(Alliance News) - The following net short positions are the latest provided by Consob and updated as of July 4, 2023:

FTSE MIB

Marshall Wace raises short position on FinecoBank to 1.7 percent from 1.64 percent

FTSE Italy Small Cap

Citadel Advisors cuts short on IGD SIIQ to 0.49% from 0.59%

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

