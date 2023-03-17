FinecoBank S p A : Template ''Director's Acceptance Statement” - Annex
This is an English translation of the original Italian document. The original version in Italian takes precedence
Annex "C"
DECLARATION OF CANDIDACY, ACCEPTANCE OF OFFICE AND ATTESTATION THAT GROUNDS OF INELIGIBILITY, DISQUALIFICATION AND INCOMPATIBILITY DO NOT EXIST, AS WELL AS THAT REQUIREMENTS SET FORTH BY PROVISIONS IN FORCE, INCLUDING OF A REGULATORY NATURE, ARE MET
I, the undersigned __________________, born at _____________ (___), on _____________, resident in
_________________, citizenship __________________, taxpayer's ID number ______________, in relation
to the candidacy for the post of Director of FinecoBank, under my own responsibility:
DECLARE
that I irrevocably accept the possible appointment as member of the Board of Directors of FinecoBank S.p.A.;
that I am not a candidate in any other list.
HAVING CONSIDERED
inter alia, the provisions of Articles 2382 and 2387 of the Italian Civil Code, Article 26 of Italian Legislative Decree No. 385 of 1 September 1993, Article 148, paragraph 3, of Italian Legislative Decree No. 58 of 24 February 1998 (Consolidated Finance Act - "TUF") as referred to in Article 147-ter, paragraph 4, of the TUF, Article 2, Recommendation 7, of the Corporate Governance Code adopted by the Corporate Governance Committee, Article 147-quinquies of the TUF, the Decree of the Italian Ministry of Economy and Finance no. 169 of 23 November 2020 ("DM 169/2020"), the Decree of the Italian Ministry of Justice no. 162 of 30 March 2000 (the "DM 162/2000"), as well as the Joint EBA and ESMA Guidelines on the assessment of the suitability of members of the management body and key function holders, updated on 2 July 2021 (the "EBA/ESMA Guidelines"), the Guide to fit and proper assessments, updated by the ECB on 8 December 2021 (the "ECB Guide") and, finally, in general, the provisions set forth in the law, regulations and/or the Articles of Association in force;
DECLARE AND ATTEST
Pursuant to Articles 46 and 47 of Italian Presidential Decree no. 445 of 28 December 2000, under my own responsibility and in the knowledge that, pursuant to Article 76 of the aforementioned Presidential Decree no. 445 of 28 December 2000, false declarations, false deeds and the use of false deeds or deeds containing data that are no longer true are criminally prosecutable under the Italian Criminal Code and special laws on the subject, at the date of signing this letter, that I meet the requirements set forth in current regulations and in the FinecoBank Articles of Association to hold the office of Director of the Company, as specified below:
(A) REQUIREMENTS OF PROFESSIONALISM AND COMPETENCE
that I meet the requirements of professionalism and competence provided for by the laws and regulations in force and, in particular, by Articles 7 and 10 of Italian Ministerial Decree 169/2020. With specific reference to the requirements of professionalism, I have practised for at least one three- year/five-year period (also alternatively):
□
□
Administration or control activities or executive management tasks in the credit, financial, securities or insurance sector;
Administration or control activities or executive management tasks in listed companies or
□
□
□
companies of a size and complexity greater than or comparable (in terms of turnover, nature and complexity of the organisation or activity carried out) to that of the bank at which the position is to be held;
Professional activities in matters pertaining to the credit, financial, securities, and insurance
sectors or anyhow functional to the bank's activity; the professional activity must be characterised by adequate levels of complexity also with reference to the recipients of the services rendered and must be carried out on a continuous and relevant basis in the aforementioned sectors;
University teaching activities, as first or second level lecturer, in legal or economic subjects or
in other subjects however functional to the activity of the credit, financial, securities or insurance sector;
Management, executive or top management functions, however denominated, at public entities
or public administrations related to the credit, financial, securities or insurance sector and provided that the entity at which the person performed such functions has a size and complexity comparable with that of the bank at which the position is to be held.
that I possess theoretical knowledge and practical experience specifically gained and achieved in more than one of the areas indicated by the reference legislation1 and/or of the additional areas of professionalism indicated by the Board in the document "Qualitative and Quantitative Composition of the Board of Directors of FinecoBank S.p.A." (the "Qualitative Composition") approved by the same body on 23 January 2023, having achieved "very high"/"high"2 or "medium"/"basic" level in the said areas:
Very high/high
Medium/basic
1.BANKING SECTOR AND ASSESSMENT AND
MANAGEMENT TECHNIQUES
FOR RISKS
RELATED TO THE EXERCISE OF THE BANKING
□
□
ACTIVITY.
Skills gained through several years of experience
in administration, management or control
positions in the financial services sector or in
See also the ECB Guide, as referred to in the Qualifying Composition.
Please note that a "Very High"/"High" level means the level gained through(i) experience at an executive level of a position and for a significant period of time; or (ii) knowledge and skills gained through specific and in-depth educational courses and represented by a recognised cultural background and/or gained through experience (naturally also in Boards and Committees, if for more than one term) in one's professional résumé, which have determined and explain that such knowledge and skills are possessed, providing proof thereof. Generally speaking, very good and distinctive knowledge and skills are knowledge and skills in which one is an expert, which are appropriate in relation to the position held and/or of which one is able to explain/teach the contents.
university teaching.
2.STRATEGIC
PLANNING,
AWARENESS OF A
CREDIT
INSTITUTION'S
CORPORATE
STRATEGIC DIRECTION OR BUSINESS PLAN AND
ITS IMPLEMENTATION.
□
□
Skills gained through several years of experience
in administration, management or control
positions in enterprises within the financial sector
or in carrying out professional activities or in
university teaching.
3. BUSINESS MANAGEMENT AND ORGANISATION.
□
□
Skills gained through several years of experience
in administration, management and control at
large scale corporations or groups.
4.
UNDERSTANDING THE FINANCIAL AND
ACCOUNTING
DATA
OF
FINANCIAL
INSTITUTION.
□
□
Skills gained through several years of experience
in administration, management or control
positions in enterprises within the financial sector
or in carrying out professional activities or in
university teaching.
5.
GOVERNANCE
(audit,
legal,
corporate,
remuneration systems, etc.).
Skills gained through several years of experience
□
□
in administration, management or control
positions in large companies, particularly those
from the financial services industry, or in
carrying out professional activities or university
teaching.
6. REGULATIONS PERTAINING TO THE BANKING
AND FINANCIAL SECTOR.
□
□
Skills gained through several years of experience
within financial companies or supervisory
bodies, or in carrying out professional activities
or university teaching.
7.
GLOBAL DYNAMICS OF THE ECONOMIC AND
□
□
FINANCIAL SYSTEM.
Skills
gained
through
university
education/studies
or
significant
experience
within research institutions, research divisions of
companies or international bodies, regulatory
bodies or in financial firms.
8.
BANKING AND FINANCIAL MARKETS IN WHICH
FINECOBANK OPERATES AND BANKING AND
FINANCIAL PRODUCTS.
Skills
gained
through
experience in financial
□
□
companies, studies or at research bodies or by
carrying out entrepreneurial activities or
professional activities for several years at
institutions or bodies, groups or companies
(public or private) also active internationally.
9.
COMPLIANCE AND PREVENTION OF MONEY
LAUNDERING AND TERRORIST FINANCING.
Skills gained through many years of experience
□
□
in administration (in
board
committees),
management and control positions in the
financial sector or in university teaching, or
through experience in professional firms or
supervisory authorities.
10.
FINECOBANK'S FOREIGN MARKETS
□
□
Skills
gained
through
previous
research
or
academic or professional experience or in
international financial companies.
11.
INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY
□
□
Skills
acquired
through
studies
or practical
professional experience gained from previous
positions.
1.
SUSTAINABILITY with specific reference to
strategic aspects and the management of relevant
risks with a view to medium and long term
□
□
sustainability,
including
climate
and
environmental risks.
Skills acquired through studies or practical
professional experience gained from previous
positions.
For areas in relation to which skills/experience/knowledge have been acquired at a "Very High/High" level, please indicate below: the reference body, the activity carried out or position held, the period.
REQUIREMENTS OF GOOD STANDING, INTEGRITY AND OTHER GROUNDS FOR DISQUALIFICATION FROM HOLDING OFFICE
that I am not in any of the conditions of ineligibility or disqualification provided for in Article 2382 of the Italian Civil Code;
that I meet the requirements of good standing provided for in Article 3 of Italian Ministerial Decree 169/2020 and Article 2 of Italian Ministerial Decree 162/2000;
that I meet the requirement of integrity in one's past personal and professional conduct pursuant to Article 4 of Italian Ministerial Decree 169/2020; that if one or more of the situations identified by Article 4, paragraph 2, of Italian Ministerial Decree 169/2020 exist, I undertake to communicate them to the Company and, in particular, to the Board of Directors, specifying that such situation(s) do(es) not compromise the requirement of integrity;
that I meet the criteria of integrity and good repute laid down for corporate officers in the EBA/ESMA Guidelines and the ECB Guide, in order to ensure sound and prudent management of the Bank;
that I am not in a situation of substantial equivalence with respect to those contemplated in the aforementioned regulations with reference to cases governed in whole or in part by foreign laws;
that I am not in any of the conditions of impediment set forth in the applicable laws and regulations, having regard also to incompatibility set forth in Article 17 of Italian Legislative Decree No. 39 of 27 January 2010 and the relevant implementing provisions concerning the auditing firm KPMG S.p.A. for the statutory audit assignment conferred by the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of the Company for the financial years 2022-2030.
