FinecoBank S p A : Template ''Declaration form certifying the existence or absence of any relationship of affiliation BoD Slate'' - Annex

This is an English translation of the original Italian document. The original version in Italian takes precedence

Annex "B"

DECLARATION FORM CERTIFYING THE EXISTENCE OR ABSENCE OF ANY RELATIONSHIP OF

AFFILIATION

With reference to the submission of the attached list of candidates to the Board of Directors of FinecoBank S.p.A., pursuant to the applicable laws and regulations and in compliance with the recommendations made by Consob with the Communication no. 9017893 of February 26, 2009 (the "Consob Communication"),

The shareholder _________________________________________________ , with registered office in ( or, in case of natural person, the full name, the fiscal code number and the address of residence or the domicile ), holder of no. ______shares, equal to ____% of the ordinary share capital,

The shareholders: ______________ , with registered office in _________________________ ( or, in case of natural person, the full name, the fiscal code number and the address of residence or the domicile ); and

, with registered office in _________________________ ( ); and ______________ , with registered office in _________________________ ( or, in case of natural person, the full name, the fiscal code number and the address of residence or the domicile ), holding a total of no. ______shares, equal to ____% of the ordinary share capital,

declares/declare:

To believe there exist / there do not exist the following relationships of affiliation - pursuant to Article 144- quinquies of the Consob Regulation no. 11971 of May 14, 1999 (the " Issuers' Regulation ") - with the shareholder(s) who - on the basis of notifications of significant shareholdings pursuant to Article 120 of the Italian Legislative Decree no. 58 of February 24, 1998 (the " Consolidated Law on Finance "), or the publication of shareholders' agreements pursuant to Article 122 of the Consolidated Law on Finance, as reported today on the Company's website and on Consob's website - holds / hold, including jointly, a controlling or relative majority interest in FinecoBank S.p.A.: family relationships:

yes □ no □

membership of the same group:

yes □ no □

control relations between a company and those jointly controlling it: