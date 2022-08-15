FineMat Applied Materials : Announced by WAVE POWER TECHNOLOGY INC. of Chairperson the list of persons elected.
08/15/2022 | 04:53am EDT
Provided by: FineMat Applied Materials Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/08/15
Time of announcement
16:37:58
Subject
Announced by WAVE POWER TECHNOLOGY INC.
of Chairperson the list of persons elected.
Date of events
2022/08/15
To which item it meets
paragraph 6
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution or date of occurrence of the
change:2022/08/15
2.Position (Please enter chairperson or president/general manager):Chairperson
3.Name of the previous position holder:CHAO,CHIN-HSIAO
4.Resume of the previous position holder:Chairperson of the
WAVE POWER TECHNOLOGY INC.
5.Name of the new position holder:CHAO,CHIN-HSIAO
6.Resume of the new position holder:Chairperson of the
WAVE POWER TECHNOLOGY INC.
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired" , "job relocation", "severance", "retirement",
"death" or "new appointment"):term expired
8.Reason for the change: Directors full re-election
9.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/08/15
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
FineMat Applied Materials Co. Ltd. published this content on 15 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2022 08:52:08 UTC.