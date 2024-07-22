(Alliance News) - On Monday, major European stock markets confirm expectations and open up after Joe Biden's announcement that he is withdrawing his candidacy for the upcoming presidential election and endorsing his deputy Kamala Harris as the Democratic Party nominee.

Thus, the FTSE Mib opens in the green 0.5 percent to 34,369.55, the Mid-Cap is down 0.1 percent to 48,272.62, the Small-Cap rises 0.5 percent to 29,313.87, while Italy Growth loses 0.1 percent to 8,098.88.

In Europe, Paris' CAC 40 is in the green by 0.5 percent, London's FTSE100 is up 0.4 percent, as is Frankfurt's DAX 40.

On the Mib, FinecoBank does best of all, up 5.9 percent. Following it is A2A, in the green by 2.6%, while other banks also continue well, with Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena and BPER Banca up 1.9% and 1.7%, respectively.

The latter reported that its board of directors has appointed Simone Marcucci as the bank's chief financial officer, effective July 19.

Marcucci takes over from Gian Luca Santi, chief financial officer and deputy general manager.

Intesa Sanpaolo -- in the green by 0.7 percent -- and Acea -- up 1.4 percent -- announced Thursday that they have signed the first national agreement for the safeguarding and sustainable management of water in companies' production processes, including in relation to measures in the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, which calls for the allocation of about EUR4.4 billion to protect the water resource.

Stellantis rises 0.8 percent. Sales in June rose slightly in Europe, underperforming the European market, where registrations grew 4.3% year-on-year to nearly 1.1 million units.

Among the bearish performers were Ferrari and Pirelli, down 0.1 percent.

On the Mid-Cap, Maire Tecnimont rises 1.9% after it announced Monday that NextChem, through its subsidiary Stamicarbon, licensor for nitrogen technologies, has been selected by Linggu Chemical Co. Ltd to provide licensing and process design package to improve the energy efficiency of an existing urea plant in China with a total capacity of 3,100 tons/day.

Juventus FC - up 1.7 percent - reported that it has reached an agreement with Hellas Verona FC for the outright acquisition of the rights to the sports performance of the player Cabal Murillo Juan David for a consideration of EUR11 million, payable in three fiscal years, plus ancillary charges of EUR1.8 million.

Fincantieri -- in the red by 0.1 percent -- and Hera -- in the green by 1.6 percent on the Mib -- announced Thursday that they had signed a memorandum of understanding to launch a partnership aimed at optimizing waste cycle management and creating value at Fincantieri's shipyards throughout the country, in accordance with circular economy principles and objectives.

The agreement envisages the establishment of a newco - participated by Fincantieri and the Hera Group, through its subsidiaries Herambiente Servizi Industriali and ACR di Reggiani Albertino Spa, part of the Herambiente Group ? in charge of implementing an integrated and efficient waste management system at Fincantieri's shipyards, starting with the Monfalcone site, identified as the first area of intervention for the implementation of the project. In addition, the new company will be responsible for the operational management of the plant, the management of disposals and the valorization of residues and recoverable waste.

On the Small-Cap, Sogefi -- up 3.9 percent -- on Thursday approved the board of directors' proposal to distribute an extraordinary dividend per unit of EUR0.923 from distributable profit reserves and the share premium reserve. Coupon 34 will be detached on July 22, and the dividend will be paid from July 24.

IRCE--declining 1.4 percent--reported on Thursday that in the last few days it has signed a 10-year ?nancing with Banca di Imola, BPER Banca and Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, respectively, for a total amount of EUR30 million, worth EUR10 million each.

On Italy Growth, EdiliziAcrobatica -- up 1.2 percent -- reported Thursday that the number of contracts signed in the first half of the year grew 40 percent to 16,107 from 11,500 in the same period of 2023. The number of customers also increased by nearly 59 percent from June 30, 2023.

Dotstay -- not yet affected by the exchanges -- on Thursday reported that the board of directors reviewed key performance indicators related to real estate as of June 30, letting it know that properties under real estate management are 14 and remained stable from those in the first half of 2023, while direct rental properties are 51 from 54 in 2023.

SG Company Società Benefit is flat at EUR0.26 per share after announcing Thursday that it has finalized the purchase of a 51 percent stake in Klein Russo, a creative agency with offices in Rome and Milan that specializes in integrated communication strategies.

In Asia, the Nikkei closed down 1.2 percent to 39,599.00, the Shanghai Composite gave up 0.6 percent to 2,964.22 and the Hang Seng gained 1.5 percent to 17,678.71.

In New York, at Friday's close, the Dow gave up 0.9 percent to 40,287.53, the Nasdaq lost 0.8 percent to 17,726.94, and the S&P 500 left 0.7 percent on the parterre at 5,505.00.

Among currencies, the euro changed hands at USD1.0886 from Friday's USD1.0889 in closing European equities while the pound was worth USD1.2930 against USD1.2920 on Friday evening.

Among commodities, Brent crude is trading at USD83.00 per barrel from USD84.36 per barrel at Friday's close. Gold, on the other hand, trades at USD2,404.85 an ounce from USD2,400.25 an ounce on Friday evening.

Monday's macroeconomic calendar includes the Eurogroup meeting, which will start at 1200 CEST.

The U.S. calendar is also bare, where, except for Chicago Fed activity at 1430 CEST and three- and six-month T-Note auctions at 1730 CEST, there are no special events.

Among the companies in the Piazza Affari, the results of Autostrade Meridionali and Take Off are expected.

