FineMat Applied Materials : Announced by WAVE POWER TECHNOLOGY INC. 2022 interim shareholders passes removal of the non-compete clause for directors.

Statement

1.Date of the shareholders meeting resolution:2022/08/15 2.Name and title of the director with permission to engage in competitive conduct: Director：FINEMAT APPLIED MATERIALS CO., LTD/ CHAO,CHIN-HSIAO Director：FINEMAT APPLIED MATERIALS CO., LTD/ LI,FANG-CHUN Director：FINEMAT APPLIED MATERIALS CO., LTD/ CHEN,HAN-YING Director：NI,HUI-MIN Director：TAI,CHAO-NENG Independent director：TSENG,CHUNG-NAN Independent director：YEH,CHIEN-HUNG Independent director：CHENG,YU-MIAO 3.Items of competitive conduct in which the director is permitted to engage: Investing in or managing a third party operating in a scope of business similar to that of the Company. 4.Period of permission to engage in the competitive conduct: 111/08/15~114/08/14 5.Circumstances of the resolution (please describe the results of voting in accordance with Article 209 of the Company Act): The above proposals be and hereby were voted by ballot and approved as proposed. 6.If the permitted competitive conduct belongs to the operator of a mainland China area enterprise, the name and title of the directors (if it is not the operator of a Mainland-area enterprise, please enter "N/A" below): Director：FINEMAT APPLIED MATERIALS CO., LTD/ CHAO,CHIN-HSIAO Director：NI,HUI-MIN 7.Company name of the mainland China area enterprise and the director's position in the enterprise: Director：FINEMAT APPLIED MATERIALS CO., LTD/ CHAO,CHIN-HSIAO (1)Solar Applied Materials Technology(Shanghai) CO., LTD.：Chairman (2)FineMat(HuangShi) Applied Materials Co., LTD.：Chairman (3)FineMat (Shanghai) Applied Materials ., LTD.：Chairman (4)FineMat Optoelectronics (HuangShi) Applied Materials Co., LTD.：Chairman Director：NI,HUI-MIN (1)FineMat(HuangShi) Applied Materials Co., LTD.：Director and President (2)FineMat (Shanghai) Applied Materials ., LTD.：Director and President 8.Address of the mainland China area enterprise: (1)FineMat(HuangShi) Applied Materials Co., LTD.：116 Pengcheng Avenue East, Economic and Technological Development Zones, Jinshan, Huangshi, Hubei Province (2)Solar Applied Materials Technology(Shanghai) CO., LTD.： Room 0373, 2/F,jilou, 555 Dongchuan Road, Minhang District, Shanghai (3)FineMat (Shanghai) Applied Materials ., LTD.：Room 3069 Buiding 10 No 1088 Fanghe Road Minhang District Shanghai (4)FineMat Optoelectronics (HuangShi) Applied Materials Co., LTD.： 116 Pengcheng Avenue East, Economic and Technological Development Zones, Jinshan, Huangshi, Hubei Province 9.Operations of the mainland China area enterprise: (1)FineMat(HuangShi) Applied Materials Co., LTD.：Manufacturing for computer and peripherals and distribution of electronic components. (2)Solar Applied Materials Technology(Shanghai) CO., LTD.： Manufacturing for computer and peripherals and distribution of electronic components. (3)FineMat (Shanghai) Applied Materials ., LTD.：Distribution of electronic components. (4)FineMat Optoelectronics (HuangShi) Applied Materials Co., LTD.： Manufacturing for electronic components and distribution of semiconductor device . 10.Impact on the company's finance and business:None 11.If the directors have invested in the mainland China area enterprise, the monetary amount of the investment and their shareholding ratio:N/A 12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None