FinecoBank S p A : PR - Documentations Shareholders' Meeting

FinecoBank: Shareholders' Meeting of April 28, 2021 - Publication of the Notice of

Call and documentation relating to the Ordinary and Extraordinary Part items of the Agenda

Milan, March 24, 2021

FinecoBank informs that, today, have been published the Notice of call of the Shareholders' Meeting (which will be published tomorrow in "Il Sole 24 Ore" and "Milano Finanza" by extract), document available on the Company's website www.finecobank.com ("Governance / Shareholders' Meeting").

Furthermore, the following documentation is also made available today at the Company's registered office, on the Company's website www.finecobank.com ("Governance / Shareholders' Meeting") and on the website of the accredited storage system "eMarket STORAGE" managed by Spafid Connect S.p.A.(www.emarketstorage.com): the Directors' Report on the items on the Agenda concerning the Ordinary and Extraordinary Part of the above-mentioned Shareholders' Meeting and the documents on the qualitative and quantitative composition of FinecoBank's Board of Directors and Board of Statutory Auditors.

The remaining documentation will be available within the terms of the law.

FinecoBank

FinecoBank is one of the most important FinTech banks in Europe. Listed on the FTSE MIB, Fineco offers a business model that is unique in Europe, combining the best platforms with a large network of financial advisors. It offers a single account with banking, trading and investment services, on transactional and advisory platforms developed with proprietary technologies. Fineco is a leading bank in brokerage in Europe, and one of the most important players in Private Banking in Italy, offering advanced and tailor-made advisory services. Since 2017, FinecoBank has also been in the UK with an offer focused on brokerage, banking and investment services. Fineco Asset Management was founded in Dublin in 2018, with a mission to develop investment solutions in partnership with top international asset managers.

