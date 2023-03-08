Advanced search
    FBK   IT0000072170

FINECOBANK S.P.A.

(FBK)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:35:45 2023-03-08 am EST
16.26 EUR   +0.81%
12:18pFinecoBank has ended its buyback program
AN
03/07Marshall Wace raises short on FinecoBank
AN
03/07Europeans down; wait for Powell hearing.
AN
FinecoBank has ended its buyback program

03/08/2023 | 12:18pm EST
(Alliance News) - FinecoBank on Wednesday announced that it has concluded the share buyback program to service the 2022 incentive system "2022 PFA System," which was launched on Feb. 8.

FinecoBank announced that it has purchased a total of 15,000 treasury shares, equivalent to 0.00246 percent of the share capital, at an average price of EUER16.50

per share, for a total consideration of EUR247,500.

FinecoBank closed Wednesday's session in the green by 0.8 percent at EUR16.26 per share.

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

All news about FINECOBANK S.P.A.
Financials
Sales 2022 937 M 991 M 991 M
Net income 2022 420 M 444 M 444 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 23,6x
Yield 2022 2,89%
Capitalization 9 839 M 10 407 M 10 407 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 10,5x
Capi. / Sales 2023 7,75x
Nbr of Employees 1 336
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart FINECOBANK S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
FinecoBank S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FINECOBANK S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 16,13 €
Average target price 17,84 €
Spread / Average Target 10,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alessandro Foti Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM
Lorena Pelliciari Chief Financial Officer & Administration Head
Marco Mangiagalli Chairman
Fabio Milanesi Deputy GM-Information Technology & Operations
Silvio Puchar Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FINECOBANK S.P.A.3.93%10 407
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.6.50%408 008
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-0.36%264 127
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED3.48%216 298
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY12.93%168 637
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION4.29%164 285