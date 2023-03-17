Advanced search
FinecoBank S p A : Template ''Director's Acceptance Statement" - Annex

03/17/2023 | 08:22am EDT

03/17/2023 | 08:22am EDT
This is an English translation of the original Italian document. The original version in Italian takes precedence

Annex "C"

DECLARATION OF CANDIDACY, ACCEPTANCE OF OFFICE AND ATTESTATION THAT GROUNDS OF INELIGIBILITY, DISQUALIFICATION AND INCOMPATIBILITY DO NOT EXIST, AS WELL AS THAT REQUIREMENTS SET FORTH BY PROVISIONS IN FORCE, INCLUDING OF A REGULATORY NATURE, ARE MET

I, the undersigned __________________, born at _____________ (___), on _____________, resident in

_________________, citizenship __________________, taxpayer's ID number ______________, in relation

to the candidacy for the post of Director of FinecoBank, under my own responsibility:

DECLARE

  • that I irrevocably accept the possible appointment as member of the Board of Directors of FinecoBank S.p.A.;
  • that I am not a candidate in any other list.

HAVING CONSIDERED

inter alia, the provisions of Articles 2382 and 2387 of the Italian Civil Code, Article 26 of Italian Legislative Decree No. 385 of 1 September 1993, Article 148, paragraph 3, of Italian Legislative Decree No. 58 of 24 February 1998 (Consolidated Finance Act - "TUF") as referred to in Article 147-ter, paragraph 4, of the TUF, Article 2, Recommendation 7, of the Corporate Governance Code adopted by the Corporate Governance Committee, Article 147-quinquies of the TUF, the Decree of the Italian Ministry of Economy and Finance no. 169 of 23 November 2020 ("DM 169/2020"), the Decree of the Italian Ministry of Justice no. 162 of 30 March 2000 (the "DM 162/2000"), as well as the Joint EBA and ESMA Guidelines on the assessment of the suitability of members of the management body and key function holders, updated on 2 July 2021 (the "EBA/ESMA Guidelines"), the Guide to fit and proper assessments, updated by the ECB on 8 December 2021 (the "ECB Guide") and, finally, in general, the provisions set forth in the law, regulations and/or the Articles of Association in force;

DECLARE AND ATTEST

Pursuant to Articles 46 and 47 of Italian Presidential Decree no. 445 of 28 December 2000, under my own responsibility and in the knowledge that, pursuant to Article 76 of the aforementioned Presidential Decree no. 445 of 28 December 2000, false declarations, false deeds and the use of false deeds or deeds containing data that are no longer true are criminally prosecutable under the Italian Criminal Code and special laws on the subject, at the date of signing this letter, that I meet the requirements set forth in current regulations and in the FinecoBank Articles of Association to hold the office of Director of the Company, as specified below:

(A) REQUIREMENTS OF PROFESSIONALISM AND COMPETENCE

  • that I meet the requirements of professionalism and competence provided for by the laws and regulations in force and, in particular, by Articles 7 and 10 of Italian Ministerial Decree 169/2020. With specific reference to the requirements of professionalism, I have practised for at least one three- year/five-year period (also alternatively):

This is an English translation of the original Italian document. The original version in Italian takes precedence

Annex "C"

Administration or control activities or executive management tasks in the credit, financial, securities or insurance sector;

Administration or control activities or executive management tasks in listed companies or

companies of a size and complexity greater than or comparable (in terms of turnover, nature and complexity of the organisation or activity carried out) to that of the bank at which the position is to be held;

Professional activities in matters pertaining to the credit, financial, securities, and insurance

sectors or anyhow functional to the bank's activity; the professional activity must be characterised by adequate levels of complexity also with reference to the recipients of the services rendered and must be carried out on a continuous and relevant basis in the aforementioned sectors;

University teaching activities, as first or second level lecturer, in legal or economic subjects or

in other subjects however functional to the activity of the credit, financial, securities or insurance sector;

Management, executive or top management functions, however denominated, at public entities

or public administrations related to the credit, financial, securities or insurance sector and provided that the entity at which the person performed such functions has a size and complexity comparable with that of the bank at which the position is to be held.

  • that I possess theoretical knowledge and practical experience specifically gained and achieved in more than one of the areas indicated by the reference legislation1 and/or of the additional areas of professionalism indicated by the Board in the document "Qualitative and Quantitative Composition of the Board of Directors of FinecoBank S.p.A." (the "Qualitative Composition") approved by the same body on 23 January 2023, having achieved "very high"/"high"2 or "medium"/"basic" level in the said areas:

Very high/high

Medium/basic

1. BANKING SECTOR AND ASSESSMENT AND

MANAGEMENT TECHNIQUES

FOR RISKS

RELATED TO THE EXERCISE OF THE BANKING

ACTIVITY.

Skills gained through several years of experience

in administration, management or control

positions in the financial services sector or in

  1. See also the ECB Guide, as referred to in the Qualifying Composition.
  2. Please note that a "Very High"/"High" level means the level gained through (i) experience at an executive level of a position and for a significant period of time; or (ii) knowledge and skills gained through specific and in-depth educational courses and represented by a recognised cultural background and/or gained through experience (naturally also in Boards and Committees, if for more than one term) in one's professional résumé, which have determined and explain that such knowledge and skills are possessed, providing proof thereof. Generally speaking, very good and distinctive knowledge and skills are knowledge and skills in which one is an expert, which are appropriate in relation to the position held and/or of which one is able to explain/teach the contents.

This is an English translation of the original Italian document. The original version in Italian takes precedence

Annex "C"

university teaching.

2. STRATEGIC

PLANNING,

AWARENESS OF A

CREDIT

INSTITUTION'S

CORPORATE

STRATEGIC DIRECTION OR BUSINESS PLAN AND

ITS IMPLEMENTATION.

Skills gained through several years of experience

in administration, management or control

positions in enterprises within the financial sector

or in carrying out professional activities or in

university teaching.

3. BUSINESS MANAGEMENT AND ORGANISATION.

Skills gained through several years of experience

in administration, management and control at

large scale corporations or groups.

4.

UNDERSTANDING THE FINANCIAL AND

ACCOUNTING

DATA

OF

FINANCIAL

INSTITUTION.

Skills gained through several years of experience

in administration, management or control

positions in enterprises within the financial sector

or in carrying out professional activities or in

university teaching.

5.

GOVERNANCE

(audit,

legal,

corporate,

remuneration systems, etc.).

Skills gained through several years of experience

in administration, management or control

positions in large companies, particularly those

from the financial services industry, or in

carrying out professional activities or university

teaching.

6. REGULATIONS PERTAINING TO THE BANKING

AND FINANCIAL SECTOR.

Skills gained through several years of experience

within financial companies or supervisory

bodies, or in carrying out professional activities

or university teaching.

7.

GLOBAL DYNAMICS OF THE ECONOMIC AND

FINANCIAL SYSTEM.

This is an English translation of the original Italian document. The original version in Italian takes precedence

Annex "C"

Skills

gained

through

university

education/studies

or

significant

experience

within research institutions, research divisions of

companies or international bodies, regulatory

bodies or in financial firms.

8.

BANKING AND FINANCIAL MARKETS IN WHICH

FINECOBANK OPERATES AND BANKING AND

FINANCIAL PRODUCTS.

Skills

gained

through

experience in financial

companies, studies or at research bodies or by

carrying out entrepreneurial activities or

professional activities for several years at

institutions or bodies, groups or companies

(public or private) also active internationally.

9.

COMPLIANCE AND PREVENTION OF MONEY

LAUNDERING AND TERRORIST FINANCING.

Skills gained through many years of experience

in administration (in

board

committees),

management and control positions in the

financial sector or in university teaching, or

through experience in professional firms or

supervisory authorities.

10.

FINECOBANK'S FOREIGN MARKETS

Skills

gained

through

previous

research

or

academic or professional experience or in

international financial companies.

11.

INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY

Skills

acquired

through

studies

or practical

professional experience gained from previous

positions.

1.

SUSTAINABILITY with specific reference to

strategic aspects and the management of relevant

risks with a view to medium and long term

sustainability,

including

climate

and

environmental risks.

Skills acquired through studies or practical

professional experience gained from previous

positions.

This is an English translation of the original Italian document. The original version in Italian takes precedence

Annex "C"



For areas in relation to which skills/experience/knowledge have been acquired at a "Very High/High" level, please indicate below: the reference body, the activity carried out or position held, the period.

  • __________________________________________________________________________
    __________________________________________________________________________
    __________________________________________________________________________
    __________________________________________________________________________
  • __________________________________________________________________________
    __________________________________________________________________________
    __________________________________________________________________________
  • __________________________________________________________________________
    __________________________________________________________________________
    __________________________________________________________________________
  • __________________________________________________________________________
    __________________________________________________________________________
    __________________________________________________________________________
  • __________________________________________________________________________
    __________________________________________________________________________
    __________________________________________________________________________
  • __________________________________________________________________________
    __________________________________________________________________________
    __________________________________________________________________________



  1. REQUIREMENTS OF GOOD STANDING, INTEGRITY AND OTHER GROUNDS FOR DISQUALIFICATION FROM HOLDING OFFICE
  • that I am not in any of the conditions of ineligibility or disqualification provided for in Article 2382 of the Italian Civil Code;
  • that I meet the requirements of good standing provided for in Article 3 of Italian Ministerial Decree 169/2020 and Article 2 of Italian Ministerial Decree 162/2000;
  • that I meet the requirement of integrity in one's past personal and professional conduct pursuant to Article 4 of Italian Ministerial Decree 169/2020; that if one or more of the situations identified by Article 4, paragraph 2, of Italian Ministerial Decree 169/2020 exist, I undertake to communicate them to the Company and, in particular, to the Board of Directors, specifying that such situation(s) do(es) not compromise the requirement of integrity;
  • that I meet the criteria of integrity and good repute laid down for corporate officers in the EBA/ESMA Guidelines and the ECB Guide, in order to ensure sound and prudent management of the Bank;
  • that I am not in a situation of substantial equivalence with respect to those contemplated in the aforementioned regulations with reference to cases governed in whole or in part by foreign laws;
  • that I am not in any of the conditions of impediment set forth in the applicable laws and regulations, having regard also to incompatibility set forth in Article 17 of Italian Legislative Decree No. 39 of 27 January 2010 and the relevant implementing provisions concerning the auditing firm KPMG S.p.A. for the statutory audit assignment conferred by the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of the Company for the financial years 2022-2030.

Disclaimer

FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. published this content on 17 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2023 12:21:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
