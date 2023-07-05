(Alliance News) - The following net short positions are the latest provided by Consob and updated as of July 4, 2023:
FTSE MIB
Marshall Wace raises short position on FinecoBank to 1.7 percent from 1.64 percent
FTSE Italy Small Cap
Citadel Advisors cuts short on IGD SIIQ to 0.49% from 0.59%
