF THE TUF) .................................................................... 19

F) RESTRICTIONS ON VOTING RIGHTS (PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 123-BIS, PARAGRAPH 1, LETTER F),

OF THE TUF) .................................................................................................................................. 19

G) SHAREHOLDER AGREEMENTS (PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 123-BIS, PARAGRAPH 1, LETTER G), OF

THE TUF) .................................................................................................................................. 20

H) CHANGE OF CONTROL CLAUSES (PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 123-BIS, PARAGRAPH 1, LETTER H), OF

THE TUF) AND ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION PROVISIONS ON TAKEOVER BIDS (PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 104,

PARAGRAPH 1-TER, AND 104-BIS, PARAGRAPH 1, OF THE TUF) ............................................................... 20

I) DELEGATIONS TO INCREASE SHARE CAPITAL AND AUTHORISATIONS TO PURCHASE TREASURY

SHARES (PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 123-BIS, PARAGRAPH 1, LETTER M) OF THE TUF) ............................... 20

L) MANAGEMENT AND COORDINATION ACTIVITIES (PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 2497 ET SEQ OF THE

ITALIAN CIVIL CODE) ............................................................................................................................... 20

3. COMPLIANCE (PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 123-BIS, PARAGRAPH 2, LETTER A) OF THE TUF) ............ 22

4. BOARD OF DIRECTORS ...................................................................................................................... 23

4.1 ROLE OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS ............................................................................................ 23

4.1.1 Duties .................................................................................................................................. 23

4.1.2 Competing activities ..................................................................................................................... 29

4.2. APPOINTMENT AND REPLACEMENT (PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 123-BIS, PARAGRAPH 1, LETTER L),

PART 1, OF THE TUF) ................................................................................................................................. 29

4.3 COMPOSITION (PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 123-BIS, PARAGRAPH 2, LETTER D), AND D)BIS OF THE TUF) .................................................................................................................................. 33 4.3.1 Diversity criteria and policies in the composition of the Board and the company organisation .................................................................................................................................. 37 2

4.3.2. Maximum number of positions held in other companies ........................................................ 39

4.4 FUNCTIONING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS (PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 123-BIS, PARAGRAPH 2,

LETTER D) OF THE TUF) ............................................................................................................................ 42

4.5 ROLE OF THE CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS ............................................................ 43

4.6 EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS ................................................................................................................. 45

4.6.1 Managing Directors: Managing Director and General Manager .......................................... 46

4.6.2 The Chairman of the Board of Directors ................................................................................. 46

4.6.3 Reporting to the Board of Directors by Directors/Delegated Bodies ..................................... 47

4.6.4 Other executive directors ........................................................................................................... 47

4.7 INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS AND LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS ................................................. 47

4.7.1 Lead Independent Director ....................................................................................................... 50

5. PROCESSING OF COMPANY INFORMATION ....................................................................................... 51

6. INTERNAL COMMITTEES OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS (PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 123-BIS, PARAGRAPH 2, LETTER D) OF THE TUF) .......................................................................................... 54

6.1 CORPORATE GOVERNANCE AND ENVIRONMENTAL AND SOCIAL SUSTAINABILITY COMMITTEE .. .................................................................................................................................. 56

6.1.1 Composition and functioning of the Corporate Governance and Environmental and Social Sustainability Committee ........................................................................................................... 56

6.1.2 Functions of the Corporate Governance and Environmental and Social Sustainability Committee 57

6.1.3 Activities performed ................................................................................................................... 58

7. SELF-ASSESSMENT AND SUCCESSION OF DIRECTORS - APPOINTMENTS COMMITTEE ..................... 61

7.1 SELF-ASSESSMENT AND SUCCESSION OF DIRECTORS .................................................................... 61

7.2 APPOINTMENTS COMMITTEE ........................................................................................................ 62

7.2.1 Composition and functioning of the Appointments Committee ............................................. 63

7.2.2 Functions of the Appointments Committee .............................................................................. 64

7.2.3 Activities performed ................................................................................................................... 65

8. REMUNERATION OF DIRECTORS - REMUNERATION COMMITTEE .................................................. 67

8.1 REMUNERATION OF DIRECTORS ................................................................................................... 67

8.2 REMUNERATION COMMITTEE ....................................................................................................... 67

8.2.1 Composition and functioning of the Remuneration Committee (pursuant to Article 123-bis, paragraph 2, letter d), TUF) ...................................................................................................... 67

8.2.2 Functions of the Remuneration Committee ............................................................................. 68

9. INTERNAL CONTROL AND RISK MANAGEMENT SYSTEM - RISK AND RELATED PARTIES COMMITTEE ........................................................................................................................................................... 70

9.1 CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER .......................................................................................................... 83

9.2 RISK AND RELATED PARTIES COMMITTEE .................................................................................. 85

9.2.1 Composition and functioning of the Risk and Related Parties Committee (pursuant to Article 123-bis, paragraph 2, letter d) of the TUF) .............................................................................. 85

9.2.2 Functions assigned to the Risk and Related Parties Committee ............................................ 87

9.2.3 Activities performed ................................................................................................................... 90

9.3 HEAD OF THE INTERNAL AUDIT FUNCTION .................................................................................. 91

9.4 ORGANISATIONAL MODEL PURSUANT TO LEGISLATIVE DECREE 231/2001 ................................ 94

9.5 AUDITING FIRM .............................................................................................................................. 95

9.6 FINANCIAL REPORTING OFFICER .................................................................................................. 96

9.7 COORDINATION BETWEEN THE ACTORS INVOLVED IN THE RISK MANAGEMENT SYSTEM OF

INTERNAL CONTROLS ................................................................................................................................ 98

10. DIRECTORS' INTERESTS AND RELATED-PARTY TRANSACTIONS .................................................. 100

11. BOARD OF STATUTORY AUDITORS ................................................................................................. 103

11.1 APPOINTMENT AND REPLACEMENT OF STATUTORY AUDITORS ................................................ 103

11.2 COMPOSITION AND FUNCTIONING OF THE BOARD OF STATUTORY AUDITORS (PURSUANT TO

ARTICLE 123-BIS(2)(D) AND (D-BIS) OF THE TUF) ................................................................................. 105

12. RELATIONS WITH SHAREHOLDERS ................................................................................................. 113

13. SHAREHOLDERS' MEETINGS (PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 123-BIS, PARAGRAPH 2, LETTER C) OF THE TUF) ................................................................................................................................................ 116

13.1 LEGITIMATION, PROCEDURES FOR TAKING THE FLOOR AND VOTING ........................................ 117

13.2 PROCEEDINGS OF SHAREHOLDINGS' MEETINGS ......................................................................... 117

13.3 SIGNIFICANT CHANGES IN CAPITALISATION AND COMPOSITION OF THE COMPANY STRUCTURE ... ................................................................................................................................ 118

14. ADDITIONAL CORPORATE GOVERNANCE PRACTICES .................................................................. 119

15. CHANGES SINCE THE END OF THE REPORTING YEAR ..................................................................... 120

16. CONSIDERATIONS ON THE LETTER OF JANUARY 25, 2023 FROM THE CHAIRMAN OF THE CORPORATE GOVERNANCE COMMITTEE ...................................................................................... 121

GLOSSARY