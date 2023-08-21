(Alliance News) - The following net short positions are the latest provided by Consob and updated as of August 18, 2023:

FTSE MIB

Marshall Wace revises short position on FinecoBank to 0.73% from 0.69%

FTSE Italy Mid Cap

Marble Bar Asset Management raises short position on Saras to 0.8% from 0.31%

Voleon Capital Management cuts short position on Saras to 0.48% from 0.56%

