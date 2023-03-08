FinecoBank has ended its buyback program

(Alliance News) - FinecoBank on Wednesday announced that it has concluded the share buyback program to service the 2022 incentive system "2022 PFA System," which was launched on Feb. 8.

FinecoBank announced that it has purchased a total of 15,000 treasury shares, equivalent to 0.00246 percent of the share capital, at an average price of EUER16.50

per share, for a total consideration of EUR247,500.

FinecoBank closed Wednesday's session in the green by 0.8 percent at EUR16.26 per share.

