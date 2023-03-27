FinecoBank S p A : Report on Corporate Governance and Ownership Structures 2022

REPORT
ON THE CORPORATE GOVERNANCE AND OWNERSHIP STRUCTURE
pursuant to Article 123-bis of the Legislative Decree no. 58 of February 24, 1998 (traditional management and controlo model)
Name of Issuer: "FINECOBANK S.P.A."
Website: finecobank.com
Financial year of reference of the Report: January 1, 2022 / December 31, 2022
Date of approval of the Report:
March 14, 2023
This is an English translation of the original Italian document. The original version in Italian takes precedence.
Contents

4.3

COMPOSITION (PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 123-BIS, PARAGRAPH 2, LETTER D), AND D)BIS OF THE

TUF)


4.3.1

Diversity criteria and policies in the composition of the Board and the company organisation


GLOSSARY

Shareholders' Meeting:

Shareholders' Meeting of the Issuer.

Shareholders:

the owners of FinecoBank shares.

Borsa Italiana:

Borsa Italiana S.p.A..

FinecoBank CFO:

the Chief Financial Officer of FinecoBank.

Civil Code:

the Italian Civil Code approved by Royal Decree no. 262 of March 16, 1942, as amended.

Self-regulation Corporate Governance Code:

the Self-regulation Corporate Governance Code for listed companies approved in July 2018 by the Corporate Governance Committee and endorsed by Borsa Italiana, ABI, Ania, Assogestioni, Assonime and Confindustria. From January 1, 2021, the Self-regulation Corporate Governance Code was replaced by the New Corporate Governance Code.

Corporate Governance Code:

the Corporate Governance Code for listed companies approved in January 2020 by the Corporate Governance Committee and promoted by Borsa Italiana, ABI, Ania, Assogestioni, Assonime and Confindustria, applicable from the first financial year starting after December 31, 2020. The Corporate Governance Code replaces the previous Self-regulation Corporate Governance Code approved in July 2018.
|
Board of Auditors:Statutory

the Board of Statutory Auditors of the Issuer.

Corporate Governance and Environmental and Social Sustainability Committee:

the Board committee established in compliance with Article 4 of the Self-regulation Corporate Governance Code and the Supervisory Regulations on Corporate Governance, established on April 28, 2020.

Appointments Committee:

the Board committee established in compliance with Articles 4 and 5 of the Self-regulation Corporate Governance Code and the Supervisory Regulations on Corporate Governance, established on April 28, 2020.

Remuneration Committee:

the Board committee established in compliance with Articles 4 and 6 of the Self-regulation Corporate Governance Code and the Supervisory Regulations on Corporate Governance.

Risk and Related Parties Committee:

the Board committee established in compliance with Articles 4 and 7 of the Self-regulation Corporate Governance Code and the