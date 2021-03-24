Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  FinecoBank S.p.A.    FBK   IT0000072170

FINECOBANK S.P.A.

(FBK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 03/24 02:24:21 pm
13.998 EUR   -1.46%
02:07pFINECOBANK S P A  : PR - Documentations Shareholders' Meeting
PU
02/22FINECOBANK S P A  : PR - Amended of Articles of Association
PU
02/15FINECOBANK S P A  : PR - Buyback back program
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

FinecoBank S p A : PR - Documentations Shareholders' Meeting

03/24/2021 | 02:07pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRESS RELEASE

FinecoBank: Shareholders' Meeting of April 28, 2021 - Publication of the Notice of

Call and documentation relating to the Ordinary and Extraordinary Part items of the Agenda

Milan, March 24, 2021

FinecoBank informs that, today, have been published the Notice of call of the Shareholders' Meeting (which will be published tomorrow in "Il Sole 24 Ore" and "Milano Finanza" by extract), document available on the Company's website www.finecobank.com ("Governance / Shareholders' Meeting").

Furthermore, the following documentation is also made available today at the Company's registered office, on the Company's website www.finecobank.com ("Governance / Shareholders' Meeting") and on the website of the accredited storage system "eMarket STORAGE" managed by Spafid Connect S.p.A.(www.emarketstorage.com): the Directors' Report on the items on the Agenda concerning the Ordinary and Extraordinary Part of the above-mentioned Shareholders' Meeting and the documents on the qualitative and quantitative composition of FinecoBank's Board of Directors and Board of Statutory Auditors.

The remaining documentation will be available within the terms of the law.

FinecoBank

FinecoBank is one of the most important FinTech banks in Europe. Listed on the FTSE MIB, Fineco offers a business model that is unique in Europe, combining the best platforms with a large network of financial advisors. It offers a single account with banking, trading and investment services, on transactional and advisory platforms developed with proprietary technologies. Fineco is a leading bank in brokerage in Europe, and one of the most important players in Private Banking in Italy, offering advanced and tailor-made advisory services. Since 2017, FinecoBank has also been in the UK with an offer focused on brokerage, banking and investment services. Fineco Asset Management was founded in Dublin in 2018, with a mission to develop investment solutions in partnership with top international asset managers.

Contact info:

Fineco - Media Relations Tel.: +39 02 2887 2256 mediarelations@finecobank.comFineco - Investor Relations Tel. +39 02 2887 3736/2358 investors@finecobank.com

Barabino & Partners

Tel. +39 02 72023535 Emma Ascani +39 335 390 334 e.ascani@barabino.it

Disclaimer

Finecobank S.p.A. published this content on 24 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2021 18:06:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about FINECOBANK S.P.A.
02:07pFINECOBANK S P A  : PR - Documentations Shareholders' Meeting
PU
02/22FINECOBANK S P A  : PR - Amended of Articles of Association
PU
02/15FINECOBANK S P A  : PR - Buyback back program
PU
02/10FINECOBANK S P A  : PR - Integration to FY 2020 results approval press release
PU
02/09FINECOBANK S P A  : PR - Resignation of a Director
PU
02/09FINECOBANK S P A  : PR - Other resolutions
PU
02/09FINECOBANK S P A  : PR - Treasury shares programme 2020 PFA
PU
02/09FINECOBANK S P A  : Presentazione risultati 2020
PU
02/09FINECOBANK S P A  : Banca FY20 Profit Jumps, Operating Income Up 18%
MT
02/09FINECOBANK S P A  : PR - FY20 results
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 769 M 909 M 909 M
Net income 2020 316 M 374 M 374 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 27,7x
Yield 2020 2,53%
Capitalization 8 657 M 10 274 M 10 237 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 11,3x
Capi. / Sales 2021 11,1x
Nbr of Employees 1 251
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart FINECOBANK S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
FinecoBank S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FINECOBANK S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 14,94 €
Last Close Price 14,21 €
Spread / Highest target 12,6%
Spread / Average Target 5,17%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,96%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Alessandro Foti Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM
Lorena Pelliciari Chief Financial Officer & Administration Head
Marco Mangiagalli Chairman
Fabio Milanesi Deputy GM-Information Technology & Operations
Silvio Puchar Compliance Head
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FINECOBANK S.P.A.6.01%10 498
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.17.62%474 113
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION21.74%325 679
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED8.75%292 766
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION10.53%215 627
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.21.68%205 422
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ