FineMat Applied Materials : Announced by WAVE POWER TECHNOLOGY INC. of important resolutions of the 2022 special shareholders meeting.

Statement

1.Date of the special shareholders meeting:2022/08/15 2.Important resolutions: (1)Approved by resolution of the special shareholders meeting of Cash capital increase. (2)Approved by resolution of the proposal to request the original shareholders to give up their preemptive rights. (3)Approved by resolution of re-election of directors. (4)Approved by resolution of the special shareholders meeting to engage in the competitive conduct. 3.Any other matters that need to be specified:None