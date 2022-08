FineMat Applied Materials : Announced by WAVE POWER TECHNOLOGY INC. 2022 interim shareholders passes removal of the non-compete clause for directors.

Statement

1.Date of the shareholders meeting resolution:2022/08/15 2.Name and title of the director with permission to engage in competitive conduct: Director:FINEMAT APPLIED MATERIALS CO., LTD/ CHAO,CHIN-HSIAO Director:FINEMAT APPLIED MATERIALS CO., LTD/ LI,FANG-CHUN Director:FINEMAT APPLIED MATERIALS CO., LTD/ CHEN,HAN-YING Director:NI,HUI-MIN Director:TAI,CHAO-NENG Independent director:TSENG,CHUNG-NAN Independent director:YEH,CHIEN-HUNG Independent director:CHENG,YU-MIAO 3.Items of competitive conduct in which the director is permitted to engage: Investing in or managing a third party operating in a scope of business similar to that of the Company. 4.Period of permission to engage in the competitive conduct: 111/08/15~114/08/14 5.Circumstances of the resolution (please describe the results of voting in accordance with Article 209 of the Company Act): The above proposals be and hereby were voted by ballot and approved as proposed. 6.If the permitted competitive conduct belongs to the operator of a mainland China area enterprise, the name and title of the directors (if it is not the operator of a Mainland-area enterprise, please enter "N/A" below): Director:FINEMAT APPLIED MATERIALS CO., LTD/ CHAO,CHIN-HSIAO Director:NI,HUI-MIN 7.Company name of the mainland China area enterprise and the director's position in the enterprise: Director:FINEMAT APPLIED MATERIALS CO., LTD/ CHAO,CHIN-HSIAO (1)Solar Applied Materials Technology(Shanghai) CO., LTD.:Chairman (2)FineMat(HuangShi) Applied Materials Co., LTD.:Chairman (3)FineMat (Shanghai) Applied Materials ., LTD.:Chairman (4)FineMat Optoelectronics (HuangShi) Applied Materials Co., LTD.:Chairman Director:NI,HUI-MIN (1)FineMat(HuangShi) Applied Materials Co., LTD.:Director and President (2)FineMat (Shanghai) Applied Materials ., LTD.:Director and President 8.Address of the mainland China area enterprise: (1)FineMat(HuangShi) Applied Materials Co., LTD.:116 Pengcheng Avenue East, Economic and Technological Development Zones, Jinshan, Huangshi, Hubei Province (2)Solar Applied Materials Technology(Shanghai) CO., LTD.: Room 0373, 2/F,jilou, 555 Dongchuan Road, Minhang District, Shanghai (3)FineMat (Shanghai) Applied Materials ., LTD.:Room 3069 Buiding 10 No 1088 Fanghe Road Minhang District Shanghai (4)FineMat Optoelectronics (HuangShi) Applied Materials Co., LTD.: 116 Pengcheng Avenue East, Economic and Technological Development Zones, Jinshan, Huangshi, Hubei Province 9.Operations of the mainland China area enterprise: (1)FineMat(HuangShi) Applied Materials Co., LTD.:Manufacturing for computer and peripherals and distribution of electronic components. (2)Solar Applied Materials Technology(Shanghai) CO., LTD.: Manufacturing for computer and peripherals and distribution of electronic components. (3)FineMat (Shanghai) Applied Materials ., LTD.:Distribution of electronic components. (4)FineMat Optoelectronics (HuangShi) Applied Materials Co., LTD.: Manufacturing for electronic components and distribution of semiconductor device . 10.Impact on the company's finance and business:None 11.If the directors have invested in the mainland China area enterprise, the monetary amount of the investment and their shareholding ratio:N/A 12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None