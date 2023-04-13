Mib just below par; euro at one-year highs

(Alliance News) - On Thursday, Piazza Affari closed slightly down -- the only one among the European biggies -- at 27,600, with traders assessing the slowdown in U.S. inflation as stronger than expected.

In addition, the latest FOMC minutes suggested that the U.S. central bank is close to suspending its current round of interest rate hikes, but also indicated that officials believe the recent banking turmoil will trigger a mild recession by the end of the year.

On the European side, Francois Villeroy de Galhau-a member of the ECB Governing Council-said the bank has already completed most of its interest rate hikes.

From this combination, the boost on the euro led the single currency to break through the USD1.10 mark and daily high at USD1.1070, coinciding with the new high on the 52-week time frame.

Thus, the FTSE Mib closed just below par at 27,626.61.

Among Italy's smaller listings, the Mid-Cap rises 0.8 percent to 44,052.55, the Small-Cap climbs 0.2 percent to 29,928.34, while Italy Growth is in the red 0.3 percent to 9,391.07.

In Europe, Paris's CAC 40 rises 1.1 percent, Frankfurt's DAX 40 closes in the green by 0.2 percent, while London's FTSE 100 picked up 0.2 percent.

On the main list of Piazza Affari, Enel gives up 3.9 percent with price at EUR5.75. As Francesco Bonazzi writes in Alliance News, "Enel is the only one flunked in Piazza Affari on the day after the public appointments. The market did not like the apparent tug-of-war between the parties over the leadership of the electricity giant and fears that the tandem formed by Flavio Cattaneo and Paolo Scaroni will fail to reduce debt and manage the green transition."

FinecoBank, meanwhile, gave up 1.7 percent to EUR14.16 per share. A net short position hangs over the stock from Marshall Wace, which recently brought it to 0.71 percent from 0.68 percent previously.

Banca Generali, on the other hand, gives up 1.7 percent, subject to profit taking after three sessions of good gains.

Among the bullish performers is Moncler, which rises 4.5% to EUR65.78, a new 52-week high.

Purchases also on Leonardo, which rising 3.2% brings its assets since the beginning of the year over 45%. The defense giant replaced Alessandro Profumo with Roberto Cingolani in the CEO position, while Stefano Pontecorvo will be the new chairman.

On the cadet segment, strength on Maire Tecnimont's stock, which advanced 3.2 percent following up on the gain--albeit by 0.4 percent--of the previous session. The company announced Wednesday that its subsidiary NextChem Holding Spa has finalized the acquisition of an 83.5 percent stake in Conser Spa, a Rome-based proprietary technology and process engineering company.

The countervalue of the transaction is approximately EUR35.8 million, of which EUR28.4 million was paid today and EUR7.4 million deferred and subject to the fulfillment of certain conditions. The acquisition agreement also includes an earn-out clause based on the achievement of specific operating results for the years 2023 and 2024 and a put and call option structure on the remaining 16.5 percent stake to be exercised within the next three years.

Seco, on the other hand, gives up 2.4 percent, following eve's red with 2.9 percent and bringing the price to EUR4.88.

Marr, on the other hand, gives up 1.0 percent to EUR13.54, following Wednesday's 1.0 percent gain at the close.

On the SmallCap, Bastogi ranks in the high quarters rising 2.7 percent and bringing the price to EUR0.6120 after a 1.3 percent loss on the eve. The company on Wednesday approved its results as of December 31, 2022 reporting a net profit of EUR28.2 million, up from a loss of EUR2.4 million in the previous year. The board of directors also decided to propose the distribution of a dividend of EUR0.009 per outstanding share, excluding treasury shares, using distributable reserves.

Italian Sea Group, on the other hand, picks up 5.1 percent, bringing its price to EUR8.59 and rearing its head again after three sessions ended among the bearish.

Trevi Finanziaria Industriale, on the other hand, gives up 4.5 percent, after the 2.3 percent decline with which it closed Wednesday evening.

Equita, on the other hand, falls 3.5 percent to EUR3.92. Unusually high trading volume was recorded on the stock, above 146,000 compared to a three-month daily average of just under 39,000.

Among SMEs, the high quarters saw expert.ai, which took home over 10 percent with new price at EUR0.8290.

Fenix Entertainment, on the other hand, rises over 11 percent, closing on the bullish side for the sixth time and taking the scepter of best on the list.

CleanBnB--up 1.4 percent--reported Wednesday evening that in the first three months of the year it recorded a further consolidation of its property portfolio, which reached 1,805 units, distributed in more than 70 Italian locations and managed exclusively, for the most part with the "FULL package" formula of full management. This operating result was also reflected in the gross booking volume, i.e., receipts from guests for managed stays, reaching nearly EUR5.0 million, more than 67 percent higher than in the first quarter of 2022.

On a negative note, Allcore gives up 3.3 percent, bringing its price to EUR2.35 in the wake of eve's red with 2.4 percent.

Rear-ends also for First Capital, which retreats with 4.9 percent closing with price at EUR19.60.

In New York, the Dow Jones is picking up 0.5 percent, the S&P rises with 0.6 percent, and the Nasdaq advances with 1.3 percent.

Among currencies, the euro changes hands at USD1.1026 versus USD1.0983 at Wednesday's close. In contrast, the pound is worth USD1.2521 from USD1.2465 on Wednesday evening.

Among commodities, Brent crude is worth USD87.31 per barrel versus USD87.00 per barrel on Wednesday evening. Gold, on the other hand, trades at USD2,028.01 an ounce from USD2,006.42 an ounce at Wednesday's close.

On Friday's economic calendar, Germany's wholesale price index will be released at 0800 CET while, at 0845 CET, it will be the turn of France's inflation.

At 1430 CET, from the US, eyes on retail sales, at 1515 CET, industrial production. At 1900 CET, the Baker Hughes report will be released and, at 2230 CET, as usual on Friday, it will be the turn of the COT report.

Among the companies on the Stock Exchange, the results of Bioera, Indel B, Svas Biosana, LU-VE and Vimi Fasteners are expected.

