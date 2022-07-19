FineMark : Earnings Release 6-30-22

"FineMark again delivered strong results for the second quarter, despite the headwinds associated with the overall economy. High inflation; declines in the equity markets; the horrific Russian invasion of Ukraine; supply chain issues, and rising interest rates have shaken the overall economy. However, we continue to meet these challenges and achieve positive results by serving our clients at the highest level."

FORT MYERS, JULY 19, 2022 - FineMark Holdings, Inc. (the "Holding Company"; OTCQX: FNBT), the parent company of FineMark National Bank & Trust (the "Bank"; collectively, "FineMark"), today reported net revenues of $27.3 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to $22.7 million in the second quarter of 2021. Net income was $7 million, or $.59 per diluted share, compared with net income of $5.4 million, or $.58 per diluted share, for the same period a year ago.

Despite market volatility, $139.5 million was added from new and existing clients, which is a testament to the exceptional level of expertise and service provided by our associates.

The Bank's trust and investment earnings were impacted by the decline in the U.S. equity markets (the S&P 500 was down 16%), which resulted in a 1% decrease in recurring trust fees for the quarter.

Despite rising interest rates, loan production continued to be strong in the second quarter, increasing by 3% to $268 million for the quarter, compared to $260 million last year. Additionally, deposits continued to grow from both existing and new clients, increasing 25% or $592 million compared to the second quarter of 2021. The investment portfolio increased to approximately $1.2 billion from $740 million a year ago, which is a 60% or $443 million increase over this time last year. Lastly, FHLB advances are down $44 million or 16%.

As of June 30, 2022, non-performing loans totaled $706 thousand, or 0.03% of total loans, a decrease from $2 million or 0.10% in the second quarter of 2021. The current allowance for loan losses is $21.6 million (or 1.01% of gross loans).

Asset quality remained pristine, and the Bank remains committed to maintaining its high credit standards through a relationship- centered approach to lending. Loan decisions are based on an in-depthunderstanding of each borrower's needs and unique financial situation. As a result, the Bank has experienced minimal loan defaults through various economic cycles.

Non-interest expense increased 17% for a total of $17.7 million in the second quarter of 2022, compared to $15.1 million in second quarter of 2021. This increase is primarily due to salary expense and costs associated with the opening of two new locations in the second quarter. As FineMark continued to grow, additional expenses were incurred to maintain high service levels, which included hiring 10 new associates in the second quarter. Despite these increasing operating expenses, FineMark was able to reduce its efficiency ratio to 64.9%, compared to 66.4% in the second quarter of last year.

In June 2022, FineMark opened two new Florida locations. The new offices in Jupiter and downtown Naples are fully operational and, combined, produced $11 million in new loans and $6.7 million in deposits in their first month.

Shares of FineMark Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX:FNBT), the parent company of FineMark National Bank & Trust, are traded on the OTCQX exchange. Operated by the OTC Markets Group, the OTCQX allows investors to trade privately-held stock through their preferred broker. During the second quarter of 2022, FineMark's shares traded in a range between $28.90 and $33.25, and at an average volume of 268 shares trading per day. The shares closed the quarter trading at $29.05, a 12% decrease compared to the end of the second quarter of 2021, for a price-to-tangible book value multiple of 1.28.

Rising interest rates during the quarter resulted in a $61 million net unrealized loss on the Bank's investment portfolio. This unrealized loss does not reflect bond credit quality; rather, it shows how rapidly interest rates have increased. These losses will likely remain unrealized since the Bank intends to hold these bonds to maturity.

Closing Remarks from Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, Joseph R. Catti

"The results shared today are a testament to our associates' unparalleled commitment to providing the highest level of personalized service to our clients, and the strength of our balance sheet.

Since our founding in 2007, our mission and vision has never wavered. In everything we do, we strive to make a positive impact on the families, individuals, and communities we serve while also being good stewards of FineMark's resources. We believe that this intentional focus will continue to create shareholder value through various economic environments and cycles."

Background

FineMark Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of FineMark National Bank & Trust. Founded in 2007, FineMark National Bank & Trust is a nationally chartered bank, headquartered in Florida. Through its offices located in Florida, Arizona and South Carolina, FineMark offers a full range of financial services including personal and business banking, lending services, trust, and investment services. The Corporation's common stock trades on the OTCQX under the symbol FNBT. Investor information is available on the Corporation's website at www.finemarkbank.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that are "forward-looking statements." You can identify forward- looking statements by the use of the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "assume," "outlook," "will," "should," and other expressions that predict or indicate future events and trends, and which do not relate to historical matters. You should not rely on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond our control. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the anticipated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

Some of the factors that might cause these differences include: weakness in national, regional or international economic conditions or conditions affecting the banking or financial services industries or financial capital markets; volatility in national and international financial markets; reductions in net interest income resulting from interest rate volatility as well as changes in the balance and mix of loans and deposits; reductions in the market value or outflows of assets under administration; changes in the value of securities and other assets; reductions in loan demand; changes in loan collectability, default and charge-off rates; changes in the size and nature of our competition; changes in legislation or regulation and accounting principles, policies and guidelines; occurrences of cyber-attacks, hacking and identity theft; natural disasters; and changes in the assumptions used in making such forward- looking statements. You should carefully review all of these factors and you should be aware that there might be other factors that could cause these differences.

These forward-looking statements were based on information, plans and estimates at the date of this report. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, new information, future events or other changes.

