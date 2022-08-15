Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. FineMat Applied Materials Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6698   TW0006698004

FINEMAT APPLIED MATERIALS CO., LTD.

(6698)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-11
30.15 TWD   -0.17%
FINEMAT APPLIED MATERIALS : Announced by WAVE POWER TECHNOLOGY INC. of important resolutions of the 2022 special shareholders meeting.
PU
FINEMAT APPLIED MATERIALS : Announced by WAVE POWER TECHNOLOGY INC. of the Company's 2nd Remuneration Committee.
PU
FINEMAT APPLIED MATERIALS : Announced by WAVE POWER TECHNOLOGY INC. of the list of newly elected directors (including independent directors).
PU
FineMat Applied Materials : Announced by WAVE POWER TECHNOLOGY INC. 2022 interim shareholders passes removal of the non-compete clause for directors.

08/15/2022 | 04:53am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: FineMat Applied Materials Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO 6 Date of announcement 2022/08/15 Time of announcement 16:38:59
Subject 
 Announced by WAVE POWER TECHNOLOGY INC.
2022 interim shareholders passes removal of the
non-compete clause for directors.
Date of events 2022/08/15 To which item it meets paragraph 21
Statement 
1.Date of the shareholders meeting resolution:2022/08/15
2.Name and title of the director with permission to engage in competitive
  conduct:
Director：FINEMAT APPLIED MATERIALS CO., LTD/ CHAO,CHIN-HSIAO
Director：FINEMAT APPLIED MATERIALS CO., LTD/ LI,FANG-CHUN
Director：FINEMAT APPLIED MATERIALS CO., LTD/ CHEN,HAN-YING
Director：NI,HUI-MIN
Director：TAI,CHAO-NENG
Independent director：TSENG,CHUNG-NAN
Independent director：YEH,CHIEN-HUNG
Independent director：CHENG,YU-MIAO
3.Items of competitive conduct in which the director is permitted to engage:
Investing in or managing a third party operating in a scope of
business similar to that of the Company.
4.Period of permission to engage in the competitive conduct:
111/08/15~114/08/14
5.Circumstances of the resolution (please describe the results of voting in
accordance with Article 209 of the Company Act):
The above proposals be and hereby were voted by
ballot and approved as proposed.
6.If the permitted competitive conduct belongs to the operator of a mainland
China area enterprise, the name and title of the directors
(if it is not the operator of a Mainland-area enterprise, please enter
"N/A" below):
Director：FINEMAT APPLIED MATERIALS CO., LTD/ CHAO,CHIN-HSIAO
Director：NI,HUI-MIN
7.Company name of the mainland China area enterprise and the director's
position in the enterprise:
Director：FINEMAT APPLIED MATERIALS CO., LTD/ CHAO,CHIN-HSIAO
(1)Solar Applied Materials Technology(Shanghai)
CO., LTD.：Chairman
(2)FineMat(HuangShi) Applied Materials Co.,
LTD.：Chairman
(3)FineMat (Shanghai) Applied Materials .,
LTD.：Chairman
(4)FineMat Optoelectronics (HuangShi) Applied
Materials Co., LTD.：Chairman
Director：NI,HUI-MIN
(1)FineMat(HuangShi) Applied Materials Co.,
LTD.：Director and President
(2)FineMat (Shanghai) Applied Materials .,
LTD.：Director and President
8.Address of the mainland China area enterprise:
(1)FineMat(HuangShi) Applied Materials Co., LTD.：116 Pengcheng
 Avenue East, Economic and Technological Development Zones,
 Jinshan, Huangshi, Hubei Province
(2)Solar Applied Materials Technology(Shanghai) CO., LTD.：
Room 0373, 2/F,jilou, 555 Dongchuan Road, Minhang District, Shanghai
(3)FineMat (Shanghai) Applied Materials ., LTD.：Room 3069
Buiding 10 No 1088 Fanghe Road Minhang District Shanghai
(4)FineMat Optoelectronics (HuangShi) Applied Materials Co., LTD.：
116 Pengcheng Avenue East, Economic and Technological Development Zones,
Jinshan, Huangshi, Hubei Province
9.Operations of the mainland China area enterprise:
(1)FineMat(HuangShi) Applied Materials Co., LTD.：Manufacturing
 for computer and peripherals and distribution of electronic components.
(2)Solar Applied Materials Technology(Shanghai) CO., LTD.：
Manufacturing for computer and peripherals and
 distribution of electronic components.
(3)FineMat (Shanghai) Applied Materials ., LTD.：Distribution of
electronic components.
(4)FineMat Optoelectronics (HuangShi) Applied Materials Co., LTD.：
Manufacturing for electronic components and distribution of
semiconductor device .
10.Impact on the company's finance and business:None
11.If the directors have invested in the mainland China area enterprise,
the monetary amount of the investment and their shareholding ratio:N/A
12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

FineMat Applied Materials Co. Ltd. published this content on 15 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2022 08:52:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 856 M 28,6 M 28,6 M
Net income 2021 26,1 M 0,87 M 0,87 M
Net Debt 2021 187 M 6,23 M 6,23 M
P/E ratio 2021 151x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 965 M 65,6 M 65,6 M
EV / Sales 2020 4,41x
EV / Sales 2021 4,78x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 59,8%
Chart FINEMAT APPLIED MATERIALS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
FineMat Applied Materials Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FINEMAT APPLIED MATERIALS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Chin Hsiao Chao Chairman & General Manager
Fang Chun Li Deputy GM, Spokesman, Head-Finance & Accounting
Chung Jen Li Deputy GM-Research & Development, Manufacturing
Wei Cheng Li Director & Deputy General Manager-Operations
Cheng Li Chen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FINEMAT APPLIED MATERIALS CO., LTD.-48.72%66
HEXAGON AB-16.25%31 739
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-21.78%22 144
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED-8.10%18 816
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-41.74%18 015
GOERTEK INC.-33.83%17 744