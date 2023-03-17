FinecoBank S p A : Template ''Letter form for the submitting of lists for the appointment of members of the Board of Directors'' - Annex

This is an English translation of the original Italian document. The original version in Italian takes precedence

Annex "A"

LETTER FORM FOR THE SUBMITTING OF LISTS FOR THE APPOINTMENT OF MEMBERS OF THE BOARD OF

DIRECTORS

To:

FinecoBank S.p.A.

[to the Company's registered office or to its headquarters]

To the attention of the Corporate Law Office

[via registered letter or certified email to corporate.law@pec.fineco.it]

[place, date]

RE: submission of the list of candidates for appointment as members of the Board of Directors of FinecoBank S.p.A., pursuant to Article 13 of the Articles of Association.

With reference to the Shareholders' Meeting of FinecoBank S.p.A. convened for April 27, 2023, in single call, to resolve, amongst others, on the appointment of the Board of Directors, once the number of the Directors has been set and determination of the duration of their term in office, with this letter,

The shareholder _______________________ , with registered office in ________________________

( or, in case of natural person, the full name, the fiscal code number and the address of residence or the domicile ), holder of no. ______shares, equal to ____% of the ordinary share capital,

o r

The shareholders: ________________________ , with registered office in _________________________( or, in case of natural person, the full name, the fiscal code number and the address of residence or the domicile ); and

); and ________________________ , with registered office in ________________________ ( or, in case of natural person, the full name, the fiscal code number and the address of residence or the domicile ),

holding a total of no. ______shares, equal to ____% of the ordinary share capital,

or