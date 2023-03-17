FinecoBank S p A : Template ''Statutory Auditor's Acceptance Statement'' - Annex C1

This is an English translation of the original Italian document. The original version in Italian takes precedence

Annex "C1"

DECLARATION OF CANDIDACY, ACCEPTANCE OF OFFICE AND ATTESTATION THAT GROUNDS OF INELIGIBILITY, DISQUALIFICATION AND INCOMPATIBILITY DO NOT EXIST, AS WELL AS THAT REQUIREMENTS SET FORTH BY PROVISIONS IN FORCE, INCLUDING OF A REGULATORY NATURE, ARE MET

I, the undersigned __________________, born in _____________ (___), on _____________, resident in

_________________, ___________________ national, tax code ______________, in relation to the

candidacy for the position of Statutory Auditor of FinecoBank, under my own responsibility:

DECLARE

that I irrevocably accept the possible nomination as candidate for the position of Statutory Auditor of FinecoBank S.p.A.;

that I am not a candidate in any other list.

HAVING CONSIDERED

inter alia, the provisions of Article 26 of Legislative Decree No. 385 of 1 September 1993, Article 148 of Legislative Decree No. 58 of 24 February 1998 ("TUF" - Consolidated Finance Act), Article 2, Recommendation 7, of the of Corporate Governance Code adopted by the Corporate Governance Committee, Ministry of the Economy and Finance Decree No. 169 of 23 November 2020 ("MD 169/2020"), Ministry of Justice Decree No. 162 ("MD 162/2000"), as well as the Joint ESMA and EBA Guidelines on the assessment of the suitability of members of the management body, updated on 2 July 2021 ("EBA/ESMA Guidelines"), the Guide to fit and proper assessments, updated by the ECB on 8 December 2021 ("ECB Guide") and, finally, in general, the provisions provided for by the current law, regulations and/or the Articles of Association;

DECLARE AND ATTEST

pursuant to Articles 46 and 47 of Italian Presidential Decree no. 445 of 28 December 2000, under my own responsibility and in the knowledge that, pursuant to Article 76 of the aforementioned Presidential Decree no. 445 of 28 December 2000, false declarations, false deeds and the use of false deeds or deeds containing data that are no longer true are criminally prosecutable under the Italian Criminal Code and special laws on the subject, at the date of signing this letter, that I meet the requirements set forth in current regulations and in the FinecoBank S.p.A. Articles of Association to hold the office of Statutory Auditor of the Company, as specified below:

(A) REQUIREMENTS OF PROFESSIONALISM AND COMPETENCE