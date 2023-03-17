FinecoBank S p A : Template ''Director's Acceptance Statement” - Annex

This is an English translation of the original Italian document. The original version in Italian takes precedence

Annex "C"

DECLARATION OF CANDIDACY, ACCEPTANCE OF OFFICE AND ATTESTATION THAT GROUNDS OF INELIGIBILITY, DISQUALIFICATION AND INCOMPATIBILITY DO NOT EXIST, AS WELL AS THAT REQUIREMENTS SET FORTH BY PROVISIONS IN FORCE, INCLUDING OF A REGULATORY NATURE, ARE MET

I, the undersigned __________________, born at _____________ (___), on _____________, resident in

_________________, citizenship __________________, taxpayer's ID number ______________, in relation

to the candidacy for the post of Director of FinecoBank, under my own responsibility:

DECLARE

that I irrevocably accept the possible appointment as member of the Board of Directors of FinecoBank S.p.A.;

that I am not a candidate in any other list.

HAVING CONSIDERED

inter alia, the provisions of Articles 2382 and 2387 of the Italian Civil Code, Article 26 of Italian Legislative Decree No. 385 of 1 September 1993, Article 148, paragraph 3, of Italian Legislative Decree No. 58 of 24 February 1998 (Consolidated Finance Act - "TUF") as referred to in Article 147-ter, paragraph 4, of the TUF, Article 2, Recommendation 7, of the Corporate Governance Code adopted by the Corporate Governance Committee, Article 147-quinquies of the TUF, the Decree of the Italian Ministry of Economy and Finance no. 169 of 23 November 2020 ("DM 169/2020"), the Decree of the Italian Ministry of Justice no. 162 of 30 March 2000 (the "DM 162/2000"), as well as the Joint EBA and ESMA Guidelines on the assessment of the suitability of members of the management body and key function holders, updated on 2 July 2021 (the "EBA/ESMA Guidelines"), the Guide to fit and proper assessments, updated by the ECB on 8 December 2021 (the "ECB Guide") and, finally, in general, the provisions set forth in the law, regulations and/or the Articles of Association in force;

DECLARE AND ATTEST

Pursuant to Articles 46 and 47 of Italian Presidential Decree no. 445 of 28 December 2000, under my own responsibility and in the knowledge that, pursuant to Article 76 of the aforementioned Presidential Decree no. 445 of 28 December 2000, false declarations, false deeds and the use of false deeds or deeds containing data that are no longer true are criminally prosecutable under the Italian Criminal Code and special laws on the subject, at the date of signing this letter, that I meet the requirements set forth in current regulations and in the FinecoBank Articles of Association to hold the office of Director of the Company, as specified below:

(A) REQUIREMENTS OF PROFESSIONALISM AND COMPETENCE