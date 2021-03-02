Fineland Real Estate Services : PROPOSED CHANGES OF COMPANY NAME AND STOCK SHORT NAMES

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Fineland Real Estate Services Group Limited 方 圓 房 地 產 服 務 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 9978)

PROPOSED CHANGES OF COMPANY NAME

AND

STOCK SHORT NAMES

The Board proposes to change the English name and the dual foreign name in Chinese of the Company from ''Fineland Real Estate Services Group Limited 方圓房地產服務集團 有限公司'' to ''Fineland Living Services Group Limited 方圓生活服務集團有限公司'' respectively. The Change of Company Name is subject to approval by the Shareholders and the Registrar of Companies in the Cayman Islands.

In addition, subject to the confirmation of the Stock Exchange and the Change of Company Name becoming effective, the English and Chinese stock short names for trading in the securities of the Company on the Stock Exchange will be changed.

A circular containing, amongst other things, further details of the Change of Company Name and the notice of an AGM to approve, amongst other things, the Change of Company Name, and the related proxy form are expected to be despatched to the Shareholders as soon as practicable.

PROPOSED CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME

The board (the ''Board'') of directors of Fineland Real Estate Services Group Limited (the ''Company'', together with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') proposes to change the English name and the dual foreign name in Chinese of the Company from ''Fineland Real Estate Services Group Limited 方圓房地產服務集團有限公司'' to ''Fineland Living Services Group Limited 方圓生活服務集團有限公司'' respectively (the ''Change of Company Name''). A special resolution will be proposed at the annual general meeting (''AGM'' )to be convened by June 2021 to consider and, if thought fit, approve the Change of Company Name.

CONDITIONS FOR THE CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME

The Change of Company Name will become effective subject to the satisfaction of all of the following conditions:

1. the approval by the shareholders of the Company (the ''Shareholders'') by way of special resolution at the AGM; and

2. the approval by the Registrar of Companies in the Cayman Islands on the Change of Company Name.

The relevant filing with the Registrar of Companies in the Cayman Islands will be made after the passing of the special resolution at the AGM. Subject to the satisfaction of all conditions set out above, the Change of Company Name will take effect from the date of the issue of a certificate of incorporation on change of name by the Registrar of Companies in the Cayman Islands. Thereafter, the Company will carry out all necessary filing procedures with the Companies Registry in Hong Kong.

REASONS FOR THE CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME

The Group is principally engaged in the provision of property intermediary services through three main business segments, namely (i) real estate agency services in the primary and secondary property markets; (ii) property research and consultancy services; and (iii) integrated services; and following the completion of its acquisition of approximately 66.31% of the equity interests in Guangzhou Fineland E-Life Service Co., Ltd. on 28 January 2021 (the ''E-Life Acquisition''), the Group is also engaged in the provision of professional property management services and value-added services for residential and commercial properties. For details of the E-Life Acquisition and its completion, please refer to the circular of the Company dated 3 December 2020 and the announcement of the Company dated 28 January 2021. Going forward, in view of the favourable government policies, the Board intends to further expand the Group's service offerings to cover more value-added services and lifestyle services to its customer communities, and potentially develop a digital platform to promote a contemporary, interactive and intelligent environment within the communities.

The Board considers that the Change of Company Name more directly and accurately reflects the expanded scope of business and services offered by the Group, in particular as the integrated offering of real estate agency, property management and value-added services is more closely tied to the life cycles and lifestyles of its customers, including property developers, property owners and property occupants. The Board also considers that the new name enhances the corporate identity and image of the Group, and provides customers, investors and the general public with an engaging and unified brand and presence. Therefore, the Board believes that the Change of Company Name is beneficial to the strategy and business development of the Group and is in the best interests of the Company and its Shareholders as a whole.

EFFECT ON THE CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME

The Change of Company Name will not affect any rights of the Shareholders or the Company's daily business operation and its financial position.

All existing share certificates in issue bearing the present name of the Company will, after the Change of Company Name becomes effective, continue to be evidence of title to shares of the Company and will continue to be valid for trading, settlement, registration and delivery purposes. There will not be any arrangement for free exchange of the existing share certificates for new share certificates bearing the new name of the Company. Once the Change of Company Name becomes effective, new share certificates will be issued only in the new name of the Company.

The Company expects to be traded in its new English name and the new dual foreign name in Chinese as soon as the Change of Company Name becomes effective and the filing procedures in Hong Kong have been fulfilled.

In addition, subject to the confirmation of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Stock Exchange'') and the Change of Company Name becoming effective, the English and Chinese stock short names for trading in the securities of the Company on the Stock Exchange will be changed.

GENERAL

A circular containing, amongst other things, further details of the Change of Company Name and the notice of an AGM to approve, amongst other things, the Change of Company Name, and the related proxy form are expected to be despatched to the Shareholders as soon as practicable. The Company will make further announcement(s) to inform the Shareholders of the results of the AGM, the effective date of the Change of Company Name and the new stock short names as and when appropriate. As no Shareholder has a material interest in the Change of Company Name, no Shareholder will be required to abstain from voting on the resolution to approve the Change of Company Name.

