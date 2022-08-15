FineMat Applied Materials : Announced by WAVE POWER TECHNOLOGY INC. of important resolutions of the 2022 special shareholders meeting.
08/15/2022 | 04:53am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: FineMat Applied Materials Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO
11
Date of announcement
2022/08/15
Time of announcement
16:40:30
Subject
Announced by WAVE POWER TECHNOLOGY
INC. of important resolutions of the 2022
special shareholders meeting.
Date of events
2022/08/15
To which item it meets
paragraph 18
Statement
1.Date of the special shareholders meeting:2022/08/15
2.Important resolutions:
(1)Approved by resolution of the special shareholders
meeting of Cash capital increase.
(2)Approved by resolution of the proposal to request
the original shareholders to give up their preemptive rights.
(3)Approved by resolution of re-election of directors.
(4)Approved by resolution of the special shareholders
meeting to engage in the competitive conduct.
3.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
FineMat Applied Materials Co. Ltd. published this content on 15 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2022 08:52:08 UTC.